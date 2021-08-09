Surviving post-pandemic cybercrime surge

As a result, there has been a rise in cybercrime since the pandemic. Malware, ransomware, spyware, and other ways can all lead to your account being hacked. We asked security experts with decades of experience in the field for the best tips to keep your computer from being hacked. Here is what they said:

Daniel Markuson, digital privacy and security expert at NordVPN says:

“Of the different types of ransomware, scareware can be relatively harmless, but doxware can threaten to publish sensitive data publicly and do substantial damage to its victims. To minimize risks to ransomware on your computing devices, tell users not to download anything suspicious from websites, don’t open suspicious links, emails, or messages, and educate them on the latest social engineering techniques if they work with sensitive data. Additionally, securely back up all data, keep any security software up to date and use strong passwords to prevent brute force attacks. And finally, simply using a VPN will encrypt all online traffic so cybercriminals cannot intercept what activity is happening. NordVPN’s CyberSec feature will block suspicious websites and even prevent computing devices from joining a botnet zombie army.”

I’m the PR Coordinator for nFront Security says Suzanne Peck, a software company based in Atlanta, GA. Our password filter keeps weak passwords off corporate networks. Upon graduating college, I worked in quality assurance where I supervised two call centers to ensure the employees were following compliance and providing excellent customer service. I pivoted my career to marketing over a year ago, and I manage our social media platforms, public relations, and e-mail marketing.

Using strong passwords represents one of the most important security measures you can take to prevent being the next victim to a ransom attack. Passphrases such as “marry had a little lamb” is a lot more effective than Password1!. Compromising passwords is one of the most common ways hackers gain access. I would be happy to connect you with our CEO for a quote. He has taught courses for Cisco and Microsoft. We were the first company to create a multiple password policy system for Windows Active Directory and the first company to put a password strength meter directly on the Windows password change screen. We invented length-based password aging (users with longer passwords are required to change them less frequently).

91% of cyber attacks come into a business or someone’s personal computer through a scanned email. It is so effective for hackers that everyone would benefit from recognizing the fundamentals signs of a fake phishing email.

Having strong passwords on your accounts isn’t enough these days. If a data breach occurs in one of those accounts, the hacker will reuse those usernames and passwords on other online services, as Donald Trump found out when his Twitter account was hacked in 2016. You need unique passwords for each and every account or website you log into, and the only way to manage all of this is through using a password manager like LastPass.

Keeping your computer software patched is key to ensuring hackers cant use any software bugs to break in and launch a ransomware virus. Removing unneeded software, and regular, rapid patching of the rest keeps your computer up to date and secure.

Finally having regular and recent backups allows you to recover quickly and with much less expensive if a ransomware attack does occur. These need to be tested though, as up to 58% of backups have been shown to fail and therefore not be reliable when needed

An anonymous user said:

“As a tech CEO, I know how much of buzzword cybersecurity is these days. Everyone wants to make sure their data and information is safe and secure, but it can seem impossible to know where to start. Luckily, keeping your information out of the hands of hackers is primarily a common-sense protection policy. Here are some of the basics.