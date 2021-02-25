Supporting Employees’ Well-Being During COVID-19

If you are a business owner, you are likely looking for ways to support your employees’ well-being during this difficult time. Of course, we want our employees to stay physically safe and healthy, but we also need to consider their mental and emotional well-being. Here are some ways you can support your employees’ overall wellness throughout the pandemic.

Talk About Self-Care

In challenging times like these, everyone wants to know that their leaders care about them. Simply talking about self-care in the workplace can go a long way toward showing your team members that you want the best for them. Be sure to talk about mental health as much as physical health, so everyone sees that this is not a taboo subject.

Model Healthy Behaviors

One of the best ways to support your team members’ well-being is to model what healthy behavior looks like. Make sure that you’re taking care of yourself throughout this time — physically, mentally, and emotionally. For example, if you need to take a day off to support your mental health, do it. Don’t be afraid to share how you’re practicing self-care so your employees know that you walk your talk.

Check-in Often

It’s also essential that you are doing regular check-ins with your team members. Ask them how they are faring through the pandemic. If they share that they are struggling, ask how you can best support them. Everyone is dealing with these circumstances differently, and some may need more support than others. Do what you can to work with each team member through their unique situation.

Be Flexible

It’s also critical that you are flexible with your employees. Your team members’ needs are likely to change throughout the pandemic. Develop a customized approach to each person’s situation and adjust it as needed. Being flexible doesn’t mean that you need to lower your standards, but allow your employees to be flexible in meeting those expectations.

Practice Empathy

Lastly, be sure to practice empathy in every conversation. This unprecedented crisis has affected everyone, and we all need compassion more than ever. Try to see things from others’ perspectives and validate their feelings. Don’t minimize their experiences or try to distract them from how they are feeling. Instead, offer a listening ear and offer to provide additional resources if necessary.