The Change In Seasons... I love this time of year! As the leaves change- we too experience changes. Aging gracefully; time waits for no one.

The last two years was full of lessons about sustainability and selfcare. Let’s call it- Awareness 101.

Back to basics…as Americans recover day by day- what we do in the present moment, has never been more important.

  1. How we live.
  2. How we love.
  3. How we give and share.
  4. How we process pain, and gain.
  5. How we treat others.
  6. How we value ourselves.
Soon 2021 will fade away- embracing the holidays with less stress and the NEW YEAR.

Take a few minutes to soak, sip and see the possibilities of your NEW Normal. Journal your thoughts and move towards your Sustainable Selfcare- Renewable Plan. One that allows you to Restore & Recover. Peace and Blessings!

Jestacia Lanette

    Jestacia Jones, Selfcare Author / Lifestyle Coach at The J'Lore Foundation

    ​Selfcare Advocate and wholistic educator expands reach, through youth development and community empowerment programs.

    Jestacia Jones, Author Founder/ Director of The J'Lore Foundation and it's division E3 Tech Academy for youth.

    The J'Lore Foundation serves the community by offering wholistic enrichment training, and development for women and youth.   Through various ministry workshops and technology programs.   Jestacia has written a series of self-care journals, and a host of media programs.   She was nominated for the 2017 Non Profit Trinity Awards.   She developed The e3 Tech Youth Program forming partnerships with Panera Bread, The Apple Store, Microsoft and the Aviation community just to name a few.   With over a decade of experience in film, TV and entertainment- she enjoys the calm of her next chapter, pursuing a PHD in alternative medicine and developing alternative therapies.
    Licensed Aesthetician Licensed / Aesthetics Educator / BA Fashion Marketing Licensed / Ordained in Ministry
    Publications:
    The Ministry of Mind, Body and Spirit
    Be Well, Be Whole, Be Wealthy - a biblical perspective on well- Being
    Soul Retreat  
    Developed a line of Medicinal Teas, and aroma blends for healing- balance and restoration ​
    Recently developed an APPs for Cancer Patients, and Youth Enrichment.
