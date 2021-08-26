Sydney Lauren: “Being honest and truthful is more powerful than what’s trendy”

Being honest and truthful is more powerful than what’s trendy — I love a lot of genres of music… singer-songwriter, pop, indie, country. I think we can sometimes be influenced to create music that might be more likely to catch on or go viral. If you’re creating music that is not honest and truthful to yourself, you might not feel as fulfilled in your craft.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Sydney Lauren who tells stories through her songs. She grew up singing and writing music just outside of New York City, the place she now calls home. The city serves as her inspiration as well as her stomping grounds, and she has performed in NYC venues like The Delancey & The Bitter End. Sydney’s training in piano, guitar and songwriting are clearly reflected in her songs, which take inspiration from some of her favorite artists including JP Saxe, Ruston Kelly, Ingrid Andress, and more. Her music has been featured on “Temptation Island” and “The Biggest Loser” on USA Network.

Sydney’s new era of music represents a chapter in her life lyrically, and her authentic vision sonically. She dives into the emotions that occur during heartbreak and the simplistic happiness that can come with love. New York City will always play an important role in her music, whether it’s a street she references or the subway home. She’s a storyteller at heart and hopes to sing words you were thinking but didn’t know how to say.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thanks for having me! I grew up in a very loving home just outside of NYC. I was incredibly shy, so if you knew me when I was younger you’d be shocked to see me performing and writing such vulnerable songs! As I grew older and became more interested in music, it really pushed me out of my shell. My love for singing and writing was way stronger than how shy I was… so here I am!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My grandparents live in Boston, and when I was younger and we’d go visit, they had this antique piano that was horribly out of tune. I’d sit at the piano for hours making up “songs”, hitting random keys, etc. I always had an interest in music so when I graduated from middle school I asked my parents for a guitar. I went to summer camp and learned how to play, convinced them this wouldn’t be just a phase, and they bought me a starter guitar. I was obsessed! I’d spend hours a day playing and learning new songs and singing along, absolutely loved it. When I was a junior in high school I went to the doctor to learn that I had a polyp on my vocal cords, which meant I couldn’t sing for 3 months. That really sparked my interest in songwriting. Since I couldn’t sing during my voice lessons, my voice teacher helped me work on songwriting instead. This is also where my love of lyrics and storytelling came into play. I could come up with chords but the lyrics are what I spent the most time working on, since I couldn’t sing! Everything really blossomed from there, I started playing shows and recording music. I never turned back!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I’d say the day I found out my song was placed in “Temptation Island” on USA Network. When I was in college I released an EP and signed the songs to a music library for sync opportunities. A few years went by and I started writing and releasing new music. At that point, I didn’t feel like the previous EP represented my sound anymore so I took it down from all platforms. Three years, one new EP, and 2 singles later, I get a missed call and voicemail while at dinner with my mom. The voicemail was to inform me that my song, “Barricade”, had been placed in “Temptation Island” and would be airing that night!! My mom came back from the bathroom and I said, “um hey mom, we’ve gotta go… my song is about to be on TV!!!!!”. It was so unexpected and last minute and definitely one of the coolest things that has ever happened to me.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’m not sure if I can remember a funny mistake but I certainly do laugh at songs I wrote when first starting out! There’s been a lot of growing and learning, that’s for sure! It’s so funny to look back on some of these songs and how innocently terrible they are! Truly have no idea what the lyrics are trying to say. My drive for music was so strong that thankfully I kept going and made it to where I am now!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m really excited about my upcoming EP. These next songs definitely feel like an extension of the stories and sounds you hear on my last EP, “Dreamt of An Ex”, but with a kick. The songs are more upbeat, it will be fun to listen to both projects back to back.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

It’s so incredibly important! It’s important that everyone has an equal opportunity and an equal shot. It shouldn’t matter the color of your skin, who you love, who you pray to at night, everyone deserves to chase their dreams and have a fair chance at it.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Being honest and truthful is more powerful than what’s trendy — I love a lot of genres of music… singer-songwriter, pop, indie, country. I think we can sometimes be influenced to create music that might be more likely to catch on or go viral. If you’re creating music that is not honest and truthful to yourself, you might not feel as fulfilled in your craft. It’s okay to feel discouraged — everyone knows when you enter into a business like this you will hear “no” more times than you can count. It’s ok to let yourself feel discouraged but don’t forget to pick yourself back up! If I’m really upset when something doesn’t go as planned or if someone doesn’t believe in my music as much as I do I allow myself a few hours to feel sad about it. After that, I force myself to turn my attitude around and let that experience drive me to work harder. You have to feel the sadness in order to move past it! To achieve success does not mean you should be treated/spoken to poorly — this is a competitive business and you can feel pressure not to ruin any chance at “your shot”. Truth is, a shot at having a career is not as important as being treated with respect. I worked with a person I was slightly afraid of who spoke to me in an extremely condescending and disrespectful way. I was too afraid to ruin my chance at something real, with someone who had a big resume, that it took me a long time to stand up for myself, especially as a woman. I wish I spoke up sooner but you can’t dwell on the past, I now know that that’s not something I will ever tolerate.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Try to be intentional about which projects you take on. When starting out it’s so important to take advantage of every opportunity for the experience and the growth, but sometimes there are opportunities that might not benefit you as much as you’d think. When I graduated college I started playing 1–2 three hour cover gigs a week around my hometown. There are definitely musicians who are great at these kinds of gigs and love them but, like most, I really prefer to play my own music. I was doing them for the exposure and for the practice of playing live but I started to dread these gigs. It felt like I was playing more for “homework” and I started to forget why I loved playing in the first place. I made the decision to stop playing these types of gigs and really dig deep into why I love music and songwriting and give myself time to experience life a little and write!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’ve always been a believer in paying it forward. You never know how a smile or holding the door open for someone might be exactly what they need to brighten their day. Hopefully, they will do the same for someone else and pass it on! I wish we could all be a little kinder and a little more understanding of each other instead of spreading so much anger and hate.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I owe so much of my success to my parents! They’ve always been my biggest fans and encourage me to chase after my dreams. My dad is constantly coming up with new ideas and never ever misses a show, even if I’m only performing one song. I just remember playing a show at The Trash Bar in Brooklyn (yes that was the name) and only 2 other people showed up. He and my mom were in the crowd cheering, taking videos, etc. and when I came off stage I was bummed that I essentially played for an empty room. He said all the right things and continued to cheer me on.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson/quote is “life is a marathon, not a sprint”. I’m so eager for things to happen right away. I also have to remind myself in times that aren’t so fun that this moment won’t last forever. Put in the work and hopefully, you’ll be left with an end result that makes you happy.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Oh man, I can only pick one?! I’d go with Sara Bareilles. I’ve been such a huge fan of hers for so long and she’s one of my biggest inspirations. I think she’s a really smart businesswoman and I know she’d have a lot of advice for an artist like myself who is starting out.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you so much! It was great chatting 🙂