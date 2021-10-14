Suzy Batiz of Scentsible Brands: “As women, we all have the ability to nurture and grow”

As women, we all have the ability to nurture and grow. We’re born this way, as mothers, sisters, daughters, and community members. It is a skill that’s often overlooked in business but truly essential. At Poo~Pourri, we use this skill set so often that we even have pronouns for the brand. She’s a she, and we know exactly what Poo~Pourri would say, wear, think, etc. and we nurture and grow her just as you would a child.

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Suzy Batiz.

Transformation is the common thread that runs throughout founder and creator Suzy Batiz’s life and her nine-figure empire of companies. Whether transforming the bathroom into a pleasant-smelling experience with Poo~Pourri, the household cleaning industry from toxicity to aromatherapeutic magic with supernatural or people’s lives with her growing portfolio of ALIVE OS™ courses, Suzy is a revolutionary explorer of infinite potential in the playground of life. She loves to inspire others and bring them along for the ride, with energy being her native tongue.

Suzy has been featured by leading publications including The New Yorker, Forbes, TODAY, People, CNBC, Fast Company and Entrepreneur. She has been named one of Forbes’ Richest Self-Made Women in America (2019, 2020), EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year (2017), Conscious Company’s World Changing Women (2019), EarthX’s Community Leader of the Year (2019) and is WBENC (Women Owned) certified business owner. Suzy has given presentations for Conscious Capitalism, Google, HustleCon, SXSW, Create & Cultivate & the In goop Health summit.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

When people look at me now, they may think, “There’s a rich, pretty, woman whose success was handed to her,” but that could not be further from the truth. There was a whole lot of dysfunction jammed into one childhood. Honestly, too much for one interview, but it’s why when I say to people, “I’ve been in your shoes,” it is almost always a true statement. Poverty, mental health issues, molestation, rape, domestic abuse, substance abuse, a suicide attempt, bankruptcy, and divorce were all a part of my story. I wrote a spoken word at one point to narrate some of my journey, but beware, it’s NSFW (unless you work with me at Poo~Pourri).

The reality is, all of these experiences taught me how to get out of any situation. They taught me resiliency and made me a maker. Growing up poor didn’t afford me many things. I may have had a Barbie, but I had to make clothes for it. When I came across problems, or things I wanted, I figured out how to make them myself rather than buying something that already existed. Without these skills, there’s no way I would be where I am today and I am so thankful for the learnings that I have harvested from some very intense situations.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

Plain and simple — I had an ALIVE idea. After more than 12 failed businesses and my second (yes, second!) bankruptcy, I was on a spiritual sabbatical and had completely sworn off business. Essential oils were my hobby for over a decade, way before they were trendy! One day, at a dinner party someone asked if bathroom odor could be trapped and it was like everything around me went into hi-def as I felt a zing up my arm, goosebumps and the idea would not leave me alone. I could see it — oil floats on water and I knew I could trap the smell under the water’s surface. The idea truly had a life of its own and within me so I worked tirelessly for nine months formulating, testing and tweaking until I finally got it right. I never thought of this idea as a business as I was simply making something that I knew was possible. Once I got it right, there was no way I could keep it to myself. Fast forward 14 years and here I am in the toilet spray business.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Of all the things that have happened to me over the years, the most interesting has got to be winning an Edison Award. Here I am sitting next to NASA scientists and Elon Musk for creating a poop spray! They were amazing and the experience was incredible. One that I will never forget.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Resiliency. I often say being an entrepreneur is like being a hurdler. If you do not like jumping, dodging and solving problems all day long, then it is probably not for you, but if you are resilient, you can handle all of these hurdles. I have found that there is always a solution if you’re willing to find it.

Naivety. Starting Poo~Pourri was the first time I had ever worked on CPG. I did not know what I was doing or how things were “supposed” to be done so I made it up along the way and followed the proverbial breadcrumbs that were laid out for me. Had I been experienced, maybe I would have tried to run and build my business within the boundaries of systems that were already built and maybe, just maybe, that would have slowed our growth. We have become known for our innovative ways and doing things that CPG companies are told they “cannot” do.

Curiosity. Throughout my time building Poo~Pourri, I have always remained curious and asked the question, “How can we do this differently?” It’s been one of the greatest, most empowering tools. For instance, about seven years in, I felt an impulse that it was really time to put the foot on the gas and grow the business. The issue was that Poo~Pourri grew in the gift channel and did not have national distribution. We also didn’t have a huge marketing budget, so traditional advertising wasn’t really an option for us. We were curious as to how we could get our name out there, but differently. We heard about this little website called Youtube and had seen some pretty funny viral videos. We were told that there was no way a product-based video would go viral, but with a tiny budget, a small team and a hilarious idea, four days after releasing our first video “Girls Don’t Poop”, we had more than four million dollars in product backorders and millions of video views.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

We are born into a series of systems that are already set up. Currently, our foundation is a system of patriarchy but we should aim towards creating a system that has a balance of power. Patriarchy is slowly changing as more women come into positions of power and standing in their power. I do believe that our system of patriarchal beliefs is lessening over time, but it is uncomfortable for people to experience change or shocks to the system they know. We’ve got to keep on creating the change we want to see and slowly, but surely, the belief systems and foundational systems will change too. We’ll make it so they have no choice!

