Susan Greenspon Rammelt of SmileDirectClub: “Be compassionate”

Susan Greenspon Rammelt is Chief Legal Officer, EVP of Business Affairs, Corporate Secretary and a member of the Board of Directors of SmileDirectClub, the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Since joining the Company in early 2018, Susan has furthered SmileDirectClub’s mission of democratizing access to premium oral care by protecting consumer choice and educating lawmakers on the disruptive company’s model. Prior to SmileDirectClub, Susan served as a corporate law partner at Foley & Lardner LLP, where she represented domestic and international enterprises, and a partner at Dentons US LLP. Susan has over 30 years of experience as a corporate attorney, focusing on mergers and acquisitions, financings, restructurings, corporate governance, and general corporate counseling, particularly in the retail and beauty industries.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I grew up in the Midwest and from an early age I demonstrated a proclivity for law. When I was just 2 years old, my grandfather started calling me “the state’s attorney.” I think it was because I wasn’t afraid to take a stand and get others to see things my way.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

Growing up, I very much wanted to be a singer and dancer on Broadway or be the next Barbara Walters. My parents lured me into law school by telling me about a political musical review that the Chicago Bar Association attorneys did every year — performing in front of thousands of people during the holidays. I think this was their way of trying to appease my need to be on stage and their need to make sure I would be financially independent. Luckily for me, I loved law school from the minute I had my first class and loved practicing law even more. I still love singing and dancing but now it’s mostly limited to when I am in the car (well at least the singing part).

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The pivot I took in 2018 to become the in-house Chief Legal Officer at SmileDirectClub has been my most interesting story in my career. Prior to making the jump, I had spent years working in private practice. I was an equity partner, I had a great team, great clients, amazing colleagues, and I thought that was where I was going to stay. However, I have learned more and have had more fun in the last 3 years with SmileDirectClub than in the 30 years prior.

I met our COO, Steve Katzman in law school and have been working with the Katzman family as outside counsel since my first year as a practicing attorney, although I didn’t get the opportunity to work with our CEO, David Katzman until I began handling matters for SmileDirectClub as outside counsel in 2017. When they presented me the opportunity to come in-house, I couldn’t turn down the unbelievably rare business opportunity they were presenting me with. It was the right time and right place for me to make the move. My kids were grown and though it was hard to commute to Nashville every week and leave my husband home alone in our now empty nest, he was extremely supportive and as a trial attorney with 30 plus years of experience himself in private practice, he understood this was an opportunity that does not come along very often. Making the transition was incredibly intimidating and exciting at the same time. As scary as it was leaving the comfortable big law culture that I had been in for 30 years, I knew I would be working alongside people whom I knew, trusted and respected and for a company that had a mission I deeply cared about and believed in.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Being entrepreneurial. From the day I graduated law school, I knew the importance of networking, not just for myself but also for my clients. I made the effort to really learn about my clients’ businesses so that I could help them grow and also connect them to other clients who could help them grow in some fashion. I think this comes from being raised in a family that has a three-generation family business and understanding the importance of really learning the different aspects of a business to understand it at all. Being responsive. There are a lot of very smart people out there, but frankly the differentiator is being responsive. Whether it was responding to asks for help, assistance with research, or support in getting a document done. To every client, their work is the most important work. I have been able to distinguish myself by being responsive, and it has enabled me to be successful with my peers and an effective leader. Probably the best example of that was a multinational company that put out an RFP for new counsel. I hopped on it immediately, was the first to turn in the reasons why the firm I was at was the best positioned to meet their various legal needs, responded to all follow up requests promptly and at the end of the day, we got the work over some firms that were just as, if not more qualified. When asked why they went with our firm, the GC said it was because she knew she was not going to be left waiting for answers and help and that they would be given top level attention. Effective communication. I believe the power of written and verbal word is still one of the most important things we have. How you phrase things matters. Listening matters. This skill ensures teams are working together toward the same goal and you have the benefit of everyone’s input — ultimately resulting in the best decision. I have been in the room in many instances where people are talking past each other to win the argument and by actively listening and using the key words that others are focusing in on, I have found I can cut through both sides and find the common ground quickly and effectively.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

I’d really like to think that this is changing, and, in many respects, I think it has gotten better. However, in a society where men have been the face of power for centuries, the work is far from done and those in power will always push back so as not to lose that power. That is, in part, a natural instinct and it takes a really powerful and secure person to know it is time to step aside and let someone who is better at the job take it over because the greater good is more important than any one person-even when that one person is you. That said, strong women have always played a role throughout history, and they have always had the ability to influence significant events, but often through a male instead of directly.

