Suzanne Tick: “The great seer who sequentially elaborate knowledge blissfully”

Follow the charm of creativity. When my father fell ill and had only month to live, I had him come to NYC to get treatments and while there, I started weaving art again. Since I was home monitoring him, I didn’t travel. I hadn’t woven for myself in twenty years. This evolutionary moment in my life of caring for my father and beginning my personal weaving practice started me on a path of personal growth and action I did not realize I could accomplish. My first weaving commission was for the largest foundations in the world and it came about from innocently following charm.

As a part of my series about leaders who integrate mindfulness and spiritual practices into their work culture, I had the pleasure of interviewing Suzanne Tick.

Suzanne Tick is the Creative Director at Luum, specializing in materials, brand strategy and design development for commercial and residential interiors. She is known for her intelligent and enthusiastic approach to design in evolving markets, as well as her conviction to provide innovative solutions.

Suzanne maintains a hand weaving practice and creates woven sculptures from repurposed materials harking back to her childhood where she was raised working at the family scrap metal yard. Her work has been exhibited in MoMA, Cooper Hewitt, MAD and Art Basel, as well as collected by private and corporate clients. Suzanne’s TedXNavesink Talk: “Weaving Trash into Treasure” presents her unique and personal approach to hand weaving.

As Creative Director at Luum, Suzanne is developing a new textile business model, developing textiles for seating and vertical applications with a nod towards sustainability and well-being.

Tick has done a series of talks pairing Creativity and Vedic Meditation for the Teknion brands and the A + D community with astounding responses. Each Sunday morning, Tick hosts a meditation at 9AM Eastern as well as a global daily zoom meditation at 3PM Eastern every day.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you please share your “backstory” with us?

I woke up half a dozen years back, after running a successful design and consulting business with some of the best manufacturers in the Architecture and Design Industry. I drove my team and clients with a fervent demeanor. I was able to manage design and creative directions for many companies at the same time.

One day during an interview, not that dissimilar to this, I was asked “What makes you happy?” I was stymied. I sat there racking my brain and realized, I wasn’t happy. Always driven and creative, my survival technique was to plow through things. And get things done. I was exhausted and not sleeping well, full of self-loathing and anxiety, always pressed for time.

On the personal side, there were and are times of complete joy and privilege in having raised a son as a single mom and wonderful moments and memories of vacations and day to day giggles. But not the lasting “heaven on earth” feeling, I feel now practicing Vedic Meditation and being around my son presently.

What role did mindfulness or spiritual practice play in your life growing up? Do you have a funny or touching story about that?

As a small child, I distinctly remember having a connection with a higher spirit. I couldn’t quite picture what it was…. bearded man, pixie dust, guardian angel, Jiminy cricket, but it was there and it was with me. And if I needed help or consideration, it was given.

Going to a reformed synagogue in the Midwest, I attended Hebrew school. I never had a bat mitzvah and was 1 in 400 graduating in high school. My Jewish faith was one of celebrating all of the holidays and attending an occasional Friday Night service.

During the AIDS epidemic, I took hospice training through workshops based on Tibetan Buddhism and saw the Dalai Lama when he came to NYC. This gave me some ability to help friends in need.

That was also the time that I began my practice of Yoga, which I still practice today after 30 years. So half a dozen years ago, soon after I was asked the happiness question… not days but the next day… it happened. “When the student is ready, the teacher will appear…”

Some dear friends introduced me to their meditation teacher. Being of the mindset that I Could Not Meditate as my mind was in a cascading state of thought, I agreed listen to the intro talk. Timing is everything…. I had just cancelled a full week’s trip to the West Coast, having traveled every week for months at a time. I couldn’t fly one more place. When the Vedic Meditation teacher said that the course needed to be 4 consecutive days in a row, I was set! Voila… Nature’s organizing powers are immediate.

How do your mindfulness or spiritual practices affect your business and personal life today?

I had tried other spiritual practices which entailed concentrating or contemplating, which I could never stick with. Vedic Meditation, on the other hand, is the first technique I’ve tried where I felt an immediate shift. It is a simple, effortless technique which is practiced twice a day for twenty minutes in the morning and the evening, while sitting comfortably and easily with your eyes closed.

The effects are profound. These benefits give you an abundance of adaptability, energy, intelligence and creativity. Stamina, staying power and reacting to day today’s needs with relevance.

Bringing meditation into Tick Studio and providing my colleagues the option to be initiated into Vedic Meditation has allowed everyone a deeper level of creativity and ability to un-stress. We meditate together in the afternoons and have been able to maintain the practice even in quarantine.

Do you find that you are more successful or less successful because of your integration of spiritual and mindful practices? Can you share an example or story about that with us?

There is no question. One thing that is very clear when you practice meditation, along with this abundance of adaptation energy, is that you can no longer maintain things that are not relevant to your natural evolution. Meaning people, issues, projects that are dragging you down or causing dis-ease will be processed out. What manifests that is irrelevant will no longer be a part of your life. Which allows for room for more creativity, growth and evolution.

What would you say is the foundational principle for one to “lead a good life”? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

Meditate. Un-stress your body at the molecular level. Be a good listener who is compassionate, kind, friendly and strong. We all know we should be courteous, understanding, appreciative and perceptive. When we are stressed and fatigued it’s hard to display these characteristics.

And one of the best benefits is that this leads to world peace. There was a study done in Washington, DC. They worked with a police department and they went in and taught 1% of the department to meditate. 1% seems to be the magic figure. Once you hit 1% of the population in a business, city or town meditating, there is a field effect or a harmony effect that radiates out in the general population. And what they found was during that period, when they hit 1%, they noticed a marked reduction in car accidents, a reduction in domestic violence, a reduction in robberies. Happy people don’t beat their partner. Happy people don’t drive their cars into a crowd. These are grossly unhappy people. It’s a social responsibility meditating. It’s like concentric circles, you create peace and harmony in your family, in your community, in your nation and in the world.

Can you share a story about one of the most impactful moments in your spiritual/mindful life?

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

When the student is ready the teacher will come. Each major trajectory in my life was pivotal in my evolution. I recounted the story of my father above, who guided me into my path back to the artwork.

My most recent is Thom Knoles. In India he is called Maharishi Vyasananda which means “the great seer who sequentially elaborate knowledge blissfully.” And that he does. He has kindled in me a way of being that I never would have imagined.

Can you share 3 or 4 pieces of advice about how leaders can create a very “healthy and uplifting” work culture?

Have daily 20-minute group Vedic Meditations. Have monthly knowledge talks to raise people’s level of consciousness. Give people permission to go on yearly retreats that help relieve stress.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

1. I was once told by a dear friend and artist, Susan York, to pick up the art that you love to do and try it for 30 minutes for 30 days straight. That simple suggestion will kick start the art practice that you love to do.

2. READ so you can continue to refine your abilities to speak and write.

3. The most influential change in my life was learning the technique of Vedic Meditation. Meditation can change the world.

