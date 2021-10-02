Susan Damico Of Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health: “Be kind”

Be kind. If you see an opportunity during your day to show kindness, do it. I love the quotes, “No act of kindness is too small,” and “If you want to feel better, go do something nice for someone else.” These acts of kindness can be very small. Consider holding the door for a stranger at the store; smile; say hello; and avoid being too rushed to greet family members and colleagues properly on a daily basis. Always choose kindness.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Susan Damico.

Susan is the director of the Devereux Center for Resilient Children. She joined Devereux in 1996, and since then, she has worked in collaboration with team members creating research- and strength-based resources that promote the resilience of children and the adults who care for them. Susan enjoys opportunities to share the hopeful and promising message of resilience.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I am so grateful that I grew up with the love and support of my mother and father, and their parents, too. My four siblings and I always knew that our parents and grandparents loved us, expected us to work hard, supported our hobbies and interests, and were a consistent and positive presence. I had what many would consider a traditional childhood, with everything that was needed to feel safe, secure and happy. It is not lost on me that my positive childhood experiences shaped who I am today as an adult.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Both of my parents inspired me to pursue a career in social work. While my mom did not work outside of the home, she was active at church and in our community. She devoted her time to her family and to helping others. My father, who at 88 years old is still a practicing attorney, inspires me to see the importance of justice and hard work. The professional success that he was able to achieve clearly stemmed from his work ethic, as well as the opportunities afforded to him. By my early teens, I started to see that others who might work as hard as he could not achieve the same level of success because their neighborhoods were not as safe, their school systems were not as strong, their access to mentors and job openings were not the same, and a host of other obstacles.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I was tremendously fortunate early in my career to have a boss who made it possible for me to have the career that I have had. Linda Likins was my supervisor, mentor, and she remains a close friend today. Linda was the kind of leader who understood that the strength of a team comes from individual differences. She knew how to identify employees who were passionate, and she created a work atmosphere that inspired all of us to work hard, be creative, take risks, and celebrate each other’s accomplishments. She believed in our vision statement — to change the way this nation prioritizes children’s health and happiness — and created a work place where all of us wanted to work toward that vision every day. She also placed a high value on our happiness, and always supported a work-life balance that prioritized the well-being of our families.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I have made plenty of mistakes in my career, but I am not sure how funny or interesting they are. I will say that the older I get, the less afraid I am of making mistakes. If I could talk to my younger self or share words of wisdom with professionals who are just starting their careers, I would say not to be so scared of making mistakes. Be gentle with yourself and know that mistakes are how we grow and learn. And, when others make mistakes, be supportive and kind.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My team is about to launch a train-the-trainer experience that focuses on adult resilience and self-care, or what we many refer to as “caring for the caregiver.” Participants who complete the course will have the tools that they need to provide training on this important topic to others in their communities. As we seek to improve the long-term health and happiness of our nation’s children, it is essential that the adults who love and care for children are healthy themselves. The two-generational, cascading approach to supporting the resilience of children is a message that we continue to put forward. I am excited that a train-the-trainer model will increase the number of professionals who can help us spread this important message.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Honesty. One of my strengths is my ability to understand the differing views, perspectives, and opinions people hold. As a result, I often find myself in conversations where I am listening and helping others see why people may not agree with their position. In order for these conversations to have any real value, it is essential that I am honest with myself and with the individuals with whom I am speaking. Early in my career, I found myself in a situation where two supervisors both wanted to confide in me about their struggles with the other person’s approach to a major project. I could honestly see the value and contributions they each brought to the project, but they could not. As the situation became more stressful, I found myself in conversations that felt counterproductive to any future of collaboration and common ground. I knew that I needed to extricate myself from the situation and was honest with both of them about my position. That was a difficult time in our team’s history, but there is no question, the adage that “honestly is the best policy” held true. I remain close friends and colleagues with both of these individuals.

Persistence. I have seen the value of hard work play out over and over again in my personal and professional life. I truly believe that the harder you work and the more you give to a project, the greater the rewards. I worry that our culture places too great a value on the benefits of instant gratification, and the perception that great things come to people who don’t need to put in the work. I don’t buy it!

Humor. When I reflect on my career and all of the interesting, innovative, and important contributions that my team has made to the field, I can honestly say that we have had a lot of fun along the way. We have not always agreed and there have been plenty of times when we have been overwhelmed, disappointed, and unclear about our future. But when I reflect on all of these experiences in totality, the clearest image in my mind is my team together feeling proud, enjoying our shared success, smiling and laughing. The science of resilience tells us that humor and laughter, particularly during difficult times, help us recover, move forward, and find joy. Don’t underestimate the power of a smile and a good laugh.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I do not believe I’m an authority on finding joy, but rather, a person whose career has allowed me to learn about the transformational power of finding joy in everyday life. For 25 years, I have been fortunate to study the science of resilience — the ability to recover from or adjust to misfortune and change. There is considerable overlap in understanding the science behind resilience and finding joy. Both face common misconceptions that some people are simply born with a sunnier, more positive spirit, and that is why they are able to overcome adversity and lead more joyful lives. The research tells us that this is simply not true. Each and every one of us has a choice to make each day. We can cultivate behaviors, attitudes, and skills that help us cope and recover from challenges, and that teach us how to be grateful for what we have. When we learn how to be grateful for the smallest things in life, we will find that we are more joyful.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