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

When I started Poo~Pourri, we created an entirely new category — a Before-You-Go Toilet Spray. As we gained popularity, as expected, competitors popped up. One day, I noticed one brand in particular, put out by a very large company, looked, felt and acted exactly like my brand. Everyone told me the company was too big, we couldn’t win. I refused to allow this and, in a very David and Goliath move, took them on with a lawsuit. There seemed to be this expectation from these powerful men in the room that I would just wilt. I was sick of it. I looked back at my life and saw that pattern too many times but I was not going to do that this time. I raised my voice, made myself known, stood in my power and I owned it. The men were UNCOMFORTABLE. That problem was within them. Wouldn’t you know that within days of me raising my voice, the suit was settled and I won. Not only was it a power shift, but also what was right integrally.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

Quite frankly, that is not her problem. A woman should always stay within her experience and never diminish herself in order to make someone else more comfortable. Women have done just that for far too long and it has got to stop.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

We need to create MORE powerful women and more women who are comfortable being powerful. Then, we need to place women in positions of power. At Poo~Pourri, our executive team is 75% female and I believe that we’re one of the most creative, curious and forward thinking executive teams around. We’re used to breaking down boundaries and systems because we’ve done it our whole lives.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

There is a misconception that women HAVE to endure uncomfortable situations to achieve success. There’s a misconception that you have to give certain things or act in certain ways to get something in return. Before my second bankruptcy, I had those same misconceptions. What I have learned is that as long as women keep reinforcing that system and those ideas, we will have to keep playing that game. We need to stop it. We need to create a new system or find a system which is much easier than trying to fight the one that already exists. Compete against the system instead of trying to change it from the inside out.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

That exact question — men do not have to think about that stuff! I also believe in practicing conscious language and the more we talk about these differences, the more we imprint and reinforce them. We simply need to create a new system of balance rather than pointing out the shortcomings of the existing system.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

Since I have started Poo~Pourri, I’ve never had this struggle. After my second bankruptcy, I swore off business. When the idea for Poo~Pourri came up, I had no interest in business but I knew I needed to share my creation with the world and I vowed to do it differently. I often say that what’s worse than losing everything is losing everything and realizing you didn’t even have a good time along the way. I knew I could lose everything again, so if that was possible, I was going to make sure that I had a damn good time. Because I was having fun, my worlds have always integrated perfectly.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

Same as above.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

I am inherently attracted to beauty and, by design, have integrated it into every facet of my life. My home, my office, my clothing, they’re all beautiful because one of my geniuses is impeccability. It’s an important value for me and it’s not just about the superficial or the physical world. You’ll notice beauty and impeccability within my brands’ branding. I find beauty in poetry, music, and nature. It may not be a personal value for everyone, but for me, it’s essential.

How is this similar or different for men?

I don’t feel that it’s different because of the masculine or feminine, but rather which personal values hold weight to each individual.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Intuition — We all have an internal GPS within us. It’s called our intuition. Unfortunately, and especially as women, we are conditioned from an early age to tune it out and push through, but we’ve got to retrain ourselves to tap back into our innate intuition. It’s the ONLY way I’ve built Poo~Pourri to the business it is now. When we were going to launch in the UAE, we had a lawyer that told us we must give up our formula in order to launch in Saudi Arabia. I’ve NEVER revealed my formula. It’s my trade secret. We had a call to finally make the exchange and do the deal. I was pushing through and doing what everyone was telling me I “should” do. Well, when it came time for the call, my assistant was freaking out that it wouldn’t go through. I remained calm because I knew I needed to trust my intuition and the universe. Something wasn’t right. Wouldn’t you know that within days, we had a new lawyer that told us we were being duped. There was no reason for us to have to hand over my formula. Had that call gone through and I ignored my intuition, we would have literally handed over everything. As women, we all have the ability to nurture and grow. We’re born this way, as mothers, sisters, daughters, and community members. It is a skill that’s often overlooked in business but truly essential. At Poo~Pourri, we use this skill set so often that we even have pronouns for the brand. She’s a she, and we know exactly what Poo~Pourri would say, wear, think, etc. and we nurture and grow her just as you would a child. Resiliency. Period. Because of the system we’re currently living in, you have to be able to get up when you’re knocked down. Believe me, I’ve been there. With over 12 failed businesses, two bankruptcies, family dysfunction and more, I’m still here, but now as one of America’s Richest Self-Made Women according to Forbes. Women are natural gatherers. We need a community around us that will help build us and grow us. Call them mentors, friends, coaches, therapists… Whatever label you give them, build your community. You will need support as you get knocked down to keep you resilient. I do not have any business mentors because my focus is not on business. My business growth, or my external world, is truly a reflection of my inner growth. Thus, I have life mentors, heart coaches, therapists and practitioners of all kinds to help me process, grow and keep me accountable. When I give myself that supportive community and do the work on myself, my business work also flourishes. A woman’s sensitivity and our ability to feel has been a massive piece of my success. It’s a key piece in helping me grow my intuition which, as I mentioned above, is a large reason that my business exists. I often say that businesspeople should think less and feel more. We get so caught up in the cerebral, in the logical. If we could all stop and feel, we would be creating and outputting a lot more things that feel good. Can you imagine a world where things only feel good? I believe that women have the ability to create an incredible system that feels so damn good.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I can honestly say that I don’t have one person that I can think of (except maybe Oprah…. Who wouldn’t want to meet Oprah?!). I have found that when I trust the universe, the exact right person will come into my life in perfect timing. Some people call it “Suzy world”, but I call it trusting that everything happening in my life is for me.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.