Surriento, Amore! Marguerite Piazza #Italian-American 🇮🇹 🇺🇸

Certain lands invoke the very Spirit of love! That’s simply the nature of the Earth. When you think of a particular city, area, or region, love is the first thing to come to mind. Of course, it’s not like you can’t help it. The vibes of the area have been designed and set up to reflect the Spirit of love. Needless to say, every part of the Earth’s spacing is filled with love’s nectar. However, certain spaces simply have ir reflected, moreover than others. Cheers to love!

When you think of a specific city, area, or terrain, the very name is powerful enough to make you want to stay. Afterall, it’s the love part, which puts you in the mood to linger on and reside. It’s the love story, and the land connected to it. And then, and then, there are those, who choose to leave the land; seeking a purpose, elsewhere. Cheers to land! Cheers to love!

When a person comes from a lineage of migration, even in a new spacing, the heart never leaves; never leaves! Memory lingers on, even through the migratory traces.

Video mare quant’e bello, See how beautiful the sea is

Spira tanto sentimente, It inspires so many emotions

Comme tu a chi tiene mente, As do you captures the attention

Ca scetato ‘o faie sunna, Of those who dream, awake

Guarda qua’ chistu ciardino, Look at this little garden

Silente sie’ sti sciure arance, Smell the scent of the oranges 🍊

Nu profumo accussi fino, No perfume more refined,

dino ‘o core se ne va, enters into your heart

Interesting! Isn’t fascinating how love and land begins with water? Fascinating and loving, indeed! Dreams and fruits convey of love’s pleasure, while in the midst of a beautiful spacing! Dreams are the fantastical desires, for our reflection on Earth. That’s how precious they truly are! So, let the dreams, begin!

In the blessings of New Orleans, while continuing to carry the traces of Italian waters, the song carries on. “Torna a Surriento.” What a captivating treasure, which has arisen. Our sensory can become tickled once we move through this musical serenade. My, what a beautiful coloration of the psyche! Of the creative psyche, indeed! So, here is to the love found in Surriento! May such a beauty continue to thrive!

E tu dice “I’ parto, addio” And you say “I’m leaving, goodbye”

T’alluntane da stu core, You distance yourself from this heart

de la terra de l’ammore, from this land of love

Tiene ‘o core ‘e nun turna? Do you not have the heart to return?

It’s a painful thing, frankly speaking. A very painful thing when a person chooses not to return to a loving space; a loving land. It’s a painful loss when one’s love is pushed into an entirely different scenery. For the leaving of someone you love, from a loving land, awakens the very pain of heartache. It truly does! And then, there is the pain of not returning. How does that perform its role? How? Yes. That’s a painful reflection, isn’t? For, uncertainty, brings on a certain agony. It is the very thought of not knowing, which moves one into an anxious state!

Where is your heart? Where is the love? For land. For love. For us!

Yes. There is a way of reflecting upon this in such a calming manner. For, sometimes, love cannot wait. Then again, a loving domain has its place-its time, its way!

Things bring their unique setting into a loving state. Only time will tell if love returns its way into our domain. Furthermore, there are layers, upon layers, for breaking down our need for, love! Yes. Layers, upon layers, of it all!

Amore a surriento! Such is the love set for a love gone, afar!

Nevertheless, there are ways of moving forward into love’s domain. For, it grants us into a loving stillness, as we continue to, await!

The silence of the land; its loving fruits and magical hue, reminds me over again, while I’m still in love, with you! Waiting for you, for that returned, anew!

Marguerite Piazza