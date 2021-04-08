Suzanne Jeffreys of CEO Wellness: “Commitment”

Clarity: in Tai Chi it’s called clear intention. Have a strategic plan, with tactics to implement. Choose focus over distraction. Keep it simple: just do the next right thing.

Commitment: progress takes time. Feel like quitting? Don’t: review your BHAG. Then sleep, rest, go have some fun. Do something that feels life-giving, especially if you’re feeling depleted and overwhelmed. Your subconscious mind may figure it out while your attention is on other things, and it’s amazing how much better we feel when we’ve rested.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Suzanne Jeffreys, aka Suz.

Suz Jeffreys, MS in Ed, is a Speaker, Entrepreneur and Founder of CEO Wellness. Drawing upon her diverse background as a Tai Chi Instructor, renowned horse whisperer, Fitness Professional, Certified Nutrition Therapist and former first-grade teacher, Suz has empowered thousands worldwide to go from burnout to balance to building the life they love. She offers out of the box wellness and mindfulness solutions for individuals, groups and corporations. Her signature Harmony of Body & Mind System helps high achieving entrepreneurs stress less, power up and succeed with ease and joy.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started? What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Have you ever had a flash of absolute certainty, like a light switch suddenly turned on? That happened for me 27 years ago; I was a young divorced mom with 2 young children, exhausted and depleted, just trying to make ends meet. As a new first-grade teacher, I didn’t earn much, so I started a tutoring business on the side to bring in more money. My kids were spending way more time in childcare than I felt good about. And unfortunately, working a side gig meant even more time away from my kids. It really bothered me, but I thought the only way to make more money (so I could finally pay my bills), was to work harder, longer. I didn’t want to ask family for help or go on welfare, because I wanted to be a good example to my children of an independent, self-sufficient woman who could do it all.

But I felt like an awful mom. I was working 80 hours a week, but there was never enough money. I believed that life would always be a struggle.

Then suddenly, at my kid’s martial arts class, (the one activity I could barter for) everything changed. Sitting on the cold metal bleachers with the other parents, I was pretending to watch their class, trying not to cry. In a moment of real desperation, I was silently praying for God to give me a sign to show me what to do. On the verge of tears, suddenly I heard soft music from the other classroom. I peeked in and saw some people doing Tai Chi, the ancient martial art and moving meditation. I was mesmerized by the beautiful slow-motion flow, so when the Instructor invited me to join in, I did. In just a few moments, I felt the tension in my shoulders begin to melt away. And I could finally breathe again. I knew that was my sign, so I started taking the class, and life began to change!

Over the next few weeks, I practiced Tai Chi for just a few minutes a day, and I felt calmer and more relaxed. Then as I learned about the ancient wisdom principles of Tai Chi, I started to use them in daily life. I began to work smarter, not harder. To sleep better and stress less. And one day my kids actually told me that I was fun again, that I was smiling and laughing for the first time in a long time. I’d been so consumed by the struggle, I hadn’t even noticed that I hadn’t laughed or smiled. But I knew in my heart that they were right.

Because Tai Chi improved how I felt (less anxious, more hopeful), and my relationship with my kids (more fun, better communication in the little time we had together), I decided to apply the ancient principles to my work. To experiment with struggling less, get laser-focused, and simplify more. Suddenly, my side business became profitable: I remember the day that I was actually able to pay my bills. I was so excited about what I’d discovered! I realized these principles were transformational, and that people needed them, especially in today’s complex world. So I committed to a 5-year program to become a Tai Chi Instructor. I’ve been teaching Tai Chi ever since, for more than 25 years!

As Founder of CEO Wellness, I help high-achieving entrepreneurs stress less, power up and succeed with ease using my signature Harmony of Body and Mind system.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I was definitely not a natural-born entrepreneur! As a child, we moved around a lot, and I was very shy. I went to 6 elementary schools, 2 junior high schools, 2 high schools and 2 undergraduate colleges. I was always the new kid, the chubby bookworm, hiding behind books. I just wanted people to like me, and became a chronic people-pleaser, with no confidence. My self-esteem depended on what other people thought of me, and how I looked. I had no idea what my values were, opinions, goals/dreams. The only things I really knew about myself were that I loved horses (ever since I was tiny) and reading. And I was always trying to help others so that they’d like me.

Then something began to change: I enjoyed learning, researching and figuring out solutions. Helping people make progress felt good, and it became about more than just me. Through reading, I had become resourceful, resilient, and solution-driven. So I decided to become a teacher, inspired to encourage the love of reading in children.

I found that progress is what makes us happy: it’s affirming, uplifting, confidence-building.

