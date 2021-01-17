Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Superheroes

Your purpose is your superpower. Have you discovered it?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Marvel is a registered trademark. The author has no association with the brand nor receives any profit from this photo.
Marvel is a registered trademark. The author has no association with the brand nor receives any profit from this photo.

There is a superhero inside all of us, we just need the courage to put on the cape. ~ Multiple

I don’t remember exactly how old I was when I realized superheroes were not real, but I remember the disappointment I felt. I had previously found security and hope in the belief that these immortals were out there and might show up when we needed them most. Even as an adult, I wanted Wakanda to be real. In the midst of my childhood realization, though, it occurred to me that what exists instead are ordinary people who do extraordinary things. The power of human potential is limitless if we choose to tap into it. Look around. There are superheroes everywhere.

You are an ordinary person who can do extraordinary things, be it touching one person’s life in a way that has a lasting impact, developing something that has wide-ranging application for many, or performing at a level that right now seems out of reach. Remove limitations you have unconsciously placed on your dreams. Explore who and where you are, who you want to be, and what you want to do with your life. You don’t need to have all of the answers. You need vision and an open heart. You have a purpose. That is your superpower.

Take a few minutes each week to see beyond the pandemic. It will end. Life will continue and you can thrive. Look inside. What gifts do you have to share with others? What do you think may be your purpose? What kind of superhero will you be? I may not truly believe in superheroes anymore, but I believe in myself and in other people. Do you?

Purpose is an essential element of you. It is the reason you are on the planet at this particular time in history. Your very existence is wrapped up in the things you are here to fulfill. Whatever you choose for a career path, remember, the struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose. ~ Chadwick Boseman

    Holly S Stofa, Cross-Sector Coach, Parent

    Holly is a cross-sector coach helping you reach your highest performance from the board room to the athletic field to life. With over 20 years of professional experience working on and managing teams and 15 years of athletics coaching experience, she synthesizes her real-world experience and specialized training to help you gain clarity on what you really want and true alignment of your behaviors to your values and goals.

    Holly is a Certified Life & Executive Coach and Mental Performance Mastery (MPM) coach, specializing in motivation and authenticity. She writes candid pieces based on her life experiences and observations of human behavior. Her life's purpose is to help you identify, pursue, and live out yours.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    My Favorite Superheroes Are Frontline Workers

    by Arslan Hassan
    Well-Being//

    A Psychotherapist on the Surprising Thing People Talk About Most in Therapy

    by Katherine Schafler
    Community//

    Be Your Own HERo

    by Caroline Pankhurst

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.