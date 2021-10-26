Sustainable Shopping Habits: Reduce Your Consumer Footprint

The truth is, though, that the habits of everyday consumers who are unable to find an ethical alternative play a large part in this greater environmental issue.

This post will aim to prove that, with some conscientious behavioral changes, you can reduce your consumer footprint and achieve sustainable living – decreasing your negative impact on the environment forevermore.

Invest in quality (and protect your tech)

The main driver of unsustainable production in terms of the clothing sector is repeat purchases of low-quality goods. Investing in hard-wearing, long-lasting clothes and shoes is one simple and highly effective way to cut down on this – a good pair of men’s jeans, for example, can last a lifetime if cared for properly.

For the more budget-conscious amongst us, charity shops are often a goldmine for finding resilient products that have been pre-loved and passed on – think vintage leather jackets and corduroy shirts that have stood the test of time.

There is also a hardware buy. In trying to buy cheap headphones or a hard drive, we are faced with the fact that they quickly fail. So before you buy a machine, you have to learn all the characteristics and choose the one that will last.

Be ocean aware

A lot of modern clothing is made out of polyester, which sheds microscopic, artificial fibers every time it goes through the wash. These tiny bits of thread are small enough to pass through washing machines and sewage systems, and therefore make it out into our oceans.

This can have a devastating impact on sea life, as plankton eat the fibers, and they’re passed onwards through the food chain – harming and sometimes killing birds, fish, and crustaceans.

Purchase natural clothing

Making the choice to purchase natural clothing made of biodegradable fibers like bamboo (a plant with huge benefits!) can help to solve this, as well as avoiding single-use plastics when consuming food and drink on the go.

Legislation such as the UK’s 5p plastic bag charge can only go so far in terms of the battle to reduce plastic in our oceans. There also needs to be more of a focus on removing unwarranted packaging from food in supermarkets – so try to avoid buying over-packaged items where you can.

Think ethically for sustainable living

Thinking about the materials used along the production line is all well and good, but making sure you’re not purchasing products that are manufactured by exploited workers is another crucial consideration that can’t be ignored.

The most egregious case of unethical worker treatment occurred in Bangladesh in 2013, when an unsafe factory in Dhaka collapsed, causing the deaths of over 1,000 people.

Many household name high-street chains used the factory and were roundly criticized for their response to the disaster.

Ethics isn’t just a feature of the clothing industry

This crisis of ethics isn’t just a feature of the clothing industry – almost every product produced for western markets relies on some form of exploited labor.

Shoes, bags, and even the device you’re reading this on right now are more than likely linked to some form of controversy – both in terms of environmental damage and human rights abuse.

Seeking out ethical, fair-trade alternatives that pay a living wage and ensure worker safety is a positive step towards a more equitable world, and will reduce your consumer footprint substantially.

There are plenty of companies out there that place ethics and fairness at the forefront of their business model – so next time you’re considering a big purchase, consider the ethical option first.

Grow your own

It seems like an obvious step for sustainable living, but a whole lot of people who could be growing their own don’t, and the number of allotments that lie abandoned as their owners lose motivation is not insignificant.

While there’s no magic bullet to keep your interest in an allotment, the amount of money you’ll save is surely a big bonus.

You’ll also reduce the need for plastic vegetable packaging and avoid damaging pesticides, and the food you’ll be tucking into after months of careful cultivation will have no food miles at all.

We think the end product is motivation enough to get you digging and weeding – just make sure you’re purchasing your seeds from eco-friendly sources.

For food you can’t grow yourself, try to stick to ethical and organic brands such as the ones found in the Food section of this very website.

Cycle to the shops

If you have to visit a big store, there are available methods to reduce your footprint, even when purchasing goods from a large multinational company. Instead of driving your car to a retail park, why not cycle?

Just bring a bag big enough to transport whatever you need to buy, and you’ll save money on parking and avoid a car trip in the process.

Making this a regular habit can help keep you fit, too. There’s nothing quite like cycling uphill with panniers full of heavy goods to tone your thigh and calf muscles – and after a few months of doing this, you’ll feel the benefits both in your wallet and in your overall health.

Holiday with a conscience

Sustainable living doesn’t only include shopping. Sustainable and eco-conscious holidays don’t necessarily have to mean not going abroad. Indulging your wanderlust is a prime human prerogative and there are plenty of travel and tourism methods out there that will allow you to indulge in a holiday with a smaller consumer footprint.

Heading abroad outside of peak season is ideal, as there will be less strain on the resources in whatever nation you choose to holiday in. Try to avoid flying where you can – especially over short-haul distances.

Travel by Train

Europe’s train network is extensive and you could actually save money on flights if you book the right train to get to your continental destination the slow way.

If you find yourself in a sensitive habitat, don’t be tempted to touch or harm any of the local flora or fauna, and make sure you take all your rubbish with you.

You should also try to avoid taking shells, conches, or other elements of the local ecosystem home as souvenirs, as items such as these are often harvested for tourism purposes – to the detriment of the local environment that attracts the tourists in the first place.

Pay higher to avoid issues

This principle extends to just about any retail product, so don’t be afraid to pay a premium price to avoid a further outlay later on.

If you’re anxious about breaking and replacing your technology, investing in a tough case for your phone or tablet will extend its lifespan beyond accidental drops and water spillages.

This reduces the strain on the tech industry and its voracious appetite for minerals such as cobalt, which is mined in dangerous and exploitative conditions in central Africa.

Check the ingredients

Have a look around your bathroom. Do you know the origin of every ingredient in your skincare collection? Are your shower gels and shampoos naturally sourced?

The answer to both questions is typically no, and the impact of artificial cosmetic additives is overwhelmingly negative on the environment.

Plastic microbeads, recently banned by the UK, had a devastating impact on the oceans in the same way as the aforementioned microfibres.

While sodium Laureth sulfate, present in most shampoos, has a poisonous effect on wildlife when added to water.

Look for natural, sustainable ingredients

The best way to avoid this is to look for natural, sustainable ingredients such as rosehip oil, marshmallow, and jojoba, that are harvested from plants rather than synthesized in a factory.

A wide array of such products are available in the Body & Skin Oils section of Calm Happy Healthy, so have a browse and find your ideal ethical skincare solution.

Remain conscientious in your retail choices

Remaining conscientious in your retail choices is the way forward for a more progressive society that lives in harmony with the environment and offers sustainable living.

Making small lifestyle choices and keeping the wider picture in mind is all you have to do, so make it happen and encourage others to do the same and we may well see the world become a more equitable and harmonious place to live and do business in.