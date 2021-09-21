Tabitha Forney: “Believe in yourself”

Believe in yourself. Great authors create trends instead of following them. Don’t try to pander to the market. It will come across as phony and unoriginal. Don’t compare yourself to other people or be swayed by the masses. Be you. When I was first trying to find an agent and publisher for PAPER AIRPLANES, most of the feedback was that people weren’t ready for a story about 9/11 yet. It wasn’t ripe. I forged ahead anyway. Now, with the 20th anniversary approaching, there is universal agreement that the time is right for stories about 9/11. The market is so fickle; if you try to follow it, you’ll always get left behind.

Even though I processed the world through books as a child, I never thought I could write one. I started to explore writing in my twenties, just before having children. I’m also a practicing attorney, though, and once I had kids I had little time for anything else. I did finally start writing in 2007 when I took a writing class offered as part of Rice University’s continuing studies program. Then in 2009, I met my best friend, who is also a writer. At the time, she was further down the writing road than I, and we instantly bonded. She was a huge inspiration to me and showed me that with enough effort and determination, I could be a writer too.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

I would say that writing a children’s animated screenplay called Germs! with three of my best friends — novelist Chris Cander, neuroscientist David Eagleman, and microbiologist Sarah Blutt — was one of the most interesting, challenging, and rewarding writing things I’ve ever done. First, every novelist should learn the art of the screenplay. There’s minimalism about it and a pure focus on plot points that all storytellers should understand, even if you thumb your nose at the formulaic nature of the hero’s journey. I learned to communicate thoughts visually and the art of brevity in dialogue. Also, we had so much fun doing it. There was incredible creative insight and inspiration in our group synchronicity. The whole was more than the sum of its parts.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that other aspiring writers can learn from?

In March of 2017, I finally achieved a major publishing goal and signed with an agent at a prestigious agency in New York City. Amazingly, I actually had three offers from three different agents but chose this one because she had a vision for my book. She loved Erin’s story but wanted to bigger it. If you’ve ever seen The Lorax, you’ll understand that bigger isn’t always better.

Always one to rise to the challenge, and swayed by her credentials, I signed with her and committed myself to the task of biggering my book. I tore out half of it (what is referred to as “killing your babies” in the industry) and brought in a new character, Rosie, the FDNY dispatcher who hears Daniel’s last words. I gave Rosie a backstory and an arc. I orchestrated Rosie’s grand search for Erin. I wrote and rewrote and researched and polished. It took about a year. I presented a shining new draft to my agent in April of 2018. Then, she went radio silent.

Finally, she came back to me. The revisions were great, she loved them. We were almost ready to go on submission. I was elated. There was just one catch. She was leaving her agency and going to a new agency, and due to contractual restrictions, she couldn’t take me with her.

Huh? I asked. But there was no but. After spending a year revising my book for this fickle agent, she was leaving me.

I was left to scramble for a new agent. My heart wasn’t in it. I hired an editor to do a fresh read of my manuscript. She tore it apart. I cried for three days.

Then, one evening while I was in the bathtub, I realized what I had to do. Take Rosie out of Erin’s story (mostly — Rosie still has a few cameos). Let Erin’s story be as it was intended to be, smaller. More authentic. Tell it as Erin wanted it told. Take Rosie and create a new story for her, about her obsession with her mother, who she believes committed suicide when Rosie was ten years old.

I spent another eight months or so rewriting Rosie’s story, weaving her chapters in with those told from the point of view of her mother, Mary, a glamorous seventies housewife from Wales who dreams of being a singer but instead gets tied down with an abusive husband and two kids in Staten Island. It’s called THE SEVEN BEST WAYS TO DIE and it will be my next published book.

I then took Erin’s story, renamed it PAPER AIRPLANES, and launched it into the world. I’m holding my breath, but so far it’s been a great flight.

The moral is: Keep going. Never give up on your writing. Experts don’t always have the right answers. Believe in yourself and the stories you’re called to tell. And bigger isn’t always better.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There are so many, it’s hard to pick. One notable episode is when a neighbor asked what I was writing, and I proceed to ramble on for five minutes about quantum physics and levels of energy in the afterlife (this was about my first book, which is sitting in a metaphorical drawer). I saw her eyes roll back in her head as she tried to follow my rambling. At that moment, I realized the simple elegance of an elevator pitch. Also, I fired off my (very raw) first manuscript of PAPER AIRPLANES to an influential book blogger way before it was ready. She was gracious but reserved. Five years later, I’m going to be a guest on her podcast!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have one other book finished, called THE SEVEN BEST WAYS TO DIE. It alternates between the story of Rosie Callahan (who makes a brief appearance in PAPER AIRPLANES as the FDNY operator who took Daniel’s 9–1–1 call), and that of her mother Mary, who dies under mysterious circumstances when Rosie is ten. Mary is a Welsh housewife who has dreams of being a famous singer but instead ends up stuck in Staten Island with two kids and an abusive husband. I’m also working on KEEPER OF THE BONES which follows the 16th-century skeletal remains of a young queen to the current day as they are handed down to Annie, the last in her line of female descendants. And finally, I’m working on a fictionalized account of a six-figure PTO embezzlement scandal that happened at the posh public elementary school where my kids attended. That one is a lot of fun.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

