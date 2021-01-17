There is a superhero inside all of us, we just need the courage to put on the cape. ~ Multiple

I don’t remember exactly how old I was when I realized superheroes were not real, but I remember the disappointment I felt. I had previously found security and hope in the belief that these immortals were out there and might show up when we needed them most. Even as an adult, I wanted Wakanda to be real. In the midst of my childhood realization, though, it occurred to me that what exists instead are ordinary people who do extraordinary things. The power of human potential is limitless if we choose to tap into it. Look around. There are superheroes everywhere.

You are an ordinary person who can do extraordinary things, be it touching one person’s life in a way that has a lasting impact, developing something that has wide-ranging application for many, or performing at a level that right now seems out of reach. Remove limitations you have unconsciously placed on your dreams. Explore who and where you are, who you want to be, and what you want to do with your life. You don’t need to have all of the answers. You need vision and an open heart. You have a purpose. That is your superpower.

Take a few minutes each week to see beyond the pandemic. It will end. Life will continue and you can thrive. Look inside. What gifts do you have to share with others? What do you think may be your purpose? What kind of superhero will you be? I may not truly believe in superheroes anymore, but I believe in myself and in other people. Do you?

Purpose is an essential element of you. It is the reason you are on the planet at this particular time in history. Your very existence is wrapped up in the things you are here to fulfill. Whatever you choose for a career path, remember, the struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose. ~ Chadwick Boseman