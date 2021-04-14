Surviving Covid Times
Staying positive in the pandemic
Greetings, my name is Rita B. Rose
I am a retired nurse, funeral director, and an award-winning poet.
The Covid Pandemic occupies a good portion of everyone’s
lives so I want to add my two cents by sharing
my experiences on how I have, thus far, stayed afloat
during the lockdown.
While many of us live in fear of this life-robbing virus,
I knew better than to fret. The old adage, with age comes wisdom,
is true. Living long does change a person’s perspective of how
one sees things. Old-fashioned experience is paramount, it prepares
us for challenges, good and bad. My intuition and background
in nursing also helped.
In 1976 I was a volunteer nurse with the Red Cross.
Fear of the Swine Flu was rampant, as is, Covid, now.
I was part of the first line of defense so there was no
time to sit and sulk. I had to step up to the plate against
this raging flu. I vaccinated many terrified people.
And, like today, I wore a mask, gloves and followed
similar procedures such as conscientious handwashing,
good hygiene and house cleaning.
The job of the Red Cross was to also teach others to employee
these simple but necessary techniques.
Just as in my Swine Flu volunteer days, I find it helpful to listen
to daily Covid updates. Decades ago, we were limited to radio,
television, and information from the Red Cross.
Today, so much information pours in from everywhere.
Sometimes it is hard to decipher real news from bogus
info. I suggest you sift through the data carefully.
Pay close attention to specialists from the CDC, WHO and
From around the globe.
Form a daily plan as to how you will take control. Use precautions
whenever you and your family return from the grocer and
the local pharmacy. Being mindful, not overwhelmed, when
wiping surfaces with disinfectant. This helps to keep the virus at bay.
If you have pets, make sure you ask the vet what is and is not
toxic.
Like most of you, throughout this pandemic, I have spent extra time
cleaning countertops and door knob fomites, anything I touch
will get the wipe treatment.
Before bedtime, I mop floors with a diluted pine disinfectant.
In the beginning, like everybody else, I freaked out. After all,
we are only human. But now, I clean at my leisure and it’s a breeze.
To make time pass faster while cleaning, I play uplifting music
or sometimes enjoy basking in the silence. I also spend time
thanking God for another day I and others are alive.
Staying positive is key!
Many suffers of insomnia may not be able to listen to music
before bed. Perhaps a relaxing meditation would be beneficial,
but, more about that later.
Many of you who are reading this article, lost family and
friends and acquaintances in this Covid Pandemic.
I lost ten friends and right now I still have family
members suffering the long-hauling effects from the virus.
I mourn with you and the world.
I have been to my local cemetery to witness burials. In my poem,
Cemetery Sojourn, I shall share this experience with you.
I will also share a light poem about a young man in the
neighborhood who refuses to wear a mask,
I call him the Pandemic Skateboarder.
Also, in dealing with great grief and the extra added effects
of being shut-in, I adopted a modern way of how to regroup
in order to remain optimistic.
What is this new way of staying afloat?
I began to enjoy the many free programs on Zoom! Yes, I learned
how to ZOOM, and no, this is not a commercial for the medium!
To my surprise, it was easy. I joined many ZOOMERS across the globe.
For me, it was also a rebirth. You see, I am a senior who has lost my night
vision to a stroke, so being shut-in is nothing new for me, but all
the time being shut-in…well, this was a bit much.
I, like you, were forced to spend loads of quality time with myself
and guess what? I found I really began to like me too!
Also, during this time, I got a handle on re-evaluating who my true
friends really were. Before my almost life-taking stroke, I spent years
socializing with these so-called friends. They called for free medical
advice, I drove them to events, and such—
Then, when I had my stroke, and when I really needed help, well,
let us just say, they disappeared!
I was abandoned!
These fair-weather friends were too busy mingling with healthy friends
To help me. They suggested I take public transportation! Not only was
this an insult after all I did for them, but I cannot imagine me
taking an Uber!
So, in my Covid solitude, I began to see clearly. First on the list to go
were my fair-weather friends and after them, I peeled away self-doubt.
I shed the old me and my long-ingrained ideals. No longer did I mope. I
allowed myself to grow. With a new attitude, great experiences began
to come my way.
ZOOM offered a most interesting social life as well as a platform
for my poetry. I even gained even more confidence.
Though it was through the lens of a virtual world, this old gal
began to fly again!
I started to balance my new social life with more me time.
Yes, more me time!
Being a senior and zooming around the globe
caused me to get ZOOM lag!
So now after I ZOOM, I rest. In my down time, I think of all the new
places I want to go and I simply regroup.
Whether I write poetry, paint, repair stuff around the house,
clean a closet, watch a classic movie, or just sit in the quiet,
I do it all in time, my time, and by the way, I accomplish this
with a weak left arm and other conditions…
I am a stroke and psoriatic arthritis warrior!
I am a fighter who loves life and I even love
to stop and smell the roses!
During this pandemic, I spend more time
in my flower garden. This love of gardening
produced an unexpected fun book of flower pantoums called,
Flower Poems, personalities in bloom. I will share more later.
Back to meditation:
Remember, early on, I briefly mentioned meditation?