And later on, after leaving my 1st-grade teaching position of 10 years, while teaching Tai Chi at colleges and fitness centers, I became a natural horsemanship professional and riding instructor. My partner and I specialized in helping women and horses develop safe, satisfying relationships so they could bring out the best in each other, and enjoy the journey. Horses will really “bring up your stuff”! To become an effective rider, aka the leader of that 2 animal herd, all of our fears have to be faced, power understood, and communication learned.

The amount of personal and leadership development that went into our work was transformational for not only the horses but also the people. It was an honor to do the work, and I incorporate those leadership principles into my work to this day.

During all of that time, I continued to integrate Tai Chi, applying the principles with every client and developed my signature Harmony of Body and Mind System.

That’s why being an entrepreneur has highs and lows: we have to face our fears, skill up, and challenge ourselves to grow. Slow progress may make us feel frustrated, angry, afraid of failure. The qualities that success requires can be learned by anyone willing to invest in business training, as well as personal development and coaches. As an entrepreneur, investing in ourselves is absolutely critical to success! After all, our two best tools are our bodies and our minds.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My Tai Chi Instructor, Sifu Linda Morrissey changed my life. I was struck by how relaxed, grounded, funny, and authentic she was. She was comfortable in just being herself. She was a black belt expert in five different martial arts, and yet humble and kind: a true martial artist. Sifu Linda wasn’t focused on the opinions of others: she simply taught Tai Chi. She told me that I was good at Tai Chi when I didn’t think I was good at anything. Her belief in me made me believe in myself. She gave me specific feedback to help me make progress with more ease and less struggle. I still have my Tai Chi notebook, 27 years later! Sifu Linda taught me that Chi (“life energy”) is precious. I realized that people are precious. And that I was, too. Because we all have chi. We are all connected. She inspired me on so many levels.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

So many entrepreneurs want to make the world a better place. And yet, we tend to put our health on the back burner, compromising our wellbeing for our work.

As someone who used to be a workaholic, I get it. But it doesn’t have to be that way!

What if it was easier? If we could protect our energy, and have the impact we want, without sacrificing our health and our relationships? With my 5 step signature Harmony of Body and Mind system, I teach high achievers how to succeed with more ease and stress less. These sImple solutions create a healthier life/business balance. So we can be the best versions of ourselves, without sacrificing our wellbeing. Our impact expands exponentially.

For example, recently I worked with a doctor who wants to eradicate obesity in women. It’s an amazing vision, and yet she was working too many hours, depleting herself, and felt like a total stress mess. She had far too much pressure at work, and not enough time with her husband and kids. She wanted to shed some unhealthy weight and needed a simple, doable nutrition and stress management plan. Together we created an exquisitely personalized strategy to improve her health and conserve her energy with Tai Chi. To fuel her body we co-created a deliciously healthy meal plan, including the highest quality supplements. She lost weight, began to sleep better, and has so

much more energy. With her new, healthier lifestyle she is feeling good, looking good, and able to do more good in the world. It’s just not that complicated when you get the help you need to create a simple success plan that resonates with your values, goals and lifestyle. Trying to do it all on your own is so much harder!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Compassion. My purpose is to truly help others improve their well-being so they can make the world a better place. When we help one person, ripples of positive energy expand, and that person is able to be a better spouse or parent, partner or neighbor, friend or client. As professional Trainers, we trained horses with compassion. This led to us teaching other people to train horses with compassion. And inevitably, our students developed more compassion for people, too.

Tenacity. Because my purpose is so compelling to me, I do not quit. I shift, pivot and adapt, but I do not quit! Recently, when the world shut down because of COVID, I decided to take my health coaching, consulting and Tai Chi classes online. Wow, what a learning curve! I had to learn all about making videos (I filmed my live classes, and was my own videographer, editor, etc). Now I help people around the world!

Resiliency. Change is a big part of life, and we can resist change, or give up, or we can figure out a simple solution and keep on making progress. If I had given up when the world went into quarantine, I would’ve missed an enormous opportunity for growth.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I adore my family, they are amazing people! Yet, out of all the people in my rather large family, my husband is the only other entrepreneur. Our family includes educators or people who have worked for large companies, with steady paychecks, benefits and security that entrepreneurs often don’t have, at least in the beginning. As entrepreneurs, we often take risks and think out of the box, which sometimes the people we love the most just don’t understand. Why would we ever leave a tenured position or a corporate career? Why would we invest money into personal development or business training? Their advice: give up on business, and go back to teaching first grade. Stop messing around!

