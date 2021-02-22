Swayed In All Directions

I doze in the hammock, and this book of voices from long ago falls from my lap into the grass. And these ancient voices say to me in my sleep, While you are not suffering, give to those who are. When I wake, the page where Li Po spoke of dead soldiers’ horses wailing to the sky is stained by the grass. The wind lifts my face to the east where we are at war in our own time. How do I hold the suffering of others in the middle of such a calm and beautiful day? We each can do the breaking. We each can be broken. We each can hold. We each can be held. I feel powerless in the presence of such suffering, and yet it’s the strength of our attention that makes a difference. The breath of this day keeps lifting my head. Is it enough to be kind where we are?

A Question to Walk With: Explore this question in a personal way, how do I hold the suffering of others in the middle of a calm and beautiful day, when I am blessed not to be suffering?

This excerpt is from my book, Things That Join the Sea and The Sky (Sounds True).