There are many factors that play a role and those reading this all have their own personal experiences. We should all recognize, however, that we are experiencing a collective trauma as we live through a pandemic. While we are all affected differently, the uncertainty, isolation, and disruption to our routines is taking a toll on all of us. I encourage all readers to pause and be open to talking about their feelings. None of us are immune and we should not be afraid or embarrassed to seek support. Separate and apart from COVID, I would also highlight that our country’s focus on material possessions, fame, and financial success can contribute to a lack of happiness. A growing body of research suggests that happiness does not correlate with these things, and that those individuals who are able to focus on what they “do have” versus what they “wish to attain” experience greater life satisfaction. This takes me back to a point that I made earlier — happiness, joy, and cultivating gratitude are connected. Many believe that being happy brings joy. On the contrary, finding joy brings happiness.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

There is a tendency to think that joy and happiness are connected to wealth and privilege. Many of us can’t help but watch the rich and famous on television and social media and think, “Lucky them. They don’t have to worry about the financial strains and other hardships that impact my ability to be happy and joyful.” The truth is, however, that the science to-date indicates that real happiness is found through meaningful social connections, helping others, and having a sense of purpose. This is really good news since every single one of us has the ability to pursue and prioritize healthy relationships, being of service to others, and finding time to engage in activities that bring fulfillment. I would challenge anyone reading this article to ask themselves this question: “When I think about people in my life and in my community who exhibit an overall sense of peace, happiness, contentment and life satisfaction, what activities and commitments are their main priorities?” In my case, I would say that the individuals that I think of have these three things in common: (1) they volunteer in some way for an organization; (2) they play a caregiving role whether for family, friends or community members; and (3) they take care of themselves through prioritizing a balanced, healthy lifestyle.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Personally, I think too many of us are still looking outside of ourselves for happiness. It is a mistake to blame and look to others for our own happiness. While we do need to prioritize healthy relationships with others, our own personal happiness is within our own control. We can decide that we will choose to cultivate habits, behaviors, thoughts, and skills that elevate our day-to-day happiness. If you want to take more control of your joy and happiness, I would invite you to visit the Greater Good Science Center and visit their library of happiness practices. Enjoy!

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Here are my five personal tips

Practice gratitude. Don’t let an opportunity to authentically thank people ever get by you. You can thank people verbally, via text or email, or through handwritten notes. I recommend making it a habit to send handwritten thank-you notes to people. Be kind. If you see an opportunity during your day to show kindness, do it. I love the quotes, “No act of kindness is too small,” and “If you want to feel better, go do something nice for someone else.” These acts of kindness can be very small. Consider holding the door for a stranger at the store; smile; say hello; and avoid being too rushed to greet family members and colleagues properly on a daily basis. Always choose kindness. Set limits. Don’t overextend yourself by committing to more than you are capable of handling. Remember that your own health and well-being should be a priority. You can’t give to others that which you do not have. Practice self-care. Seek out new knowledge. Information is literally at our fingertips thanks to the internet. We should never stop learning, growing, and using information to help us feel more joyful. Consider finding time in your daily routine to learn more about a topic that interests you. Your first topic may be learning more about the science of happiness. Go for a walk and get a good night’s sleep. This feels like cheating (putting two things in one list item), but the truth is that taking care of our physical health is critical to our happiness. Make it a habit to walk, ideally, outside appreciating the beauty of nature. Equally important, make it a habit to establish a healthy sleeping routine. Sleep is the best medicine.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Be available, be present, listen, and be kind. This may sound trite, but I encourage you to reflect on those actions carefully. Being available is not just being in the room or on the phone, but tuning out distractions so that you are fully present. Listening — really listening — is a skill that must be cultivated and is often not practiced as well as it could be in our conversations. Lastly, show kindness always, and don’t be afraid to suggest that individuals seek out professional help. We need to remove the stigma around therapy and mental health. If this pandemic has taught us any important lessons, I hope that one of them is around the importance of mental health and the value of seeking professional care when we need it.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My movement would be the Be Kind Movement. I thought that I better search to see if the Be Kind Movement already existed, and low and behold, it does. So, now my idea is to piggy-back on the Be Kind Movement! Here’s the thing … we don’t need new ideas as much as we need to act and prioritize what is right, what is just, what is fair, and what is kind. We should not need a movement to prioritize practicing kindness, but if a movement would help, then that is what I choose: The Be Kind Movement.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

No question about it, I choose Oprah Winfrey. She shows us what resilience-in-action looks like, and continues to inspire countless individuals to live their best lives. I recently listened to her talk about one of her initiatives, the book she co-authored with Dr. Bruce Perry, What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing. I was laughing, learning, smiling, reflecting, and finding joy throughout the entire interview. Oprah is authentic, kind, honest and fun. She is an inspiration and a real authority on finding joy and meaning in life.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

