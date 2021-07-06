Suzanna Keith and Sonal Rinello of Hello Career Guru: “Who is your target market”

For Hello Career Guru, we have conducted our own branded events with career experts in a variety of areas, launched a podcast and collaborated with complementary companies in the women’s career space to produce content. Knowing what you stand for, what differentiates you from others is critical to doing this well.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Suzanna Keith and Sonal Rinello.

Suzanna has over 25 years of experience as a senior marketing, sales, strategy, not-for-profit founder, social media, and innovation executive. She is author of TechandTravelmom.com Blog (‘10) and Tech and Travel Mom Moments on YouTube. She is also the Founder of Women In Innovation. Throughout her career, Suzanna has been passionate about helping women through mentorship and connecting them to others in pursuit of their goals. Suzanna is a visionary in identifying & leveraging cutting-edge insights & innovations to launch new brands.

Her expertise includes successfully leading multifunctional project management teams for brand innovation, content creation & advertising, promotion & event marketing, & financial management. After a career in brand marketing at Bayer, Revlon & Combe Inc., she served in senior marketing & sales roles. Suzanna has started a not for profit, Twig Inc. raising money for local Emergency Medical Services and served as Deputy Mayor of Rye, NY. She has a B.A. in Political Science from Bryn Mawr College and an M.B.A from New York University’s Leonard Stern School of Business.

Sonal is a C-suite executive with 20+ years of experience including strategy consulting and Marketing leadership positions for Fortune 500 and entrepreneurial companies in the consumer space. Sonal is also the author of jobgenda, a job search planner-organizer, designed for women. Sonal is passionate about women taking control of their career journey in pursuit of their ambition with ease, confidence and insight. She has a B.S. in Aerospace Engineering and an M.B.A. from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management.

Suzanna and Sonal came together to create a platform whose mission is to make career advancement attainable to all.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. You are both successful business leaders. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Looking beyond our own experience to those of the women we engaged while developing our platform, the collective themes were 1) engage others to help in your journey and pay it forward, 2) be resilient in the face of adversity, and 3 ) show empathy especially in these post pandemic times. Leaders like Shellye Archambeau the first Black Tech CEO in Silicon Valley used the power of resilience throughout her career to reach the C-Suite. Check out her book Unapologetically Ambitious.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Spend a few minutes regularly to think about your career and what you could be doing to advance your skills, knowledge, network – internal and external.

Set aside 15 minutes each day to think about what next steps your need to take in your career.

Allocate another 15- 30 minutes a week to network with someone new or a past work colleague.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples? Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

A great way to develop good habits is to have a simple motto for everyday. A great one for our team is “Listen carefully, analyze thoroughly and act decisively.” Everything we do falls within this paradigm which keeps life focused, simple and helps us to stop bad habits.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Nothing is impossible. The Word itself says I am possible. -Audrey Hepburn. This quote resonates with Hello Career Guru especially since founding a company is not a piece of cake and takes persistence and bravery.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We just launched a first-ever AI-based learning platform for women’s career growth — prioritized skills and knowledge tailored to their profile. The content they need is at their fingertips, similar to a Pinterest board, for ease of learning and access…minutes a day or week can make a difference. The secret sauce are the female executives who shared what was most important along their own journey to learn, do or cultivate. The mission of our virtual career trainer is to help all women advance professionally no matter what age, background, income, geography or race.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

As lifelong brand marketers with a track record of introducing new consumer products across a multitude of products, we recommend “Five Things” that encompass the methodology to introduce any new offering. This methodology easily applies to the Coaching industry:

Do your market research and competitive analysis: what type of coaching is needed in the marketplace. Is there a need gap you can identify and what does the competition offer and for how much? Who is your target market: who is that individual who needs services and is most likely to hire you? What is your Value proposition: what offering makes you unique such as specializing in coaching college graduates or women over 50 starting a business? What is your marketing plan: how will you reach your target and how will you promote? Conduct a test market: offer your services for free to a limited audience and survey the results so you can determine the right product, pricing and promotion.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Let us answer that question starting with the consumer. A consumer should ensure a coach has relevant credentials and experience for their position and aspirations — certifications, work experiences, years of coaching, # of clients, etc. Too often, coaches want to “hang a shingle” but may not have practical experience that translates to their target audience and people will figure that out quickly.

A career tool like Hello Career Guru’s learning platform is based on research amongst those who have achieved in the C-suite and therefore have relevant advice for professional women and entrepreneurs.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each. Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

For Hello Career Guru, we have conducted our own branded events with career experts in a variety of areas, launched a podcast and collaborated with complementary companies in the women’s career space to produce content. Knowing what you stand for, what differentiates you from others is critical to doing this well.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

As a Founder team, we have been fortunate to have colleagues to go through the journey. As a coach, it could be isolating, so connect with coaching organizations and local chapters and create networking goals and opportunities each week, as well as set a calendar weekly which ensures you are scheduling time for you and other responsibilities daily.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

#15minute Connect: once a week everyone takes 15 minutes to connect with someone new where we can ask for help and then pay it forward.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Melinda Gates because we are so impressed by the work she has done with helping and empowering female entrepreneurs with her fund Pivotal ventures as well as her work in world healthcare issues.

