Sven Baserbaschi’s Life As An Entrepreneur Is All About Transforming Failure Into Success

Being passionate about work and finding a passion for your work are two different things. In the entrepreneurial world, an individual goes through a lot of learnings while finding his/her true passion. Today we tell you about one successful entrepreneur who discovered his passion by jumping from one profession to another. The German-based man after his studies joined the military service in 1999 and was being trained as a tank driver in the German Army. Despite getting the best training, his interest lied in some other field. In 2003, Sven decided to become a cook and he completed his apprenticeship in 2006. Post that, Sven went to Dubai for work opportunities and building ties with people in the restaurant industry.

Those who have a growth mindset, on the other hand, feel that they can change, grow, and learn through effort. People who believe that they are capable of growth are more likely to achieve success. When things get tough, they look for ways to improve their skills and keep working toward success. When faced with a challenge, they look for ways to develop the knowledge and skills that they need to overcome and triumph.

Meaningless things and distractions will always be in your way, especially those easy, usual things you would rather do instead of focusing on new challenging and meaningful projects. Learn to focus on what is the most important. Write a list of time-wasters and hold yourself accountable to not do them says Sven.

His efforts did not work, and the plan failed. Sven later dropped his plan with having no idea about his life goal. In 2008, he got married and decided to start his own business of cafe. It turned down to be a major failure in his life which put him in severe debts. “I took a small loan from my mother to start my cafe but unfortunately it flopped. The business went in debt and I incurred major losses. Giving up was not an option for me after which I took up the certificate of competence which allowed me to work in the security industry. After the internship program, I was offered to work as an employee or a subcontractor”, stated Sven. With his experience there, he decided to venture into the security industry.

On the occasion of Women’s Day, his company got established in 2011. In the initial days, he worked rigorously day and night and thoroughly enjoyed his work. He said, “My work became an addiction as money started to flow in with full force. It was a slow start initially but then things picked up for good. My first bill payment was 1700 euros and my security firm played a pivotal role in clearing all my debts.” At the end of 2011, the company got expanded and a lot of resources got hired. Things changed when Sven’s company in 2014 received a huge order from an established mall in Berlin. The contract he got was for a huge amount which changed the life of the entrepreneur.

Sven’s lifestyle saw a drastic change and he built an empire of his own with all the luxuries he ever wished for. In September 2019, Sven Baserbaschi even established a recording studio along with his friend. He says Germany has an ever-growing demand for music and it is witnessing an upward trend. Their music label started functioning in 6 months and also got an artist on board for a song. The first song under Sven’s recording label released on July 24, 2020. Currently, Sven Baserbaschi is busy understanding Instagram as he is keen to build an active fanbase on the social media platform. He considers Sylvester Stallone as his idol who has helped him in achieving success. The entrepreneur is also a real estate owner and he is keen to establish other ventures as well in the coming year.