Susan and Geoffrey Wasserman of American Bubble Company: “Never underestimate the power of online retail”

Never underestimate the power of online retail. If the past year has taught us anything, it is the power and convenience of online shopping. Over the past year, when more families were social distancing, we saw how consumers gravitated towards online shopping and even social media to make their purchasing decisions.

As part of my series about companies who are helping to battle climate change, I had the pleasure of interviewing Susan and Geoffrey Wasserman.

Husband and wife team, Susan and Geoff Wasserman, started American Bubble Company, in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the hopes of changing the 70 year old bubble industry. Their first product, the Bubble Tree Refillable Bubble System, is truly bubbles in a box! Bubble Tree is American-made, sustainable, eco-friendly and its patent-pending refillable bubble system uses refillable aluminum bubble bottles, instead of one time use plastic bottles.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

What is the mission of your company? What problems are you aiming to solve?

For over 70 years, bubbles have all been created equal, until now. American Bubble Company and Bubble Tree’s mission is to create eco-friendly, sustainable products made in the United States. Our goal is to eliminate one-time-use plastic bubble bottles that currently saturate the current market. Bubble Tree is the very first patent-pending, eco-friendly, and sustainable bubble system made in the USA. The original refillable bubble system features the first manufactured aluminum bubble bottle and a refill box made of corrugated, entirely recyclable. Use the spout to refill all our bubble bottles and other bubble toys.

Each year, more than 300 million one-time-use plastic bubble bottles are imported to the United States. Many will contain bubble solutions from foreign countries with formulas and ingredients that often fall below the safety, sustainability, and quality levels that modern American consumers demand. We are aiming to enhance bubble safety and solve plastic pollution, waste, and the overuse of one-time-use plastic bottles.

Can you tell our readers about the initiatives that you or your company are taking to address climate change or sustainability? Can you give an example for each?

Bubble Tree’s packaging is made from aluminum, the most recyclable and sustainable material on earth, and 100% recyclable corrugated. By eliminating single-use plastic, we are helping the environment reduce plastic pollution.

According to a study by the Food and Agriculture Organization of The United Nations, about 8.3 billion tons of plastic has been produced since the 1950s — the weight of roughly one billion elephants or 47 million blue whales. Only about 9% of this plastic has been recycled, 12% has been burned and the remaining 79% has ended up in landfills or the environment.

Our refill system, created from recycled corrugated materials, looks like a wine box, so the aluminum bottles can be refilled many times with our toxic-free bubble solution. This helps create less waste because our refillable bubble system allows you to get only the amount of bubble solution you need. Unlike the large plastic bubble bottles on the market today, our bubble in a box system is less messy and allows for less waste.

How would you articulate how a business can become more profitable by being more sustainable and more environmentally conscious? Can you share a story or example?

The market is constantly changing according to what consumers want, especially now since more Millennials and Next Gens are beginning to start families. These same consumers are willing to spend more on personal and environmental health. As a society, we have become more environmentally aware of the effects of global warming, climate change, and pollution on our own lives. By making American-made products, we control how our product is produced and where our ingredients are sourced. We are also extremely focussed on using local resources and not outsourcing overseas. Our business is more profitable by producing a higher quality product that will last longer.

The youth-led climate strikes of September 2019 showed an impressive degree of activism and initiative by young people on behalf of climate change. This was great, and there is still plenty that needs to be done. In your opinion, what are 5 things parents should do to inspire the next generation to become engaged in sustainability and the environmental movement? Please give a story or an example for each.

Buy reusable things: Our aim is to show consumers that most products they have used throughout their life can be turned into a reusable item. Conserving resources and reducing the waste stream is quite exciting. We never thought that we would be creating a new way for a person to blow bubbles, but now can’t imagine things being any other way. We encourage parents to buy things that can be reused and ask their kids to think about their own everyday items differently. We are all connected. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, “sustainability is based on a simple principle: Everything that we need for our survival and well-being depends, either directly or indirectly, on our natural environment. To pursue sustainability is to create and maintain the conditions under which humans and nature can exist in productive harmony to support present and future generations.” It’s vital to teach our kids to respect nature and their environment. Climate change affects habitats and the migration of animals. Parents should encourage their kids to think about our impact on the environment. As small as it may appear, any changes can lead to great things. Climate change can alter where animals and humans live, how they interact, and the timing of biological events, fundamentally transforming current ecosystems and food webs. It can also overwhelm the capacity of ecosystems to mitigate extreme events and disturbances, such as wildfires, floods, and drought which we are seeing now. Travel. We see tourism as a way of seeing the world and how others live. Others see tourism as contributing to global warming, as travel is responsible for 8% of the world’s carbon emissions. We hope as families travel, whether locally or internationally, they teach their children to not only see how others live, but also provide awareness of how their adventures may be affecting the world. Be more thoughtful about waste. As a country, we are so wasteful, especially with food. Most people don’t realize how much food they throw away every day — from uneaten leftovers to spoiled produce. By teaching our children about managing food sustainably and reducing waste, we can help businesses and consumers save money, provide a bridge in our communities for those who do not have enough to eat, and conserve resources for future generations. It’s essential to teach this to our children. We do this in our own home with our kids.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Bubbles may be fun to play with, but starting a business is challenging work. Although we had both worked in successful companies, there were many unknowns we had to figure out for ourselves. The cost of environmental impact has a limit. Not ALL consumers care about the environment because most consumers care more about low pricing. Margins matter, but so does sustainability. Most large retailers would rather have larger margins, meaning they will seek cheaper goods made overseas than eco-friendly products made in the USA. We have been fortunate to secure space in larger retailers due to our sustainable packaging and brand appeal to consumers. It’s our responsibility to be smart business owners and more innovative as it relates to our environment. Never underestimate the power of online retail. If the past year has taught us anything, it is the power and convenience of online shopping. Over the past year, when more families were social distancing, we saw how consumers gravitated towards online shopping and even social media to make their purchasing decisions. Working with your significant other has its benefits. Many people have told us that working with your spouse will have an impact on your relationship. For us, working together to build Bubble Tree has made our relationship stronger, deepening our trust and appreciation for each other, and has shown our kids the importance of working together. We have different strengths and believe this has given Bubble Tree an advantage.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There have been so many talented individuals who have helped us along the way. We are extremely grateful to our families, who each taught us so much about business as well as our children who have listened to us talk about Bubble Tree all day long. We would be remiss if we did not thank our founding partners Gwen and Bobby Ivanic who provided us with their experience, knowledge, and dedication.

We both have been fortunate to work beside and learn from the toy industry’s pioneers over our careers. Without those who have paved the way and educated all of us on the importance of sustainability, we would not be where we are today.

You are a person of great influence and doing some great things for the world! If you could inspire a movement that would bring the greatest amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement would be “a to-go box” movement. We have an overabundance of many things and so much goes to waste, instead of reaching the people who need it. We created Bubble Tree as our initial Bubble To Go Box, and we look forward to seeing what other “to-go boxes” we can create.

Do you have a favorite life lesson quote? Can you tell us how that was relevant to you in your own life?”

I am only one, but still, I am one. I cannot do everything, but still, I can do something; and because I cannot do everything, I will not refuse to do the something that I can do” — Edward Everett Hale.

This is a reminder that we need to do the very best that we can do, even if it doesn’t seem enough sometimes. At least we tried our very best and that we still can make a difference.

What is the best way for people to follow you on social media?

IG,FB,Pinterest,

https://www.instagram.com/bubbletreeusa/

https://www.facebook.com/bubbletreeusa

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!