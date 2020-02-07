When you surrender to the Thank You, you remember everything you already have.

When you surrender to the Thank You, you remember everything you already are.

Because when you surrender to the Thank You, you remember how the Thank You includes you.

To thank you for being patient and gentle with who you are. And how it is right now too.

My name is Isabel Mar and I am your gentle guide back to you. Who you are. Not who you think you should be.

