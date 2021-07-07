Susan Soffer Cohn: “Begin with clear goals”

Begin with clear goals. Make them challenging, yet attainable.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Susan Soffer Cohn.

Susan says, as accidental artist, I began studying with master teacher Jayne Behman at fifty. Jayne literally tricked me into becoming an artist. My next teacher and mentor, BJ Wilson, encouraged and believe in me until I started believing in myself as an artist

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I call myself an experimental artist, as I like to mix and invent media and ways of working with them. I work in long series based on subject matter and medium. My “Happy Garden” series, which I have been creating for the last 5 years, features vibrant colors of ink on Duralar.

Working full time, day and night, I strive to challenge the viewer. It is always fun when asked how did you do that or is that oil or is that water color? Generally, it is neither.

Believing that art is a form of communication, I feel that the work is not complete until it arrives at the home of someone who sees it as theirs, and the piece takes on a life of its own. I am always surprised and amazed by the transition, when invited to see one of my creations in a new home.

My work has been exhibited throughout the United States and in Sweden, Italy, France and the UAE. It appears in personal and business collections, as well as public art projects and museum collections I also do some teaching and give workshops, in order to share what I have learned with others.

My father was an entrepreneur who loved to draw. My mother was a champion bridge player with a powerful singing voice. I was a good student who loved art and music, but was never acknowledged for them by my teachers and certainly did not do well in either field. We lived in a beautiful suburb of St. Louis, MO where we could ride bikes till dinnertime, and went to summer camp every summer, an important part of my growth and leadership training

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass. It’s about learning to dance in the rain.” Vivian Green

“Always dream and shoot higher than you know how to. Don’t bother just to be better than your contemporaries or predecessors. Try to be better than yourself.” William Faulkner

These quotes offer me inspiration every day. They both encourage a positive attitude toward life and growth and encourage me to follow my passion daily, not only when I feel moved by one or the other.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

DETERMINATION

2. PLANNER

3. STICKTOITIVENESS

When I decide to do something, I make a plan with a time frame and make every day count. Whatever the goal, if I have the time and the tools, I can accomplish almost anything.

During Covid, I decided to write and publish a book. I found support people to help me with the international tech of today, an area in which I do not excel. The book was written, published and launched in record time, including a successful campaign in both the USA and Australia to launch as a best seller on Amazon in my category.

I decide on a project, make a plan, work the plan and get the job done. This involves all three categories.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

My early career experience I was an English major in college with many writing classes. My first job out of school was a Public Relations Writing Job. They were paying me to do what I loved in college and before. They were paying me to write and edit interesting information and publish it to the local community, a dream come true. After a few years, the equal opportunity officer where I worked suggested I attend an evening educational meeting. They introduced an MBA program that one could pursue while working and become eligible for advancement into management . The program seemed very exciting. I went home and discussed it with my husband . He assured me that we could make it work, dynamic and exciting led me to new knowledge as well as work opportunities.

I spent 15 years running a promotional agency, which later I sold.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

It was that point in my life, when I needed to consider how to reinvent myself into someone I had no idea was inside of me.

After I sold my business, I was trying to figure out how to begin again in my fifties. It was actually something of a fluke. My husband bought me 4 art lessons at a fundraising auction. Here is what I knew. I had no talent for art. I had not done well in art classes in grade school. Because of this, I had no interest in art, other than enjoying looking at it.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

I ended up with a master teacher, named Jayne Behman, who tricked me into it. My next teacher/mentor, BJ Wilson encouraged and believed in me, until I started believing in myself. She had taught all over the country in colleges and Universities. She told me that of all her students, I was the “one” who was going to make it. That is a pretty heavy responsibility to put on a student. I guess I had to try to live up to the belief.

These two women, encourage me to show and sell my artwork. It was quite a surprise, when people liked it and started to purchase it.

One thing led to the next, awards, sales, being accepted to ever more competitive shows.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

What did I do???

I studied and studied and studied and whenever I found a teacher who had something new, I tried to find time to study with him/her. The list is long and still continuing as I write this.

When I discover that in most cases, artist art not born but are created or create themselves. That opened the door to the fact that as I painted every day, I continued to learn and improve. As I learned and improved, people determined that I had “talent.” I found out that it isn’t talent, but hard work that creates good work, and harder, more consistent study and determination that creates excellent work.

My work decorated the rooms of a new boutique hotel. It has been exhibited throughout the world, where it appears in private and corporate collections. It has been chosen for a public art installation and appears in a long series decorations a medical clinic. A piece was chosen by an author to be on the cover of one of his books and has become part of invitations to special occasions.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

I wrote a book called “The Art of the Mentor”, that featured many of the individuals that influenced my progress as an artist and the many ways they accomplished this. It is available on Amazon.com

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

One day I walked into a gallery, where my work was being shown. There was a class in origami going on. A woman stood up and told me she had been wanting to meet me. She needed paintings for her living room. I made an appointment to meet her a few days later and brought 5 large paintings. When I went in, I discovered she owned several of my miniatures. They were much too small to be seen in the large room she was interested in. Within a short period of time she had purchased two very large paintings for her living room. They were perfect for the setting.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I have a major installation at the LA ART SHOW at the Los Angeles convention center at the end of July. LAARTSHOW.COM. for more inforkmation. The show accepted a video submission. It is very exciting to be part of such a venerable art fair. Though I have participated in major art fairs in the past years, I have never taken on a project of this scale before.

After attending my first meeting of the Torrance Chamber of Commerce, I met a man who was an art dealer who asked to see my work. He liked it so much that he immediately asked my permission to pitch my work to boutique hotel that was opening soon in the area. To make a long story short, print of several of my paintings appear in many of the guest rooms of the hotel

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

On a humorous note, I have not met an artist who has not mixed up painting water and coffee, when both are on the table. The paint brush often ends up in the coffee and a taste of paint water often gets sipped.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

I have developed a team of experts to assist me in areas that I do not excel in. For example, I hired a social media expert to help me building Instagram followers. I know have over 2500 followers. I hired a professional to design my booth/installation for the LA show. It is easy to have a hodge/podge at an art fair if it isn’t properly planned. Since my goals for this year are lofty, I have hired a coach to help me maintain my focus.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Begin with clear goals. Make them challenging, yet attainable.

Focus on what is really important. Let most other things go.

Plan work and work the plan.

Make your results measurable in order to be able to test out where you stand.

Choose a team of people that you are proud to be a member of. Use their best qualities and advice to help you make decisions.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My movement would be to bring the arts into the life of all children. Our brains are expanded and enriched by being exposed to the arts, no matter what age you are.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have breakfast or lunch with Oprah Winfrey, Anderson Cooper, Amanda Gorman and Marine Von Shoonbeek

How can our readers further follow your work online?

SUSAN SOFFER COHN

EMAIL:[email protected]

WWW: COHNART.COM

FACEBOOK: SUSAN.S.COHN

INSTAGRAM: COHN_ART

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!