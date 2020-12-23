Swimming with Sharks!

Happy Holidays, Happy Hanukkah, and Merry Christmas!



Trusting this finds you and your loved ones safe, healthy, and uplifted!

It seems only too fitting that today’s Feature Article, and the timeliness of it being uploaded on a day that is indicative of gratitude and counting one’s blessings, that I am gifted with the opportunity to write on the phenomenal human being; Daymond John! It is not Daymond’s success or notoriety that is the attractor factor for me personally, even though as a fellow Entrepreneur, I am most certainly in complete awe and have immense admiration of him for all that he has tirelessly manifested for himself…rather, it is Daymond’s beautiful soul I am most enamored by.



As part of C-Suite Radio, and the C-Suite Network, I had the golden opportunity in which to meet Daymond in person in NYC at one of the C-Suite Network Thought Summits. Daymond and C-Suite Network Founder, Jeffrey Hayzlett (also showcased on the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald International Radio/Podcast Show) had taken the stage for an insightful Q&A. Intuitively, I knew this was a once in a lifetime opportunity to ‘pitch’ Daymond in person to appear as a prospective guest on my show. The timing of the Thought Summit was also synergistically aligned, given that prior to this event unfolding, I had not long beforehand, had interviewed Daymond’s FUBU business counterpart, Keith Perrins Jr. My interview with Keith was also chalked with off the charts, awesomeness!



Upon the closing of the lively Q&A stage banter between Jeffrey and Daymond, a finite period of time was designated to us C-Suite Network Members to receive the mic in which to pose our own questions to Daymond, personally and directly. I was seated in the front row, positioned with the person sitting to the right of me to livestream my question to Daymond. I purposely and strategically wanted to be the last person to speak to Daymond. The entire experience from beginning to end could not have unfolded any more magically than how it did. Not only did I receive a resounding yes, not only did I receive a standing ovation, not only did I receive expressed accolades from Jeffrey, whom after listening to my radio guest pitch put forth to Daymond, and spoke aloud to the room by saying to us all, “THAT’S HOW YOU PITCH, PEOPLE!” – – but the big red bow on an already amazing gifting, was when Daymond welcomed me onto the stage in which to graciously embrace me with a hearty hug! JUST WOW! There are moments for all of us within our lifetimes for which we will never forget having transformed us…this for me…was one such moment!



Daymond John is one of those genuine souls whereby what you see is what you get. He is the same person on Shark Tank as he is in person, as he was as my guest on Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald. As a radio show host who has only ever interviewed people both organically and unscripted, my guests of each week never know in advance what it is I may ask of them as it is my belief that in order to be in the true flow for remaining present within an unfolding conversation…to truly be in one’s heart-space as opposed to mechanically being in one’s head…the best dialogue comes from being in the here and now of what is being shared with myself, the global listening audience, and the podcast subscribers. It was a true compliment to know that Daymond appreciated my interviewing style based upon his graciously kind words to me in the closing out of our time together on the airwaves. He thanked me for the types of questions I did in fact ask…questions which pertained to what it was he was speaking of in real time. He generously thanked me for taking him down memory lane for things he hadn’t remembered about his life in an overly long time, and also thanking me for asking him truly thought provoking type questions, ones which forced him to have to really think before rendering a response. JUST WOW!



One of the main highlights of conversation, which Daymond was eager to delve into discussing due to his own healthcare scare, is the imperativeness of one being proactive with their health and wellbeing…more specifically…for men and women to be hyper-vigilant when it comes to having themselves regularly screened and to keep up with medical appointments. Daymond placed a significant amount of emphasis on this being an especially important message for Entrepreneurs to take heed of. Entrepreneurs (which I too am) often work seven days a week, and can easily work upwards of eighteen hour days. The Entrepreneur gig is a crazy grind where more often than not…scheduling meal time, down time, selfcare time, sleep time, is unbalanced and inconsistent. Entrepreneurs are creatives in one fashion or another, and often do not like to have their creatie spurts, back-to-back rigorous schedule; interrupted or disturbed. Entrepreneurs are usually accountable and responsible to and for many other people – those on their team, their clients, their business partners, prospective clients, launch dates, products and services rollouts, and so the tireless and endless list continues.



Entrepreneurs are always chomping at the bit for time, and are forever looking for creative and innovative ways in which to carve out additional pockets of time during their days so as to remain in the flow with what it is they love doing, in addition to honouring and to fulfilling that which they are chronically overly-committed and over-extended in which to produce and to adhere to. This type of lifestyle makes it extremely easy for many other aspects of life to go sideways or to fall off the radar altogether. This includes re-scheduled medical appointments only to then be additionally re-scheduled, which can oftentimes become the common denominator for getting ahead of the curve or instead being behind the curve with one’s overall health and wellbeing. Daymond unfortunately got on the wrong side of prioritizing his wellness, which jarred him into reevaluating all aspects of his life following the news he received from his Doctor. This unforeseen, unanticipated, unexpected diagnosis for which Daymond had received; catapulted him on the trajectory of incorporating and imparting a newfound message of urgency to his fans and followers. To learn more of Daymond’s newly committed plight…kindly click on the enclosed podcast link to hear it expressed by him personally. It might save your life. It might very well save the life of one of your loved ones including members of your family, your friends, your colleagues, your peers, your coworkers, your clients, or your team members…essentially anyone and everyone.



Thank you, Daymond, for the gift of your time by appearing as my guest on Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald. Thank you for being openly raw, vulnerable and candid so as to impart life-saving advice, knowledge and information to the show’s global listeners and podcast subscribers. Thank you for impressing upon all of us, the priority that needs to consistently be given to our health and to our wellbeing; while equally underscoring the importance of not taking either of these lightly or for granted. I appreciate you, and very much respect all that you do and all who you are so as to continuously pay it forward and to be of service to the collective! You are a remarkable human being, our friend!

