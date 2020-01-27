Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Financial Stress Has a Surprising Link to People’s Health, Relationships, Sleep, and More, Finds a White Paper From Thrive Global and Discover

"The survey results, and associated Microsteps for healthier money habits, will help people improve their financial well-being. "

Financial well-being is a critical component of holistic well-being. Yet for most Americans, finances remain a primary source of frustration, anxiety, and stress. In fact, years of research continue to identify money as the top stressor in the United States, with 90% of individuals saying that money has an impact on their stress levels*.

With that in mind, Discover and Thrive Global have launched an industry-first initiative aimed at identifying and alleviating today’s top financial stressors.

As part of this partnership, called Thriving Wallet, Discover and Thrive Global surveyed a nationally representative sample of more than 3,000 U.S. adults, spanning all Census Bureau regions, divisions, races, and ethnicities. The findings identify a number of surprising ways that financial well-being can impact your physical and psychological health, mood, work satisfaction, sleep, and relationships. 

Critically, based on this cutting-edge research and Thrive Global’s groundbreaking behavior change techniques powered by Microsteps, Discover and Thrive have also identified numerous too-small-to-fail actions that individuals can take today to make immediate changes to their daily habits, reduce their stress, and improve their financial, physical, and psychological well-being.

*Finding from Thriving Wallet survey from Thrive Global and Discover

Matthew Riccio

Matthew T. Riccio, MA, PhD, is Thrive Global’s Director of Research, Insights, and Measurement.  His research has been published in numerous peer-reviewed scientific journals, including Social and Personality Psychology Compass, Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, European Health Psychologist, International Journal of Psychology, European Health Psychologist, Motivation and Emotion, Annals of Behavioral Medicine, and more.