Right now, I think our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women because women are becoming increasingly powerful in the workplace and there is uncertainty about what that means for men and their role in the workplace and in our society. What is different now is that many of these men grew up and/or are now around powerful working women with successful careers — their mom, aunts, sisters, and wives — so I think they have better role models and are learning to embrace it; just like women are learning to embrace men being the primary childcare provider or not being the primary income earner. Our society must get comfortable with women having more opportunities to be strong and powerful while recognizing we all have different strengths. Women and men handle many things differently with no one way being right or wrong and each can be more effective in certain circumstances. We are all better off if we can embrace those differences and play to each other’s strengths. I’m lucky to be at SmileDirectClub where strengths and differences are not only encouraged but they are embraced, regardless of gender.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

I’ve unfortunately experienced every form of gender discrimination you can imagine from the day I started practicing law. The experience that illustrates this the best comes early in my career. I worked at a male-dominated firm as a first-year associate, and I had just completed a transaction for a client. The client’s in-house counsel asked me to go to lunch to celebrate. We had a great conversation and I felt like I was doing what I was supposed to do. When we got back from the celebratory lunch, the relationship partner for the client at the firm told me the client made glowing comments on my work and that he wished he had my poise and confidence when he was my age. His response to the client — and remember this is him telling me the story — was: “I said I just wished I was as good looking as you are.” The compliment on my work made by a client quickly got reduced to my appearance by my boss. It was devastating. When I complained about this to my mentor at the firm the response was that the partner didn’t mean anything bad by it and it was a compliment. I knew that but I also knew that he had taken away my credibility as an attorney with the client in one quick sentence. I highly doubt he would have said this had it been a male associate who the client was raving about.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

Humanize yourself. Although I am only 5’4”, for whatever reason, I have been told I am intimidating. With that in mind, I always try to tell a personal story where I have stumbled or about my children or parents — something that is far removed from being powerful and immediately puts me on equal footing with the others I am talking to. Having a sense of humor also goes a long way to make people feel more comfortable and recognize that I am here to support, mentor, lead, and be part of the solution. If after that the person is still intimidated, I’ve found that is usually their problem, not mine and that I need to just move past it and hope they do too.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

We need powerful women to be even more visible, and the men who support powerful women to promote and support them even more. Women helping women is great, but we need male allies to help elevate women and the successes they have achieved too if this is really going to be a change society can make.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

Too many — sadly. The managing partner of a firm I worked at early on used to ask me if I would date him if I were single. In another instance, a client tried to cross behind my desk to kiss me, and when I complained about this, the managing partner at the firm reassured me it was nothing and wouldn’t even talk to the client about it. I also had to wait an extra year to make partner at a firm because I was out on maternity leave for part of the year and didn’t hit the hours expectation for associates to make partner. When I finally did make partner the following year, one of the events for the partner retreat was at a strip club; I kid you not. Men don’t have to deal with these uncomfortable situations, especially in male-dominated industries and cultures.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I think women leaders face more challenges on self-promotion than their male counterparts. From an early age, females learn that the fastest way to get a compliment is to give one to another female so she can reciprocate. It is considered unattractive to compliment yourself and you will push others away by doing so. Men seem to be much more comfortable with self-promotion. Women need to be more confident in raising their hand for opportunities, promoting themselves when they’ve done great work, and accepting the accolades that come their way as a result. We need to re-write the narrative for women on ambition and self-promotion.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

I think any woman with a full-time career struggles to find balance between their personal and family life. For me, I always knew I wanted to be a mom and being an attorney didn’t change that. I chose corporate law because I thought I’d have an easier time controlling the work-life balance than litigators who have to deal with court schedules and opposing counsel dictating when things happen. I will tell you now I was absolutely naïve about that and dead wrong! When I had my kids, my biggest struggle was recognizing I wasn’t going to be able to give 100% to being a mom or to my career at the same time. I had to find balance. I couldn’t attend every event for my children or work part time while also making my way on the partnership track in the legal world at the pace I wanted. Similarly, there were many times where I scheduled conference calls and meetings around my kids’ activities or missed them entirely because of their needs. I have many memories of going to baseball fields to watch my sons play but taking calls to and from the games and spending a lot of time reviewing files if they were not on the field or at bat. Despite trying to do both as best as I could, the mom guilt was real and there were many times when it felt like I was failing at both. I was lucky to have family around, strong childcare support, and great neighbors. When the kids were little, I worked close to home and could easily drive back and forth as needed because we didn’t have the technology then that we do today. I have certainly lost sleep over the years juggling both, but it has gotten easier with smart phones and remote work technology.

