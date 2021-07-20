Sustainable Companies and Their Impact | Peter Palivos Attorney | Las Vegas, Nevada

More businesses than ever have been advertising to their customers about how they are eco-friendly. However, it can sometimes be difficult to know if this is a legitimate claim or something they are just doing for marketing. Fortunately, there are a few key signs to watch out for.

By noticing these signs, one can start making purchases that help make the world a better place to live in. Make sure to also talk to friends and family about ways that their investments can help the environment. Take a look into these environmentally-friendly signs one should be looking for before purchasing products from a business.

Website

It isn’t unheard of to find a business that considers itself eco-friendly but isn’t being entirely truthful to consumers about the accuracy of that statement. One easy way to verify the accuracy is by checking out the company’s website. By visiting a company’s website, one should find a section of their website that directly talks about their environmental efforts. These efforts should be laid out in a way that directly provides usable facts.

For example, an eco-friendly business should be able to directly tell customers what types of materials they are recycling and how often they are doing so. These businesses might also provide customers information about what environmental organizations they are currently working with. Make sure that companies claiming an eco-friendly status have a website that backs up all of their ideals.

Donations

A business you purchase from might be recycling materials for their products, but this can often be seen as a move that saves them money. This can show that their efforts are often what can provide them the most amount of money possible, not out of the kindness of their own heart. That’s why it’s best to look for a business that directly donates money to charitable organizations.

By donating to charitable organizations, businesses ensure that they are helping out people who dedicate their entire lives to helping causes like cleaning up the environment. Any good company should have express information in their marketing materials or website that explain what organizations they are donating to, how much money they are giving, and if they are doing any hands-on work for those organizations. This type of charitable information should help you decide if you want to purchase products from that business or not.

Peter Palivos is a national and international leader helping to improve Greek-American relationships. Throughout his career and personal life, Peter Palivos has been involved with philanthropic and professional organizations such as the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Chicago Council, the United Hellenic American Congress, the Hellenic Professional Society of Illinois, and the Pan-Arcadian Federation of America.

Article originally published on PeterPalivos.net