Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
The Thrive Questionnaire

The Nighttime Routine That Helps Susan Cain Unwind and Tap Into Her Creativity

The author of Bittersweet opens up about working hard while avoiding burnout, walking outdoors to recharge, and listening to stories before bed.

By

Thrive: When was the last time you felt burned out and why?

Susan Cain: The last time I felt burned out was twenty years ago, when I was a corporate lawyer. I felt burned out all the time back then. Partly because I worked too hard, but mostly because I worked too hard at the wrong thing. These days, I still work hard — it’s my nature, and I follow in my father’s diligent footsteps, too — but I love it all, so burnout never enters the picture.

Thrive: You unexpectedly find 15 minutes in your day, what do you do with it?

SC: Take a walk! Walking through the trees (these days) or along the city streets (my old life) always leads to instant ideas, creativity, and happiness.

Thrive: What advice would you give your younger self about reducing stress?

SC: Understand that if you’re anxious about Item A, this is NOT a good time to think about vaguely stressful Items B, C and D. Challenges that you’d normally take in your stride can seem insurmountable when colored by anxiety.

Thrive: What’s your evening routine that helps you unwind and go to sleep?

SC: I hang out with my family, put on my softest pajamas, and listen to an audiobook—which taps into an ancient and primal love of listening to campfire tales and bedtime stories.

Thrive: Share a quote that you love and that gives you strength or peace.

SC: “There’s a crack in everything – that’s how the light gets in.”— Leonard Cohen. 

This quote is my life philosophy, and the epigraph to my new book, Bittersweet.: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole— which is dedicated in Leonard Cohen’s memory.

    Susan Cain, Author, QUIET: The Power of Introverts In a World That Can’t Stop Talking. Co-founder of Quiet Revolution (www.quietrev.com). TED talker. Chocolate eater.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    The Thrive Questionnaire with Susan Spencer

    by Susan Spencer
    The Thrive Questionnaire//

    Susan Feldman On Why Power Naps are Her Secret Weapon

    by Susan Feldman
    blinded woman
    Community//

    When Your Passion is “Nothing”: Overcoming Burnout

    by Devon Grilly
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.