The last two years was full of lessons about sustainability and selfcare. Let’s call it- Awareness 101.

Back to basics…as Americans recover day by day- what we do in the present moment, has never been more important.

How we live. How we love. How we give and share. How we process pain, and gain. How we treat others. How we value ourselves.

Soon 2021 will fade away- embracing the holidays with less stress and the NEW YEAR.

Take a few minutes to soak, sip and see the possibilities of your NEW Normal. Journal your thoughts and move towards your Sustainable Selfcare- Renewable Plan. One that allows you to Restore & Recover. Peace and Blessings!

Jestacia Lanette