Early in my entrepreneurial journey, I began to play small, to procrastinate, and second, guess myself. I got distracted, less focused, and held back from going all in. I didn’t shine my light… it was more of a flickering glow.

But I knew that I had to follow my own path, even when some of the most important people in my life responded to my entrepreneurialism with doubt and negativity, warning me to be careful, convinced that I take too much risk, afraid that I work too hard. I love them, and so I had to make a conscious decision to stop allowing their fears to influence me. I understood that their warnings came from lack of vision, and out of concern for me. I knew it was the stories they were telling themselves; it was about them not about me. So I chose to enjoy their company, appreciate who they are, and at the same time stay focused on my story, my goals, my belief and my optimism. I still don’t take their advice, and we have great relationships!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

1. Lead by example: prioritize your own self-care, including stress management, exercise and healthy eating. Self-care is not an indulgence, it’s an investment in your two best tools: your body and mind.

2. Commit to self-care practices that are convenient and enjoyable. Experiment with different things, and discover what you enjoy. Do you love to get a massage? Schedule one at least every month, and make it a standing appointment in your calendar. Crave time outside? Take a walk at lunchtime, or have walking meetings. How about 1–3 day staycations or get-aways? Do a little research or ask friends/family for their recommendations. Or hire someone to arrange it. Make it easy to take a break every once in a while: you’ll be amazed at how much more productive you are when you’re back at work!

3. Been meaning to eat healthier? Add 1 healthy food (or just drink more water) daily. Small steps done consistently equal big progress over time! Consider hiring a health coach or nutrition expert to help you fuel your body for success. Some of my best clients love that I simplify their eating by creating customized menus, meal plans, exclusively for them. They save time and money, and discover that eating healthier can be convenient and delicious, too!

4. Fuel yourself for success. Think of it this way: a champion racehorse is fed the very best nutrition, gets worked out and cared for so he can win. Why not invest in yourself the same way? Be picky: use only the best, high-quality supplements: do the research, make sure the vitamins you take are 100% pure, scientifically proven, and made from food. Need to exercise more consistently? Hire a personal trainer who really resonates with you.

5. Encourage your team to do the same: brainstorm self-care ideas, provide resources in-house, and offer self-care bonuses (like a gift card for a massage, a meal for two at a healthy restaurant with healthy choices, etc). Provide healthy food and snacks for meetings instead of donuts and coffee.

Sounds too complicated? With our new Stress Less Live Better app, my team and I provide individuals, teams and companies with the healthy lifestyle resources they need, anywhere, anytime.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

1. Be authentic. Don’t fake anything, even the small stuff. People can always tell, and that destroys trust.

2. Have a servant leader attitude. Always remember that our job is to help our team and clients make progress. Ask them what they need to reach their goals. More accountability? More time? Flex scheduling? Think out of the box, and keep it simple.

3. Do what you say you’re going to do. Keep your promises, period. If you’re not sure you can deliver, don’t promise.

4. Be honest. If someone asks a question and you don’t know the answer, offer to find out, then share your findings. Or better yet, encourage that team member to find out and share with the rest of the team. Encourage them, and celebrate their efforts. Making that extra effort shows people you truly care!

5. Have gratitude. There is always something to be grateful for, even if it is simply the air you breathe. Or the opportunity to make a difference.

6. Be a lifelong learner: change is one thing we can count on in business and in life. So be open-minded when it comes to learning about new perspectives, techniques, and ideas, especially from unlikely sources.

7. Have faith. It’s not about religion; it’s about God, whoever God is for you. I believe that there’s just too much beauty in the world for it to be an accident!

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Because there is so much over-stimulation, so many distractions in our lives today. Keeping it simple, authentic and helping people make progress helps them feel acknowledged and supported. With more results and less stress, your clients will keep coming back for more.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

1. So many people want success and expect it to be quicker, or easier. We underestimate the investment in time, energy and money we need to succeed. We must create space in our days to do the work needed. Sometimes we don’t consider what we’ll have to give up to succeed (like watching tv, etc). Be realistic about what you can stop doing so you can develop the successful habits and practices you’ll need to succeed.

2.The old adage is true: failing to plan is planning to fail. Ask a few people you respect from different industries to mentor you, then select the advice they share that resonates with you the most, schedule it, and implement it.

3. There will always be challenges, problems to solve. Success does not mean a lack of problems. The problems simply change as we make a larger impact, help more people, earn more money. That’s why it’s so important to be solution-oriented. When problems arise, focus on the solution. And change course when needed.

4. To be inconsistent is to waste energy, time and money. If you have a goal that fires you up, work towards it consistently, even when you don’t feel like it. The moment we’re about to quit is often the moment right before everything changes!

