Suzannah Dacre of ULTIS pro: “Love powers everything; in life and business”

As a part of my series about strong female leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Suzannah Dacre, founder of ULTIS pro, CEO of many visions, and a philanthropic innovation strategist. Suzannah is well known for her work in community and business and isn’t a stranger to award recognized startups defying industry standards. A daughter of a builder and lawyer. and. But when business meets community, and the gap between rich and poor is a hot topic worldwide, ULTIS pro is working to defy that. It is a vision by Suzannah Dacre, that people are calling powerful, and profound, and aims to close the gap between rich and poor, that allows people to be selfish and selfless at the same time.