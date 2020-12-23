Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Surviving Christmas Alone: 4 Helpful Tips

COVID-19, lockdowns, restrictions and social distancing has resulted in many of us having to change our holiday plans and in some cases being alone over Christmas. So how do we fly solo during a time when we were expecting to be around loved ones?

Here are 4 tips to help you deal with the stresses and strains of being alone over Christmas:

  1. It is ok to not be ok

If you are feeling sad, upset, frustrated, anxious or angry with your Christmas plans being cancelled then know that this is a perfectly normal and natural reaction. There is nothing wrong with you. Give yourself the time, space and permission to feel all these feelings

2. Switch emotional thinking to rational thinking

Reacting to change emotionally is instinctive however it results in us feeling overwhelmed, emotional drained and distressed. Switch your mindset to one that is logical, rational and calmer.

Take a step back and look at the bigger picture. The reason why you are not able to celebrate holidays with your loved ones is because you want to keep them safe, you want to protect them and avoid putting them at risk. The time apart from your loved one is for a worthwhile cause.

3. Focus on the things you CAN control

Currently, there are so many things that we aren’t in control of. We can’t plan ahead; we can’t travel; we can’t visit loved ones; or we can’t be indoors with all our family and friends.

Constantly focusing on the things that we can’t control creates stress, anxiety and feelings of overwhelm. Instead change your mindset and think about and focus on the things that you CAN control.

  • You can celebrate Christmas online with your loved one.
  • You can meet others but meet them outdoors.
  • You can postpone celebrations and have something to look forward to.
  • You can enjoy the solitude and make the most of the “me” time.
  • You can appreciate not having to rush around preparing, cooking or hosting.
  • You can use the time to catch up on projects, tasks or activities that you may have been meaning to get around to. 

4. Attitude of Gratitude

This has been a chaotic, challenging and testing time for many. It is easy to start focusing on all that is going wrong, everything that we have missed out on or not been able to do.

However, nothing good is going to come from that. Instead, adopt the attitude of gratitude by being grateful and thankful for the things that you DO have. You are healthy; your loved ones are healthy; you are safe and well; there is food on the table; a roof over your head; and heating to warm up your home. For many, all of these things are far from a reality.

What are you grateful for?

AUTHOR: KAMALYN KAUR

IMAGE: DREW COFFMAN, UNSPLASH

    Kamalyn Kaur, Psychotherapist | Personal Development Coach | Author

    Kamalyn is a professionally trained, qualified and experienced psychotherapist and personal development coach. She is a fully registered and accredited member of the BACP (British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy) and BACBP (British Association for Behavioural and Cognitive Psychotherapies).  Since 2012, Kamalyn has worked with a diverse range of individuals from all walks of life helping them to deal with emotional distress caused by abuse, anxiety, depression, eating disorders, grief, low self-confidence, low self-esteem, relationships / marital difficulties, stress and post-traumatic stress disorder. She has also worked with various organisations from the public, private and voluntary sectors by assisting their employees with work related stress, workplace bullying and harassment, improving work performance, absence management and confidence building.

     

    In recent years, Kamalyn’s work has been geared towards doing therapeutic and coaching work with individuals who are feeling trapped within an unhealthy, toxic or controlling relationship.  This work has enabled her to publish her first book on “How to take control of a controlling relationship”, which is a practical framework to help an individual improve their relationship situation by changing the power imbalance within it; gaining clarity and certainty about their situation; and consequently create the necessary changes that are required to improve their situation.

    Kamalyn believes that knowledge is power. She therefore works closely with the client to help them firstly develop an awareness of how they are feeling. Secondly gain an understanding of how to manage their thoughts, feelings and behaviours. Thirdly, empowering clients by introducing them to tools, techniques and strategies that will enable them to take control of emotions to feel happier, healthier and stress free.

    To find out more about the work that Kamalyn does; about her book; or hear testimonials from clients, visit her website on www.keytherapies.org.uk

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