5. To think it’s all about ourselves, our glory: significant, impactful work must be all about our team and the people we serve.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

As an entrepreneur, we are problem solvers who make money when we solve people’s problems. There is no guaranteed salary, often no health benefits, and all risk. It’s like a volunteer army: there is no guarantee of a positive outcome. We just have to show up consistently, win or learn, and then apply that learning and take the next right step. When we succeed, big or small, the feeling is amazing; like we’re fired up and walking on Cloud 9! When it takes longer, or things don’t turn out the way we thought, or it turns out we are not the right match for our client, or something completely out of our control happens (COVID, weather, health issues, spending too much money on a strategy/product/marketing idea that doesn’t make us a profit), we may feel like a failure. That’s often when self-doubt and negative self-talk can be triggered like something’s wrong with us, or we’re not good enough/smart/strong/fast/creative… fill in the blank. Just like working with horses, business challenges truly bring up the “junk in our trunk”, for us all!

And yet if we shift our perspective, everything changes. We win or learn, rather than win or lose. A “failure” becomes an opportunity to learn, to expand, to pivot, to grow. Owning your own business is one of the most powerful personal development opportunities because it all comes down to our egos. Do we let our egos get in the way, or do we treat our business as an experiment, and gather data to make a better choice next time?

On the other hand, for employees, there is usually no skin in the game, less personal investment, and less opportunity to expand as a human being. More security is great, and many folks prefer that. Only a small percentage of people are entrepreneurial, and yet the people we serve often are not. I always wanted freedom, and that drives me to continue to grow, evolve and solve. We need all kinds of people in the world, so we can bring out the best in each other! It’s a beautiful example of yin/yang: the Tai Chi principle of complementary opposites. Day and night are opposites, but not adversaries: we need one to appreciate the other.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I remember back when Lori, a nurse who was in our leadership with horses training program for professionals, called me about 6 months after she’d graduated from our program. Lori had been timid and overcame a lot of self-doubt in the hands-on course. We taught her and her classmates how to work with aggressive horses safely, compassionately, humanely and effectively. In other words, how to be a leader who the horse would respect and follow. She was afraid to be firm, and the horses would walk all over her, literally and figuratively. She learned that horses would never push their leaders around. And with an effective, fair leader, they feel safer. Lori had never seen herself as a leader. She was afraid that she wasn’t good enough, or strong enough. When I told Lori that I truly believed in her, she finally committed to getting over her self-doubt. She learned how to lead by establishing expectations, being fair and consistent and rewarding the horse (not with treats, we did not believe in using treats as training tools) in a way that the horse understood; body language. She graduated from our program as a confident woman who knew she could lead, take on challenges, learn, and maintain her compassion in the process.

When I picked up the phone and heard Lori’s voice, I was surprised, because she was crying. Then through happy tears, she told me that she’d applied for a huge promotion at work, one that she never would’ve had the courage to try for. But then she remembered that I’d believed in her. And she remembered all she’d accomplished with horses. She not only applied, she got the promotion! We whooped and hollered, and I started to cry, too, because I was so damn proud of her! And I knew from that day on that my deepest purpose is to help others succeed. When our clients and team succeed, it’s the best feeling ever!

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Well, I tried to live by the ancient Tai Chi principles, and they served me well. But when the economy tanked in 2008, our horse training and riding lesson business slowed to a crawl. My partner Bob and I stopped taking salaries so we could keep our staff as long as possible, but after a while, they found other jobs. Then he and I then did the job of 6 people (taking care of 30 horses and running a business is a lot of work!). One day, Bob had a heart attack. It all fell on me for 6 weeks, so I did what I had to do: worked pretty much day and night.

That’s when I broke one of the most important rules in Tai Chi; I took on too much, and started rushing around, stressed out, and exhausted. I didn’t ask for help. I forgot to protect my energy. And then one windy day, I decided to ride a horse bareback (I was rushing, figured it took too long to get the saddle). A moment after I’d hopped on, the wind gusted, the horse spooked, took off, and I fell off. I hit the ground hard, hurt my back, and could barely move. I remember the shooting pain in my back, the dust swirling around, and the horse coming over, looking at me as if he wondered why I was on the ground! Fortunately, someone else was around and drove me to the doctor. I couldn’t clean a stall, handle a horse or ride for 4 weeks. It was a very low time for me. I was used to being the strong one, the helper, the problem-solver.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I had to ask for help. I had to take care of myself: to manage my stress, eat healthier, and get more rest, so I could heal. And I had time to think about how to simplify my life, and yet continue to do the work I loved. That’s when I started studying nutrition: I became fascinated with learning how to fuel our bodies for robust good health. I healed sooner than expected, and that was a huge turning point for me. I realized that I was no longer willing to risk my health for my work.

