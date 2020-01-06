Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Sustaining Mental Health as a Biblical Leader

The importance of maintaining mental health is relevant to all individuals, from students, doctors, educators, and anyone in between. As a biblical leader, the state of your mental health not only affects you but the people that you serve. In a position as emotional and intellectual as biblical leadership, this task is easier said than […]

By

The importance of maintaining mental health is relevant to all individuals, from students, doctors, educators, and anyone in between. As a biblical leader, the state of your mental health not only affects you but the people that you serve. In a position as emotional and intellectual as biblical leadership, this task is easier said than done, but vital nonetheless. You cannot fully be supportive as a leader without knowing how to support yourself. Investing in your mental health is essential, and possible through these practices. 

Reflect on the past, present, and future

Reflecting on your past allows you the opportunity to learn from it, knowing that it cannot be changed. You can understand the events that lead to an outcome and how these forces worked together to get the results. Reflecting on the present provides you with a sense of control over your destiny. You are in control of your life and your mental health. Looking ahead at the future helps to set you up with the tools necessary to reach your goals. 

Reflection on all stages of your life will help to sustain your mental health and keep you grounded on what you can and cannot control. 

Accept imperfection 

It is noble to hold yourself to the highest standard when it comes to biblical leadership. You are someone who others look up to and turn to for guidance. However, only God is perfect. The rest of us are imperfectly human and should learn to embrace this trait. Do not turn to your imperfections as an excuse, rather lean on this acceptance as a way to grow. Do not let your imperfections affect your mental health, as everyone has flaws. Knowing how to use your mistakes to grow and to learn will separate you from inadequate leaders. 

For we all stumble in many ways. If anyone does not stumble in what he says, he is a perfect man, able to bridle the whole body as well.” (James 3:2)

Network and make connections

The best leaders are those who do not lead alone. Humans need other humans who complement their strengths and accept their weaknesses. To reach your full potential as a biblical leader, turn to others who lead. They can be a great example of various leadership traits that you should yearn for, and act in ways that you can learn. Leaders who hold in questions and emotions can find themselves in compromising mental situations — speaking freely with those who you trust can sustain mental health and help you to grow. 

MarkSmithCIU.net

Mark Smith CIU

Mark Smith CIU, President at Columbia International University

Dr. Mark Smith is the current President of Columbia International University, in South Carolina. Prior to his current role as President of Columbia International University, Dr. Smith served as President of Ohio Christian University for 11 years. Smith successfully increased enrollment from 400 to approximately 4,600 students during his tenure. Mark Smith also served as vice president for adult and graduate studies at Indiana Wesleyan University where he oversaw the doubling of enrollment from approximately 5,000 to 10,000 students in four years.

 

During Dr. Mark Smith’s professional journey, he was faced with a nearly paralyzing head-on collision - forcing him through weeks of brutal physical therapy and a long road to recovery. He taught himself to walk, a feat that doctors were not sure would ever happen again. Following the accident, Dr. Mark Smith was solely focused on taking the message of God around the world.

To learn more about Dr. Mark Smith of CIU, visit his website and read his blogs at MarkSmithCIU.com

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Values in Action

by Nick Peluso
Shutterstock
Community//

A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

by Colin Milner
Community//

How to Create a Value Proposition that Slays

by Amy Rasdal

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.