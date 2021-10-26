Symbols and Song: Barry Brown 🇯🇲

Songs are not merely forms of entertainment. The most legendary of songs go unheard of, sometimes. The most imperative of songs rarely make mainstream radio. On the contrary, they are more underground for those Earthly people; people, who yearn to hear, truth!

A particular song, its poetry, and phrasing have a way of unmasking a symbol. Biblical teachings for ancient wisdom. This is their destiny. Such is their legacy. The song is bound to reveal layers of truth, crossing through waters of time.

Here we are, again. We are returning to ancient lands, where the water was symbolic of fertility. The Nile River, and all of her nutrients, brought life to any land she touched. Pictured below is the ankh; at least one artistry of it. Filled with a bright color and nutrients of its own, the ankh is equated to fertility, and the epitome of life, itself. It is an earlier version of the cross, and its later connotation of, salvation.

In the nation of Jamaica, such a symbol is revered. Not only is it revered, but its connection to life is iconic. Particular groups sport them in their fashion and tattoos on the flesh.

“Ital Rock.” The song is catchy-a traditional reggae song, some may say. Yet, lo and behold, it celebrates the grand phenomenon of the Universe. The Divine. Salvation.

“You’ve got to praise HIM and love HIM all the while”

“You’ve got to do the lovin’ and all the style”

“Cause every star in the starlight shine for you and me; the sun and the stars shine for you and me”

Life is ever abundant in the Heavens. Furthermore, it also has its way of shining here, on Earth. Heaven sends us messages when guiding us. Symbols gift us the meaning of, praise. And, through it all, there is the celebration of Heaven’s stamp on Earth. It’s the symbol of life, for salvation’s Soul.

Barry Brown