Many of the anecdotes and events that happen in PAPER AIRPLANES are based on actual accounts from 9/11. One, in particular, stands out — in the Prologue, Daniel actually sees the plane about to enter his building, the north tower, and has time to clock that the pilot has dark hair. This is based on the true account of my husband’s boss, who was in his office on the 85th floor of WTC1 facing north as the plane piloted by Mohammed Atta careened toward its target. He actually glimpsed the pilot’s dark hair just before the plane hit.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

I want readers to feel inspired to keep going even in the midst of tragedy and uncertainty. I want them to see the connections between the bad and good things that happen, and that sometimes good things can’t happen without the bad. And to never take things or people for granted. I also want them to have an appreciation for what it was like for people trapped in the WTC towers in New York on 9/11/01. We have so much information about the events of that day, but we know next to nothing about what it was like to have been on those floors with no chance of escape. This is why I wrote the prologue, the one part of the book told from Daniel’s point of view.

In the North Tower, the gap between those who survived and those who didn’t was less than twelve feet. If you were on or above the 92nd floor, you died. If you were on the 91st floor or below, you had a 99% chance of survival. As the wife of a survivor who was uncomfortably close to that bright line, I wanted to explore what it would have been like if my husband had been on the other side. To plumb the emotional depths of how I would have survived if he hadn’t. The writing and the research were taxing and emotionally charged.

In the end, I want readers to feel the redemptive power of being alive, and feel strong enough to make it through the tragic or difficult situations in their own lives and know there’s hope on the other side.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

Write consistently. This is the most important thing. Many people want to write books, but they never actually start writing. Write, and write regularly. You don’t have to write every day, but try to keep some sort of schedule or routine. Or if your routine is non-routine, do that. Write even when you think what you’re writing is dumb or cliché or repetitive. Keep writing, and never give up. That alone will make you a great writer. Surround yourself with people who inspire you. Many people are intimidated by successful people. Don’t be. Instead, learn from them. Follow their lead. And share with them how their work and their success inspire you. For example, when I met my best friend who was further down the writing road than I, I could have let baser instincts prevail and been jealous and competitive. Instead, I got to know her and supported her and we became best friends. We share our victories and rejections and we always lift each other up. I don’t think I could do any of this without her there inspiring me to be better. Never give up. Great authors didn’t start out that way. They started out just like everyone else, intimidated and not sure they could do it. But they kept at it. Perseverance is the main character trait that sets successful people apart. When my agent left me, I could have abandoned my book and my writing goals. Instead, I doubled down and created two books, better than before. And I am always looking toward my next project, never satisfied with what I’ve done. Believe in yourself. Great authors create trends instead of following them. Don’t try to pander to the market. It will come across as phony and unoriginal. Don’t compare yourself to other people or be swayed by the masses. Be you. When I was first trying to find an agent and publisher for PAPER AIRPLANES, most of the feedback was that people weren’t ready for a story about 9/11 yet. It wasn’t ripe. I forged ahead anyway. Now, with the 20th anniversary approaching, there is universal agreement that the time is right for stories about 9/11. The market is so fickle; if you try to follow it, you’ll always get left behind. Listen to your inner voice. It will always guide you in the right direction. If you can’t hear it, sit still and clear your mind until you can. If you try every day to listen to yourself, your truth will come out. Don’t be afraid to let it come out. It will be scary. You will have to dig deep. But that’s where you find the difficult but universal truths that make your story buzz with authenticity. Each day, I try to meditate to find this voice and the universal truths that guide me.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

This has been said many times before, but the most important part of becoming a great writer is simply writing. A successful writer friend shared with me her recipe for success many years ago. It involved math. She knew she had a certain number of pages she wanted to write and a deadline to write them, so she divided the number of pages by the number of days she had. It came out to 0.87 pages per day. Each day, she would try to get in her 0.87. If she got more, she was happy. If she got less, she tried to make up for it the next day. She ended up beating her goal. But the habit should be consistent writing with a goal in mind, whether it’s 0.87 or another number. Set a goal and work on it every day. Daily progress is the only way to finish a book or any big project.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

I like a good story wrapped up in original, thoughtful prose. I admire everything written by David Mitchell. I love the intelligence of his writing juxtaposed with the fanciful aspect of the metaphysical. The first Mitchell book I read was Cloud Atlas — the breadth of the storyline and the sheer brilliance of the future world he envisioned left me dumbstruck. The End of the Affair by Graham Greene is one of my all-time favorite books. I also love The Poisonwood Bible by Barbara Kingsolver (could not put it down), All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr (sublime literature, one of the most perfect books ever), One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez (blew my 24-year old mind with its originality), and The Orphan Master’s Son by Adam Johnson (an authentic yet fictional dive into North Korea, a culture I knew nothing about). I am also very partial to 19th century English literature by women, like Middlemarch by George Eliot and Pride and Prejudice by the brilliant Jane Austen. I also have to give a shout-out to C.S. Lewis’s The Chronicles of Narnia, which I read about 15 times as a child and a few more times as an adult.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a movement to inspire everyone to do yoga every day. I’ve been practicing yoga for almost 20 years, and it has saved me in so many ways. Some I know about, and some I’m sure I can’t even fathom. I was uncomfortable in my body and had body dysmorphia before starting yoga, and it all went away when I found my practice. There is something about controlling your breath and your body on the mat that translates into a peaceful and productive mind, something I wish for everyone in the world. Imagine how peaceful the world would be if everyone did yoga!

