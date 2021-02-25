Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

TAB: Top Tips To Thrive

TAB believes that property investment is one of the most-sound investments out there, and many people have secured a financial future by increasing their wealth from property investments.  However, investing in a property usually requires large amounts of capital and therefore you need to consider the pros and cons before you go down this road. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

TAB believes that property investment is one of the most-sound investments out there, and many people have secured a financial future by increasing their wealth from property investments. 

However, investing in a property usually requires large amounts of capital and therefore you need to consider the pros and cons before you go down this road.

Making an investment in a property requires a lot of research because of the risks that come with it. However, it is also considered to be one of the most reliable options for long term growth,  due to the consistent increase in property value.

If you are contemplating buying a property purely for investment purposes, then the return on your investment is an important incentive to consider. Depending on the type of property, there will be different terms and returns for each one. Having insight as to what you plan on doing with the property makes an enormous distinction as to the type of property you need to invest in, as well as where to buy it.

Before you consider investing in real estate, here are 3 important considerations to take into account: 

  1. Check out the local area for any potential things that could impact the area over the short, medium and long term. This could include potential transport improvements to cities, local council plans or even the quality of schools in the area.
  2. Review the rental prices versus purchase price to ensure you get the best deal out of your investment
  3. Determine if you want to invest in freehold or leasehold?

Freehold:

If you buy a freehold, you as the freeholder will own the property completely, including the land it is built on. You will be totally responsible for maintaining your property and land. It is important to budget for these costs.

Houses are more likely to be sold as freehold properties as it’s a more straightforward situation, given that there is only one property on that piece of land. Unfortunately,in recent years, this has sometimes not been the case with many new-build homes.

The benefits of owning a freehold means you don’t have to worry about the lease running out as you own the property outright. You don’t have to pay ground rent, service charges or any other landlord charges.

Leasehold:

Unlike a freeholder, as a leaseholder, you own the property (subject to the terms of the lease) for the length of your lease agreement with the freeholder. In other words, you have the right to occupy the property but you do not own the land on which it is built.

Leases usually come with ground rent, meaning you are responsible for paying out annual rental payments under the terms of your lease. Typically, £1 to £300 per annum. You will also have a managing agent to consider who is responsible for managing the land and common parts of the property you live in, these are often charged to properties in blocks of flats as part of the service charge. If you don’t pay this your lease could be forfeited and returned to the freeholder.

At the end of the lease, ownership would return to the freeholder, unless you have managed to extend the lease. So, before making an offer you should consider how many years are left on the lease. Take into account service charges and related costs and ensure the length of the lease will not affect getting a mortgage or impact the property resale value. If the lease is for less than 70 years, you might struggle to get a mortgage.

Lease terms and conditions with regard to what you can and can’t do within your property, for instance, short letting (Air BNB) and other things can be excluded.

This information does not constitute advice or a personal recommendation and you should seek advice concerning suitability from your investment adviser. As with any investment your capital is at risk. Past performance is not an indicator of future results.

    Jessica Simpson, Journalist at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Women Can use Property Investing to Build Their Financial Future

    by Michelle Thompson
    Community//

    Smart ways to invest your money in 2018 and near future

    by Ankit S.Maharishi
    10 Effective Ways to Build Wealth From Scratch
    Community//

    10 Effective Ways to Build Wealth From Scratch

    by Jenna Cyprus

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.