Suzannah Raff Of Cleo+Coco: “Start slowly!”

Start slowly! Many people being their natural product journey with personal care products like deodorant and body soap. After that, you can slowly begin to switch the rest of your beauty and personal care routine for yourself and your entire family. Cleo+Coco is a great first step because we offer effective clean personal care products.

Suzannah Raff is the founder and CEO of Cleo and Coco. Suzannah is a New York native and mother of four committed to living an authentic life spiritually, physically, and professionally.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Years before I developed Cleo+Coco’s award-winning natural deodorants, I was famous among my friends for smelling amazing, mixing and blending perfumes to make my own signature scent. When my father was recovering in the hospital from a serious illness, it was only natural that I found my way to essential oils and their beautiful scents and beneficial properties. I began to use them in my home, health, and wellbeing. Then, along came the clean eating movement. Having been taught from a young age to eat healthy and take care of my body, I became an avid student of this clean movement, as well. When I got married and pregnant, I suddenly became very sensitive to and aware of the chemicals that I was putting onto my body. All of my perfumed skin care products and antiperspirants went into the garbage.



I’ll be honest, during this time in my life there was simply no aluminum-free deodorant that I could find to handle my fluctuating hormones, sweat, and odor. Having been known for my great scent over the years, this was not something I was happy about! So, I took out my essential oils and began creating my own deodorant that was natural, free from synthetic fragrance, sensitive enough for pregnant and nursing moms, yet still powerful enough to combat body odor. It took a good year of experimenting with the perfect mix of ingredients to get to the point where we could claim with complete confidence that Cleo+Coco offered all-day odor control. Once I created the perfect formula, I had a vision for what deodorant should be — a product that you love to put on every day. Not just something that we brainlessly tolerate to prevent uncomfortable body odor. I saw that deodorant could feel, look, and smell luxurious.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I transitioned from a career in technology and consulting to the beauty industry by founding a personal care brand. The most interesting thing I’ve discovered in this new career and industry is how much I enjoy working with other female professionals. The beauty industry is primarily made up of female professionals, and the level of kindness, helpfulness and grace is profound. The key lesson of this being that female leaders, in my experience, are more supportive and less combative than their male counterparts — especially in the beauty industry, which makes me love my new career path so much more. More than once, I’ve had competitors reach out to me to ask for help in sourcing a supplier — a real “no, no” in this industry — suppliers are your best kept secret! However, I actually helped them because I felt that if I can’t help my suppliers — some of whom have gone above and beyond in helping get my brand off the ground — then what is the point? We are ultimately in this business to do good, and when that is put to the test, I say, err on the side of good.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Ha! The biggest mistake I made was manufacturing thousands of containers with the wrong weight screen printed on them. My contract manufacturer pointed it out to me and we tried to scratch off the incorrect weight, but it didn’t work and we ended up having to dispose of them. I think every brand has a story like this. You learn to be very careful and detail-oriented before you go into production!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Like I mentioned, the female leadership community in the beauty industry has been very supportive, encouraging and collaborative. I’m grateful to all of my suppliers for taking us on when we were a small company, believing in and guiding us. I’m also especially grateful to my husband and angel investors for their support. It’s so much harder for female founders to get access to capital, so their capital support helped make Cleo+Coco happen.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Our mission is to make a positive impact on the world! The world doesn’t need another personal care brand doing the same thing. Our entire vision is predicated on having a positive impact on people’s health and the environment. We created Cleo+Coco to put the “care” back in personal care. All of our products are designed to support or enhance your health and never to compromise it, which is why we are so selective with the ingredients we use. Before we formulate or launch a new product, we ensure it will a) fill a need that’s not already being met; b) fill this need better than existing products; c) not compromise anyone’s health; and d) keep environmental sustainability at the forefront.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Begin by reading labels. Read the labels of all the food you bring into your house and all the products you put onto your body. You will begin to recognize clean and natural ingredients. It’s like learning a new language and it is life changing. Stay away from ingredients that you don’t understand and especially stay away from ‘fragrance’ or ‘artificial flavor’ which is a catch-all for anything that the manufacturer doesn’t want you to know is in the product. Start slowly! Many people being their natural product journey with personal care products like deodorant and body soap. After that, you can slowly begin to switch the rest of your beauty and personal care routine for yourself and your entire family. Cleo+Coco is a great first step because we offer effective clean personal care products. Use products and eat foods that give you pleasure. Clean and healthy should not mean compromising scent, texture or enjoyment. Again, we at Cleo+Coco created our products to maximize your enjoyment while using them. We call it moments of conscious pleasure. Start adding fresh produce and whole foods to your plate every day — adding a bit more month by month. At some point, you’ll have begun to eat more whole foods than processed foods, which is better for your overall health and wellbeing. Follow an 80/20 rule. This is a famous business rule but should be applied to everything in life. Perfection is a daunting goal but if you can eat clean and use clean beauty products 80% of the time, you’ve succeeded.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be? The movement would be the one I have already embarked on — bringing products with clean, natural ingredients to consumers. If more people primarily used ingredients that were clean and natural, the toxic load on our system would be so much lower and we might begin to see a natural reduction in diseases.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

It will be harder than you imagine It will cost a lot more than you can imagine Don’t give up If everyone thinks you are crazy it’s a very good sign You’ll figure it out

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

They are all dear! I have a Master’s degree in social work and was previously a counselor, so mental health is something I’ve studied extensively. Emotional pain is as real as physical pain and as therapists, we learn that treatment is multi-faceted, with medication being a small part. Lifestyle, talk therapy and personal care are equally important therapeutic techniques to medicine for good mental health outcomes. I’d like to believe that Cleo+Coco personal care products offer emotional pleasure and relief because they are enjoyable and there are real therapeutic advantages to the ingredients we use. For example, essential oils are often used for a number of therapeutic solutions, such as calming, sleeping, opening up our minds and refreshing us. Our goal at Cleo+Coco is to help our customers feel good — good because they are using better-for-you products, but also because they’re having an enjoyable experience while using them. Just by using a functional product like our deodorants or cleansing bars, you can lift your spirits, calm your mind or shake off the mental fog.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

They can follow me at @suzannah_raff and Cleo+Coco at @cleoandcoconatural on Instagram

Thank you for these fantastic insights!