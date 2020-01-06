Sustaining Mental Health as a Biblical Leader

The importance of maintaining mental health is relevant to all individuals, from students, doctors, educators, and anyone in between. As a biblical leader, the state of your mental health not only affects you but the people that you serve. In a position as emotional and intellectual as biblical leadership, this task is easier said than done, but vital nonetheless. You cannot fully be supportive as a leader without knowing how to support yourself. Investing in your mental health is essential, and possible through these practices.

Reflect on the past, present, and future

Reflecting on your past allows you the opportunity to learn from it, knowing that it cannot be changed. You can understand the events that lead to an outcome and how these forces worked together to get the results. Reflecting on the present provides you with a sense of control over your destiny. You are in control of your life and your mental health. Looking ahead at the future helps to set you up with the tools necessary to reach your goals.

Reflection on all stages of your life will help to sustain your mental health and keep you grounded on what you can and cannot control.

Accept imperfection

It is noble to hold yourself to the highest standard when it comes to biblical leadership. You are someone who others look up to and turn to for guidance. However, only God is perfect. The rest of us are imperfectly human and should learn to embrace this trait. Do not turn to your imperfections as an excuse, rather lean on this acceptance as a way to grow. Do not let your imperfections affect your mental health, as everyone has flaws. Knowing how to use your mistakes to grow and to learn will separate you from inadequate leaders.

“For we all stumble in many ways. If anyone does not stumble in what he says, he is a perfect man, able to bridle the whole body as well.” (James 3:2)

Network and make connections

The best leaders are those who do not lead alone. Humans need other humans who complement their strengths and accept their weaknesses. To reach your full potential as a biblical leader, turn to others who lead. They can be a great example of various leadership traits that you should yearn for, and act in ways that you can learn. Leaders who hold in questions and emotions can find themselves in compromising mental situations — speaking freely with those who you trust can sustain mental health and help you to grow.

