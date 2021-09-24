T Tara Turk-Haynes of Leaf Group: “Education ”

Education — go out there and learn things about other people in a way that is rooted in those people. Don’t put the burden of education on them but take advantage of modern resources to create a path of educational growth for yourself. Curating your knowledge so that it fits your narrative is the opposite of inclusive.

As part of our series about ‘5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society’ I had the pleasure to interview T. Tara Turk-Haynes.

T. Tara Turk-Haynes is VP of DEI and Talent Management at Leaf Group where she oversees Leaf Group’s diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as hiring efforts. She joined Leaf Group in 2016 as Director, People, where she led the company’s employee engagement, talent acquisition and learning and development programs. Prior to joining Leaf Group, she was Director of Administration of Operations for Metacloud, a Cisco Company. She is a first generation graduate from Eugene Lang College The New School where she studied Social, Cultural and Urban Studies and Sarah Lawrence College where she studied theatre.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I grew up in Detroit, Michigan though I was born in Pasadena, CA. My parents were both working class. My dad worked at the Ford plant for about 40 years before he passed and my mom was an accounting clerk. I am the first one in my immediate family to graduate from college and from grad school. I moved to NY to go to Eugene Lang at The New School where I studied cultural and social studies along with writing. And then I went to Sarah Lawrence for grad school where I got my MFA in Theatre. When I left school, I stayed in NY because I wanted to be a writer. To eat and pay bills, my day job was admin work. I still do both in a way! My whys have converged and now I’m VP of DEI and Talent Management.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I have too many! I have been an avid reader since I could remember. In grade school I was reading books far beyond my level because I couldn’t get enough. I don’t recommend Stephen King for a 3rd grader btw. As a writer, books for me can be soundtracks of my life and whatever I’m going through. Toni Morrison’s Song of Solomon quote is a tattoo I have on my arm. “If you surrender to the air, you could ride it.” I read at least 25 books a year though so some favorites include Deeshaw Philyaw, Jessica Care Moore, Jesmyn Ward, Thornton Wilder, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Isabel Wilkerson, John Irving…I could go on. I lean into strong dramatic epic writing — the kind that takes you somewhere. I also love books that help us connect history to how we got here — going beyond the usual narratives we pull out during observances months. There are so many stories we don’t know that we should!

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

Again these all change depending on where I am in my life. Right now, again with Ms. Morrison: “Don’t let anybody, anybody convince you this is the way the world is and therefore must be. It must be the way it ought to be.” — Toni Morrison. Currently also obsessed with Ted Lasso so I’m sure there are a few quotes from there that will stay with me.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership to me is the ability to be multiple things in a balanced choreography: vulnerable, empathetic, strategic, responsible, holding spaces for those who need it, constantly learning, able to execute, incredible listening. History has so many great examples of leadership that we may not know so that’s why I love reading.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

It usually depends on the stress level but I love focusing on the breath — box breathing specifically where you breathe in for five, hold for five, and exhale for five.I love having things around that smell good to help center me. I’m learning stillness and acceptance. A lot of my stress comes from worrying about what I can’t control or trying to control what cannot be controlled. I focus on being agile enough to be prepared for what comes my way.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

Unfortunately, we don’t have a uniform educational system here and I think that causes a huge challenge for people. There are communities that can pick and choose parts of history and education they deem fit for their students and we have gaping huge holes in what has actually happened historically from a national and a global perspective. Educators have a right to tell the truth. The narratives that come out of curated curriculums don’t always work to the advantage of those who are underrepresented.

At this moment in the world, lots of things have converged to make us all stop and see the world we actually have created and we have an important decision from an individual level to decide how we want to move forward. Do you want to be the person who centers inclusivity even if it means that you can no longer take advantage of privileges you currently have? It’s a big question. We were always going to be at this place but nobody could predict when. It’s not like a lot of these social justice movements are brand new. They have been doing the work for quite some time. It’s the time of these movements so they can create the necessary change we need to give voice to those who have been marginlaized.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience working with initiatives to promote Diversity and Inclusion? Can you share a story with us?

I have always worked and advocated for representation. As a Black woman in the US, there are doors that haven’t been open for me along with so many others. So I really believe I got into hiring through mentorship (thank you Beverly Carmichael — my mentor and former boss from Ticketmaster) to make representation more prominent. Then years later, I got this role at Leaf Group to oversee our DEI efforts as well as talent management which is a perfect role for me because now I can focus on DEI from the start of a candidate journey and be involved the whole way through. But people like Beverly Carmichael, our CEO Sean Moriarty (my other former boss from Ticketmaster), and my current boss Jill Angel (EVP, People) advocated for me when I wasn’t in the room. That’s what we need. That’s what I try to do.

In this past year at Leaf Group we have started two employee resource groups, one DEI Council with representatives across our brands who work with me to integrate DEI into daily business and they also work on programs that impact the business overall, rolled out a continuous microlearning platform called Eskalera with about 80% of the company participating, created a section on our intranet with DEI resources, curated virtual events including a Model Minority Myths panel and our CEO chat with Dr. William Jelani Cobb, and continuously work to integrate our efforts into how we run our businesses.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

Well, having a diverse team isn’t enough. There has to be equity and inclusion in order for there to be some benefit. Diverse can be performative and if you aren’t doing the work to have including and equity — your diverse team will be temporary. Having an executive team with multiple backgrounds gives you an added advantage because those different people are all going to see something in a unique way which allows you to be more creative, insightful, well thought out, and reduce groupthink. In addition, your internal teams and customers are likely to see representation matters and that means something to people. There are many studies that indicate there’s an increase in profitability. DEI is a disruption of how we have done things before and the reason why we want to do that is because we should be firm believers in growth and progress. No business can be successful being the same.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. You are an influential business leader. Can you please share your “5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

Education — go out there and learn things about other people in a way that is rooted in those people. Don’t put the burden of education on them but take advantage of modern resources to create a path of educational growth for yourself. Curating your knowledge so that it fits your narrative is the opposite of inclusive. Avoid fearful silence — I talk to a few people who have no idea where their voices fit in this current society we live in. There’s room for all voices. If you are a leader, don’t be so afraid that you are silent. Your team feels that. Be the kind of leader that is vulnerable enough to say “I’m not sure I know enough but I’m working to learn everyday.” Lean into definitions — There are words like “culture” and “professionalism” that we use all of the time but we don’t all mean the same thing. Clearly defining what you mean when you use terms will help everyone stay on the same page. It’s simple but it’s important. Embrace multiple ways you can be courageous — Courage isn’t just about the big sweeping statements in support of your under represented groups. It also looks like supporting your entire team with resources, with words of encouragement that may not always be public, standing in support of your teams even when it may be difficult to do. Radical empathy is rarely a wrong move. Make DEI part of your business and not an add on — Diversity, equity, and inclusion should be part of your decisions as a business and not just training that you do — one and done. You have to look at systems and processes and measure how much they are helping or harming your efforts.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

I am cautiously optimistic. It will take all of us to ensure that our positive trajectory doesn’t fall victim to trends. It’s not always going to be easy to constantly learn about each other, have empathy, and create space but we should be dedicated to it.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Not one person but a virtual brunch with the following would be amazing: Roxane Gay, Barack Obama, Dolly Parton, Oprah, Beyonce, Ibram X Kendi, Robin Arzon, Chelsea Jackson Roberts, Jason Sudekis. I wouldn’t have to say a thing! Just listen.