My experiences as a working mom have informed my leadership style. I never want my team to have to worry about taking care of their personal needs and family commitments. I know that struggle all too well. If people feel comfortable communicating their needs and boundaries, they will make sure they get the work done and I have found that having compassion for this balance and being proactive guarantees a higher level of loyalty and responsibility to getting the work done.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

For me, I’ve found the balance constantly changes. It is less of a balancing scale and more of a teeter totter. My work-life balance when my children were young is drastically different from now that they are grown. The key is understanding that your personal life and work life will interfere with each other –that is not going to change. Both are important. I am upfront with the people I work with about the importance of my family to me and I am equally upfront with my family about the importance of my work. I’ve always stressed to my family that I enjoy my work — it’s not a chore. I want to go to work. I love what I do for a living, and I wanted the same for them. Being honest about that with my work, my family, and — more importantly — with myself, has really been the key to finding that equilibrium.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

I have spent a lot of my own career helping clients in the beauty industry. I have represented haircare, skincare, and cosmetics companies, so appearance was important for me because it was important to my clients. I also think that taking care of your appearance sends an important message to others that you have your act together and know how to put yourself together — making them more comfortable that you can take care of them and make them look like they have their act together as well. To me, staying current on fashion is also a sign that I am current on what else is going on in the world; in some ways it is no different than reading the Wall Street Journal but in a different industry. However, attractiveness and putting an emphasis on appearance can be a double-edged sword for women. Studies have shown it is easier to get a job and a promotion if you are attractive. However, for women, the presumption can also be that you got to where you are because of what you look like, or you will drop out of the workforce because you will get married and have kids. Luckily, I think this has changed over time.

No matter what however, at the end of the day, what you offer on the inside is always more important than the outside.

How is this similar or different for men?

No one questions how an attractive man got his position of power. No one assumes he is any less intelligent. Women fight an inherent bias based on appearances.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Have ambition. If I had not started my career knowing that I wanted the ability to be entrepreneurial, representing clients and growing my own book of business, I don’t know that I would be where I am today Be a good communicator. To be successful, you need to be able to communicate with your peers, the people who report to you, and your leaders. Good communicators make people feel included and important, which is essential when you’re building a team and providing mentorship. Be compassionate. Women need to play to their skillsets in the workplace. I think we naturally have more empathy or are at least more comfortable showing that empathy for other people and what they are going through. This skill can make women better listeners and leaders. It helps people to know that if they have a problem, they can talk to you. Many younger attorneys throughout my career have sought me out for mentorship because I have compassion and I can empathize with their experience as a working mom, or as someone who has experienced sexual harassment or discrimination in the workplace. Demonstrating compassion creates loyalty and helps attract talent. Lean in. Women have to champion other women and celebrate their victories instead of having an unhealthy competitive mentality. We have to mentor them, encourage them, highlight them, and make their successes known to others. That may mean giving a development opportunity to a woman over an equally qualified man. I take no greater pleasure than when a woman I’ve worked with succeeds. Be results oriented. Day in and day out, nothing can take women further faster than doing great work. You can’t get complacent. I could have just stayed in my role as a partner in big law. I had a great gig with great clients. However, I don’t know if I would have had the ability to impact as many people as I do now if I wasn’t willing to take that chance and push myself. At SmileDirectClub, I work with a team that brings it 200% every day. You have to do that if you want to pave the way for other people.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

This was a tough one for me because there are so many powerful women who I admire and who fascinate me but if I have to pick one, I will go with Dolly Parton. As a petite entertainer in the male-dominated world of country music, she could have easily just relied on being a performer or become a caricature of herself, but instead she created an empire that went way beyond being on stage and without ever losing her femininity and sense of humor. Through her cleverness and business acumen she has taken herself way beyond being an entertainer and has built a successful business empire which is and can be a role model for women in many generations to come.

