Symbol and Song: Beverly Wolffe

Rain is a majestic awakening, for the Earth to cleanse, herself. Where there is brokenness, one can find an elixir, which heals the body and the Soul. When love is involved in the very essence of rain, there is a powerful awakening and appreciation for its existence. Water has a way for bringing love, through one’s finding. Water heals wounds. While being the sustained of life, it can also take it, away. Water is a fulfilling nurture in the wellness, for us all.

There is a way for us to respect water. One such way is drinking more of her! Lastly, there is the very shaping of water, which is a reminder of the circular domain. The circle of life and its ongoing life cycle! The circle is the strongest shape. Contrary to our traditional understanding, it is not the pyramid. What makes the circle engaged in such strength is that there is balance on every point. Wherever you touch on that point, one point is aligned with another. There are connected, forever and more.

So, when you look at the symbol of a circle, do you notice the circular effect? Do you notice the spiral effect? It feels that things have gone on, forever. So, when we listen to the song, “Song For Lying In Bed, During A Night Rain,” there comes a time when love’s evergrowing abundance is demonstrated as being, true!

Beverly Wolffe