Well, there are many benefits from doing so. At the height
of this viral scourge, I reached out to an essential inspirational
speaker who was sharing similar experiences about Covid.
She offered much needed advice and hope in this dark time,
her name is Agapi Stassinopoulos.
After our initial communication, I began to look forward to her
weekly e-mail meditations. Her encouragement helped me to
keep a consistent mediation schedule.
I consider her input and positive reinforcement a great gift.
Also, during this pandemic, I visit The Lady of the Grotto,
in Lourdes, France.
Oh, the benefits of Zooming across the globe!
At Lourdes, I share prayers with everyone in the world.
We pray for all who are ill, who are dying and died,
we pray for my friends and family, dogs, cats,
and their families—for all people—
There is meditative power in prayer. Try it!
Many of you may be saying: I do not know how to meditate.
Bette Davis once said, in Whatever Happened to Baby Jane,
“But cha are, Blanche, you are! She wasn’t specifically
speaking about what I am but you get the idea.
Well, YOU ARE meditating whenever you house clean, mop,
help the kids with homework, when you cook, pick flowers,
listen to music, enjoy TV, lounge in your yard,
watch birds fly by—you are all unconsciously doing it!
Again, if you need inspiration reach out and join motivational speakers,
like Agapi, as they teach and share. I think you will agree,
is more fun not doing things alone.
Well, this piece has become long winded. Since I had a stroke
all I seem to want to do is speak and write!
In short, dear friends, please try not to despair during this pandemic.
It is a mere hiccup in this thing called life. Perhaps, in a year it will be over.
In the meantime, get creative! Find your outlet. Make new friends.
Join ZOOM groups, inspirational/motivational speakers, or other media events.
Thrive!
Travel across the world to poetry, ballet recitals, music recitals, theatre performances,
paint classes, exercise classes, cooking classes, meditation and self-help classes—
You have much to offer—
The world is waiting to welcome you and no one needs to know you are joining
events in your P.J.s!
At this time, I want to wish you prayers, love and light
and as I promised, I will share a few poems inspired by the pandemic.
Keep the faith—meditate and Thrive!
I think I added about ten cents worth, ha!
Stay strong!
Rita B. Rose
2020 Flower Poems, personalities in bloom.
This is a pleasant book of pantoums and other verse.
Available at Barnesandnoble.com Walmart.com and other book retailers.
Stroke Connection-summer 2019, The American Heart and Stroke Association,
has published my poem Stroke. You can read it online there.
(before pandemic but as promised)
This poem is for the Essential workers:
HOPE in COVID times
Today I seize the rainbow of HOPE
for patients who struggle on ventilators
I applaud nurses and aides who comfort them
and doctors who have tried their best
I grasp the rainbow of HOPE
remembering all souls who have died
I gaze at clouds that heavenly part
I mourn with those who grieve
for all that do not know what will become
I hold tight the rainbow of HOPE
in honor of the resilient human spirit
confident we will triumph over this pandemic
this twenty-first century viral scourge
I holdfast the sculpture of HOPE
on the Good Samaritan Hospital lawn
with prayers and good wishes for
essential workers and families
fraught everywhere
For all who died:
Cemetery Sojourn
Visited loved ones Easter morn
burial mounds were a staggering many
peaceful green lawns were cross
peppered by heaving hills of sorrow
Each hillock was a lost life shrouded
departed souls as far as the eye could see
steadfast is death; a viral scourge
as I kneeled in prayer it shadowed me
I clutched my rosary in defiance
contradicting the reapers call
in gloves and sodden mask, am I
tears mingling upon the recent pall
Flaccid frozen are faces
loved ones from every town
a grave marker holds their place
under knolls of mud-covered brown
Selection from Flower Poems: Personalties in Bloom
Published 2020 Xlibris.com
Shasta Daisy
Shasta daisy swaying in the wind
ready to party any hour of the day
offering a buttery button smile; a welcoming sign
with thin white petals keeping flower-beat-time
Ready to party any hour of the day
crazy daisy you are my lady
with thin white petals keeping flower-beat-time
dancing in the breeze never tires you
Crazy daisy you are my lady
your zest is contagious to all
dancing in the breeze never tires you
you are vital to our garden
Your zest is contagious to all
offering a buttery button smile; a welcoming sign
you are vital to our garden
Shasta daisy swaying in the wind
For the guy who refuses to wear a mask
Published in Corona Anthology
Walt Whitman Birthplace, N.Y.
Pandemic Skateboarder
Covid on a skateboard rode by today
No face covering, no gloves
Red T-shirt draped his shape
Neon yellow shorts highlighted
His gray and black sneakers
He wore a grin as wide as a viral brim
As he skated past
I pointed to my mask
Thinking his youth
Offered invincibility
He chuckled—I warned—
This virus will force you to your knees
Covid on a board dismissed me
With a wave and rolled along
Silly boy, you cannot push off what
You do not see, death will be your last wish
You better bail—isolate—skate home
Or this bug will high jump you
To heaven above!
Hope you enjoyed my selections.
Stay safe!
Rita B. Rose poetry appears in books, publications and anthologies
in Paris, Africa, the U.K., Spain, the U.S.A.
Copyright RoseRB2019-21