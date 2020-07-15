Surviving Covid in the Hamptons changed my life

Sliding door moments….

I came back home to NYC from a family holiday in Maui last October, and found out my job was eliminated. It was right before Thanksgiving and Christmas, feeling unmotivated and defeated, I decided to take a last minute detour and do an ayuhasaca retreat in Alto Paraiso, Brazil. More on that in another article, but after this amazing life changing experience, I ended up staying and exploring the north desert dunes and windy beaches of Jericorcoara, waterfalls in Iguazu, reconnecting with old friends in Rio, and discovering crystals mines in Ametysto do Sul and starting a new business venture with my best friend. Florionopolis was my last stop, and the final place that stole my heart, whipped my senses and turned my emotions upside down. The jungle, cliffs and wild beaches almost made me stay in Brazil and never go back to NY. Almost didn’t take my flight back, and I arrived NYC, just in time for the Corona lockdown. Imagine the sliding doors moment if I stayed in Brazil. I still do.

And so the Hamptons episode begins when my best friend Gabi and her family decided to rent a house in Sag Harbor and asked me to join them for the quarantine thinking it would be a couple of weeks. The thought of being in the city in such proximity to people, dirt, taxis and noise, while this virus is spreading, it didn’t take much thought before I agreed to join her husband, two kids, maid and nanny. The house was beautiful, we found hiking trails, cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner together, drank wine and hung out all night telling stories and planning what we will do in a few weeks once this is all over. Then Patricia, the maid, got a fever, bad headache and pain in her knees. Jeremy was worried and immediately isolated her until she was better. Meanwhile Gabi and I were riding our bikes, shopping at the market, and out and about feeling real fine. But a few days later Gabi started feeling weak and burning up with fever. We all started to worry, glued to our phones, breaking news warnings were beeping from dawn and through the night. Things were getting worse and worse in Italy, Spain, countries going on complete lockdown. NY cases started to surge, constant warnings to watch out for symptoms like coughing, fever, chills, chest pain, loss of taste and smell, trouble breathing, headaches, body aches, weakness. Pure hell, but at least we were in a beautiful house in the Hamptons together, away from people who infect us, right? And just like that, Covid hit each one of us, one by one. After the maid got better, Gabi started having chills and sweating out her fever. That same night I started burning up and shaking cold, all my body’s energy replaced by aches, pain, and feeling of life being sucked out of me. I couldn’t taste or smell anything, and could barely eat. Standing up made me dizzy, I was pale as hell and could hardly move. I’ve never felt anything like this except when I had malaria in 2002 in Equatorial Guinea. I was under attack.

And then the stock market crashed, I was losing money, and found out I couldn’t get unemployment. I was going mad with pain, no medical insurance, financial stress, do I have it? is it just a cold? And will I be able to meet a guy like this? Dating in NYC was shitty enough, but what now? So I called my friend in LA, who’s one of the best doctors I know and always saves me. He prescribed me antibiotics and walked me every step of the way to make sure I was monitoring my symptoms. We made the best of it, got through it and thankfully I wasn’t alone. Patricia and Gabi gave me tea and soup everyday. And two weeks in, I finally got an appointment as SUNY to take a drive through Covid test, which came out positive. Gabi’s home test also came back positive.

Jeremy got hit next and then the nanny was last. The little boys aged 3 and 5, were doing great. They had a cold before we arrived, but they were full of energy, love, little farts and laughter. Luckily I couldn’t smell their little farts because of the virus. After one month in the Hamptons with the family, I learned little kids jump up and down all day from 6am, non-stop, until you can put them to sleep. Gabi reminded me this is forever, it never stops, you can’t return them or put them back in. But they are so cute, and so I continue to go back and forth with whether I want to have kids, but since my dating life is on lockdown I moved on to more interesting thoughts like the stock market.

It was a crazy month, but we all survived Corona in the Hamptons. It was traumatizing because the fear of not knowing what it was and when it will stop. we still can’t figure out how we all got it. I was flying all around Brazil, to LA, NY taking the trains and subways right before all this broke out. The kids, Gabi and Jeremy were mildly sick, the maid’s daughter had a flu, and we went to the market food shopping several times. Guess we’ll never know.

After a month, I was feeling better. Still had chest pain, weakness and headaches lingering, but felt good enough to feel alive. We all had enough of the Corona isolation in the Hamptons. So Gabi and Jeremy hired a private jet and flew the family to Maui, and I went back to my apartment in the city.

Although I miss the days we spent together, I was glad to be home alone in my bed and sleeping past 6am without little feet running around the house and kids screaming. I still don’t know what I would have done alone in the city alone if I didn’t have them while going through the Covid nightmare.

The next two months I spent at at my apartment, rode my bike and was getting back to my old self. The chest pain went away and I started breathing normally again. I tested again for Covid, and it was negative, but positive for antibodies. Then my face broke out as if I was a teenage girl going through puberty. I could feel some adjustments and regenerating inside my body. I also started to feel at peace, despite the fear and negative energy in the air, I turned my attention to the amazing people in my life, beautiful life I had built, the little heavenly home I had in Battery Park overlooking the Hudson River. Something was changing, evolving, not just in me, but in the world. This virus scared us all, but it brought us closer. I spoke to all my friends around the world on FaceTime and laughed like time never passed. Even celebrated my 43rd bday with a bottle champagne on video calls all day, and a bike ride at sunset dancing to my the beat of my own tunes.

As soon as NYC started opening up, the protests and riots started, and the city continued in distress, pain, and fear. It was an indescribable energy, full of emotion and vulnerability. It was sad to see the pain in the eyes of people walking out and about. Wearing masks now we tend to look people in the eyes more, at least I do. And I always give them a smile, and even for that moment, it shifts joy back in. I learned so much during this time in solitude with my self, took a hard look inside and found so much love and joy. I had it buried for a long time, doing work I didn’t enjoy, cutting myself short and not expressing enough, and most of not connecting. It’s so easy to connect now, express, feel and be free. Surviving Corona in the Hamptons goes beyond Covid.

At this point all the signs were clear this chapter was ending, and I needed to leave my beloved NY so I can start a new chapter, a new adventure. My lease was up soon, and although it was a long decision in the in the making, I packed up and left NYC, starting a new chapter in LA, Maui or Qatar. Stay tuned…