I learned to work smarter, not harder. I decided to skill up and learn. I invested in courses, business training, and IT tools. I knew that I wanted to help high-achieving entrepreneurs avoid burnout, invest in their health, and create better balance in their lives. I taught more Tai Chi, did less risky work with horses and added a natural nutrition business into my portfolio. And after years of experience, I founded CEO Wellness.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. A compelling purpose. It’s our why, our BHAG (big hairy, audacious goal), and it must be aligned with our core values. Our purpose has to be bigger than our circumstances so that when challenges come (which they will!), we don’t quit. We grab life by the muffins and find a way!

2. Clarity: in Tai Chi it’s called clear intention. Have a strategic plan, with tactics to implement. Choose focus over distraction. Keep it simple: just do the next right thing.

3. Commitment: progress takes time. Feel like quitting? Don’t: review your BHAG. Then sleep, rest, go have some fun. Do something that feels life-giving, especially if you’re feeling depleted and overwhelmed. Your subconscious mind may figure it out while your attention is on other things, and it’s amazing how much better we feel when we’ve rested.

4. Community: in Tai Chi it’s called group Chi (life energy). Entrepreneurship can be lonely. Yet the energy of an aligned, intentional group becomes more than the sum of its parts. Select mentors to brainstorm with and learn from, and colleagues for collaboration. Instead of being isolated, let’s lift each other up. In the words of Simon Sineck, “Together is Better.”

5. Self-care: what I know to be true is that our two best tools are our bodies and our minds. Invest in them wisely.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience is the ability to pivot in the challenge, problem solve, take action, and continue moving forward. To respond wisely instead of reacting rashly. To be flexible, like the willow tree, rather than rigid and unyielding, like the oak. Start by asking, “What if the solution was simple?” That’s a great way to be resilient without wasting your own energy (chi), or your team’s energy. Resilient people think out of the box, are solution-oriented and open to possibilities!

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

After my parents divorced (I was 10 years old), money was always tight. We had what we needed, but no frills. If I wanted something, I had to earn the money to get it. When I graduated from high school, my family did offer to pay if I went to the college they wanted. But I had a different vision and decided to pay my own way so I could live my life on my terms. For four years I worked in restaurants 40 hours a week, going to college full time, too. It gave me a lot of confidence to graduate with honors, and without student debt. I felt like, if I could figure that out, I could do anything!

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Yes, it’s a choice I make every morning, and sometimes recommit to throughout the day if the day feels overwhelming. A positive attitude is a critical part of a problem-solving, proactive, resourceful, approach to life. Negative attitudes shut down higher-level thinking skills, and waste Chi. However, it’s important to release the negative feelings rather than try to avoid them or bottle them up: nothing good comes from that. We have to empty out and let go of those feelings in order to make room for the positive, proactive ones. When a complex situation arises, first I identify what the problem is. Then I give myself a little time to feel the challenging feelings: disappointment, overwhelm, fear… but only for a designated time. Sometimes I set an alarm for 15 minutes, or maybe 3 hours: the amount of time I need depends on the situation. Then I get strategic. I often call a friend, mentor or ally. We brainstorm. Make a plan. Then I decide on one simple action to implement. Then I feel better because fear takes us out of action, but action takes us out of fear!

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

A leader is an influencer: their energy is contagious. Energy attracts similar energy. Do we want to create trust, teamwork and flow with our clients, or in our organization? We must lead by example. When I was training horses, if I was afraid, the horse would be afraid. If I was confident, the horse relaxed, trusting me as the leader. If I was distracted, the horse would get distracted, but if I was fully present, tuned in to my surroundings, my equine partner and our purpose, the horse would do the same. If I was indecisive about where to go, the horse would get anxious, or try to run back to the barn. But if I was clear about where to go, the horse would accept my guidance and enjoy the journey. Isn’t that what we want for our clients, and our teams?

Lead by example. Want your team to be resilient, supportive, innovative/kind/productive? Be that, and then figure out how you can help them show up that way, too!

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

Marie Forleo says, “Everything is figureoutable”. I love that! As my business grew, I had to expand my skillset and learn a lot. When I felt overwhelmed I read that book, and decided that I could figure it out. That I COULD! So I did. 😉

How can our readers further follow you online?

www.Suzjeffreys.com

https://www.facebook.com/SuzJeffreysTaiChi/

www.linkedin.com/in/suzannejeffreys

https://www.instagram.com/ceowellness/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!