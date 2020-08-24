Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Survival Skills: How to Manage Stress as an Attorney

By

There is no denying that the burden of becoming a lawyer will drive someone to their very limit. So though it is important that the present degree of stress faced by lawyers, as the article states, has been around for 25 years, others believe that the burden of legal profession has existed much longer – perhaps, for centuries.

In reality, one doesn’t have a life when a day’s travel and getting ready in the morning are factored into a lawyer’s 10 to 12-hour working day.

For all estimated, a lawyer typically has fewer than 3.5 hours of personal time because it will carry on non-remaining tasks such as food shopping, heading to the ATM, dropping off and dry cleaning, etc.

You can’t mention, either, that sleep lasts approximately 7 hours a day, 24 hours a day. You only have a measly 4 – 5 hours a day for personal time, which is likely to be more siphoned by jobs, chores, etc.

If something, a good lawyer in the law profession will enjoy both strength and reputation if everything goes according to schedule.

Nevertheless, many lawyers agree that there are times when frustration and stress can get the best of any attorney.

That is seen in how lawyers struggle from stress 4 times as much than the general public. In comparison, the risk of depression among lawyers is among the worst in the country – rivaling alcoholics and substance addicts.

Yet major lawyers are highly paid, aren’t they?

And because you’re earning better than the traders, surgeons, and advisors of the same peer group, the burden has to be worth it, right?

It depends on who you’re talking to.

Workout 

In some point, you may have to table the legal papers and do something more constructive than debate with the opposing committee.

Eat lunch, for example: instead of a partner’s power lunch, take part of your midday hour to do a 30-minute workout. It doesn’t have to include a workout where you’re going to perform a lot of squats or a bench pressing a hundred pounds.

A stroll would do almost as well, and would eventually boost the attitude, concentration, and stamina for the remainder of the day. So even if you can’t at least take a lunch stroll, walking before or after work will aid a lot in the battle against anxiety, because it will trigger dopamine so endorphins that can allow you sleep better at night.

Rest

It’s simple for lawyers to undermine themselves when it comes to sleep, particularly if they want to catch up with personal matters.

Not having enough sleep will make your physical wellbeing worse and impact your efficiency the next day. Essentially, a downward spiral happens when a human is deprived of sleep. By the end of the day, that makes life impossible for certain jobs, even the law firm-related duties.

Leave the pending jobs at work.

Don’t talk about work when you’re not working? Which will add to more pain, not to mention burnout, which can be tough to resolve?

You should take job out of it except at your break. Lunch can then be reserved for a 20-30 minute getaway to refresh the brain. You will strive not to carry the job back to the house, too. Not only is this going to influence the attitude, but it may take a huge toll on the family. Home is for you and your mates.

Summary

With these tips about how you can rid yourself of legal tension, there’s no excuse you can’t handle the normal burden of being a lawyer, even an odd 12-hour day. Only make sure the 12-hour day doesn’t become a normal phenomenon.

    Sam Cohen, Lawyer and Writer

    I am Sam. I am a lawyer and freelance writer and a blogger. I have 6 years of experience in this writing fields. I love to write on topics like lifestyle, law, healthy living, daily life and finance solutions.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

