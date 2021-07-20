Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Sustainable Companies and Their Impact | Peter Palivos Attorney | Las Vegas, Nevada

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
More businesses than ever have been advertising to their customers about how they are eco-friendly. However, it can sometimes be difficult to know if this is a legitimate claim or something they are just doing for marketing. Fortunately, there are a few key signs to watch out for.

By noticing these signs, one can start making purchases that help make the world a better place to live in. Make sure to also talk to friends and family about ways that their investments can help the environment. Take a look into these environmentally-friendly signs one should be looking for before purchasing products from a business.

It isn’t unheard of to find a business that considers itself eco-friendly but isn’t being entirely truthful to consumers about the accuracy of that statement. One easy way to verify the accuracy is by checking out the company’s website. By visiting a company’s website, one should find a section of their website that directly talks about their environmental efforts. These efforts should be laid out in a way that directly provides usable facts.

For example, an eco-friendly business should be able to directly tell customers what types of materials they are recycling and how often they are doing so. These businesses might also provide customers information about what environmental organizations they are currently working with. Make sure that companies claiming an eco-friendly status have a website that backs up all of their ideals.

A business you purchase from might be recycling materials for their products, but this can often be seen as a move that saves them money. This can show that their efforts are often what can provide them the most amount of money possible, not out of the kindness of their own heart. That’s why it’s best to look for a business that directly donates money to charitable organizations.

By donating to charitable organizations, businesses ensure that they are helping out people who dedicate their entire lives to helping causes like cleaning up the environment. Any good company should have express information in their marketing materials or website that explain what organizations they are donating to, how much money they are giving, and if they are doing any hands-on work for those organizations. This type of charitable information should help you decide if you want to purchase products from that business or not.

Peter Palivos is a national and international leader helping to improve Greek-American relationships. Throughout his career and personal life, Peter Palivos has been involved with philanthropic and professional organizations such as the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Chicago Council, the United Hellenic American Congress, the Hellenic Professional Society of Illinois, and the Pan-Arcadian Federation of America.

Article originally published on PeterPalivos.net

    Peter Palivos, Attorney, Founder at LV Angelo LLC

    Peter Palivos, Attorney is a dedicated business owner, attorney, and philanthropist.

     

    One of the values he holds the highest in a man is understanding the importance of family, honesty, integrity, honor, and common sense. In addition to all of his successful endeavors as a real estate developer, attorney, and business owner, Peter Palivos attorney is an avid philanthropist, dedicating countless hours to making the world a better place for upcoming generations. Some of his favorite causes include the Pan-Arcadian Federation of America, the United Hellenic American Congress, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Chicago Council, and the Hellenic Professional Society of Illinois.

     

     

    Being raised in Chicago by loving, Greek immigrant parents, Peter learned from an early age the power and strength of a tight family unit. Grateful for all the opportunities made available in America, Peter felt a strong kinship to Greek-American relations and was a driving force behind U.S. Congressional approval for increased military assistance for Greek people. Peter also held a strong role working alongside the U.S. state department while convincing several European countries to remain within the European Union. 

     

     

    Peter Palivos attorney began his educational career with a bachelor’s degree in History from Trinity College in Hartford, CT. After graduation, Peter became entranced with the world of law, justice, and integrity, so he earned his law degree at Chicago-Kent College of Law. Immediately hired upon graduating, Peter spent three years under the firm Rittenberg, Krichiver, and Buffen Ltd. before launching his own firm, Peter A. Palivos & Associates. Twenty years on, Peter made the decision to enter the world of real estate development. He soon learned he had an instinctual knack for the industry at both the commercial and retail levels.

     

     

    A current resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, Peter’s proudest accomplishment in life is his family, and he spends all of his free time doing sports and activities.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

