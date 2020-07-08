Because of my near-death experience, a spiritual awakening within me occurred. In this unforgettable and unimaginable story, forgiveness and meditation are the most empowering lessons that I share with the reader. Forgiveness has set me free and meditation has been life changing.

Susie Levan is a spiritual warrior, author, philanthropist, community leader, certified non-denominational pastoral counselor, hypnotherapist, teacher of meditation, life coach, and Reiki master/teacher. For the last 30 years, she has been teaching the importance of meditation and helping women live their best lives. She channeled two meditations CDs with GRAMMY® nominee and new age musician Steven Halpern. She founded The Work-Life Balance Institute for Women (a 501c3 nonprofit) and founded and published Balance Magazine — a magazine for women directed towards personal growth and self-development.

Thank you so much for joining us Susie! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

Writing is not my career. It has taken me 31 years to put my deeply personal story on paper and publish it so that it others can learn from it.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

Even though I was the publisher of Balance Magazine for ten years, I was not a professional writer or editor. However, because I was a voracious reader my entire life, I knew how to spot a great story or article. I also have journaled for many years.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

Writing my life’s story was a very difficult, challenging and cathartic process. After speaking to groups for over 20 years, I was regularly asked and encouraged to write a book about my life experiences. Impacting and transforming the lives of others has been my life’s mission.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

After writing and publishing my book, I’m excited that I’m being asked to speak on multiple radio shows, conferences, events, blogs and podcasts. I’m also working on a TEDx Talk.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

My family was a victim of a crime in 1988. Three gunmen entered our home with the intention of kidnapping us. My daughter and I became hostages and put in the trunk of our four-door sedan for five hours. During that time, I had a near-death experience and a miracle which changed my life forever.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

Because of my near-death experience, a spiritual awakening within me occurred. In this unforgettable and unimaginable story, forgiveness and meditation are the most empowering lessons that I share with the reader. Forgiveness has set me free and meditation has been life changing.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

Believe in yourself — don’t get discouraged. There’s a story inside all of us. Read books. Get an editor. Find a mentor and be open to criticism. Create a writing schedule. Write daily if you can. Always have a pad with you to write down what inspires you and ideas that pop into your head (which they will) for your book. Don’t quit your day job.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

Stay with it no matter how long it takes. After writing for two years, my 36-year old daughter became ill and passed away. I went into a deep depression and because of my grief, I stopped writing. She was my biggest cheerleader. When I began to write again, I felt very encouraged and directed by her telling me to finish my book.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

I am a voracious reader of everything metaphysical and spiritual. I included a recommended reading list in the back of my book. I have been influenced by many books.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My movement would be to teach the world to meditate in a simple an easy way. Meditation brings peace, harmony, balance and love to those who make it a daily practice. Meditation also, for the last 40 plus years, has enjoyed an enormous amount of studies where individuals that do meditate daily, transform and improve their physical, mental and emotional health. Imagine how different our world would be if everyone meditated!