Suzanne Evans: “Your business is just that, your business!”

As part of my series about the five things a business should do to create a Wow! customer experience, I had the pleasure of interviewing Suzanne Evans. Her book, “The Way You Do Anything is the Way You Do Everything”, set hundreds of thousands of business owners on their fast path to success. Suzanne has grown her brand from humble beginnings inside a 350 square foot Manhattan apartment to a sprawling office where she works with clients around the world. She currently lives with her family in Chapel Hill, NC.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I kicked off my coaching career while working full-time as a secretary in New York City. I was swimming in debt and not make enough to get by. I knew I was destined for more — that is when I began as a life coach. I literally set up a booth at Whole Foods (between the tomatoes and bananas of all places) to offer life advice to anyone who would listen. That is how I landed my first clients!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

As I mentioned I landed my first clients as a life coach, turns out I was pretty lousy at giving life advice! I realized that my strength was in giving business advice! Sometimes you don’t know what is best for you when you are beginning, but I did the most important thing… I started! Over a decade ago, I began on my coaching journey. There have been many fumbles and ah-ha moments along the way!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My dad, without a doubt! He is a 7th generation North Carolina farmer. He wanted me to experience the world like he was never able when he was growing up. He signed me up for tap dance lessons, took me to museums, and introduced me to the theater. His dedication to opening my eyes to the world shaped me into who I am today!

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

Your business is just that, your business! It is your job to roll up your sleeves and be present to make each step of working with you the best possible experience. This flows from me down to my team. When I am selling a program or hosting a conference I want my clients to walk away richer than they came. That is a theme that I hold my self to set my standard for customer service. I want my clients to walk away with more knowledge, more confidence, and more control over their business. It is more than landing a sale, you need to make them want to continue to work with you!

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

There is a personalization that gets lost in customer service. Clients like to know who they are doing business with. Face-to-face is the best way to do business, especially if you are in a service-based industry. It is now easier than ever to have live face-to-face chats through video conferencing services. You can get so much more accomplished in having a quick call than a long stream of emails. So get in front of people, even if you are remote.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

You can not control what others do for their customer service. You should set the standard of being the best for yourself. We make it clear in our programs that the expectation is mutual. I am a tough coach and we ask a lot of our clients, but when you show up you will see big results! Our team is supporting clients towards success, but no one can want it as bad as you, so be prepared to work hard!

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

My company hosts two large conferences a year, we make customer service a priority from start to finish with these events. This begins way before we even lay the first table runner! It is when we are calling each guest and inviting them to join, answer any questions, and making sure they have all they need to attend our event. We have several clients that have grown to anticipate our calls for events and answer the phone with a “Yes! Of course, I will be there.” This shows that we have engaged our clients and generated excitement for them to join us year after year!

Did that Wow! experience have any long term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

Yes- we are fueled by referrals from current clients! For our events, we often have clients who will bring their entire network to learn from us, which results in more clients, sales, and success stories. The ripple effect of important customer service is what sets you apart from your competition and makes people hungry to go do business with you! Who doesn’t want that?!

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a founder or CEO should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

Be Confident — When you wholeheartedly believe in your skills and your service it shows! People want to spend their money wisely. You need to have the confidence to make them beam from their choice to do business with you.

Be Attentive — It is your job to listen to your clients’ needs so you can help them succeed. When it shows you are listening and engaged it resonates that you are putting in the work! It also sets the expectation that they also need to be just as attentive and responsible for their success.

Be Quick — No one likes to wait when you need something. Why would it change for your business? You need to be quick with your replies, you may not have the answer right away, but at least let your clients know you are working hard for them!

Be Yourself — Business is best when done face to face, person to person. When you are your authentic-self shows that you care about doing a good job. Your clients should like you and want to do business with you!

Be Firm — This is important. It is your company and your reputation on the line. There will be clients who want a refund or want to leave your program. As long as you were confident you did your best for them that is all you can do! Just let go and move forward.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

We are always encouraging others to invite their networks and contacts to our events. We offer Bring-a-Friend contests and incentives for our loyal clients. This is a great way to grow our client base and land clients who already know you are great at what you do!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The world would be a better place if everyone would learn to celebrate simple wins. Think about it, when was the last time you celebrated a personal win? We are all accomplishing great things every day, but do not give ourselves the recognition we deserve. When you celebrate wins you are creating a buzz for success for yourself and those around you!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!