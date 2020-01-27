Financial well-being is a critical component of holistic well-being. Yet for most Americans, finances remain a primary source of frustration, anxiety, and stress. In fact, years of research continue to identify money as the top stressor in the United States, with 90% of individuals saying that money has an impact on their stress levels*.

With that in mind, Discover and Thrive Global have launched an industry-first initiative aimed at identifying and alleviating today’s top financial stressors.

As part of this partnership, called Thriving Wallet, Discover and Thrive Global surveyed a nationally representative sample of more than 3,000 U.S. adults, spanning all Census Bureau regions, divisions, races, and ethnicities. The findings identify a number of surprising ways that financial well-being can impact your physical and psychological health, mood, work satisfaction, sleep, and relationships.

Critically, based on this cutting-edge research and Thrive Global’s groundbreaking behavior change techniques powered by Microsteps, Discover and Thrive have also identified numerous too-small-to-fail actions that individuals can take today to make immediate changes to their daily habits, reduce their stress, and improve their financial, physical, and psychological well-being.

Download the Thriving Wallet white paper below to learn more and find the right Microsteps for you.

*Finding from Thriving Wallet survey from Thrive Global and Discover

