SuperBowl 2020 Proves Sober is Sexy

People.com

There should be no question that #soberissexy after the 2020 Super Bowl. It started out with the beautiful Demi Lovato singing the national anthem. It’s no secret that Demi has struggled with addiction issues. She has been transparent about her journey. She is not alone as more than 1 in 7 people over age 12 struggle with addiction or substance abuse. A few weeks ago Demi hit the stage for the first time in over 2 years when she shared an emotional performance at the Grammy Awards. Last night at the Super Bowl her dream of singing the national anthem came true. Her hard work and recovery paid off as she reflected on a tweet from 10 years ago stating one day she would perform this song in front of this audience. Demi is a great role model for anyone in recovery. She continues to get up and try again. She is a perfect example of talent, resilience, and humanness.



The halftime show then started with a spicy number from Shakira. Shakira has received praise, awards and top recognition for her work. Her belly style dancing her hips don’t lie lyrics into action. Shakira completely abstains from alcohol, doesn’t smoke and doesn’t drink caffeine. When she was just 2 years old her older brother was killed by a drunk driver. She wrote a song about the incident. She has grown into one of the most powerful women in the world. She embodies the soberissexy hashtag better than anyone. Proving you don’t need alcohol to have fun, dance, get on stage, or keep people’s attention. 43% of US adults have been exposed to alcoholism in the family. Half of all traffic fatalities are related to alcohol abuse.



The last part of the halftime show featured JLo. JLo credits her beautiful skin, looking younger than her years, to staying away from alcohol. She keeps to a healthy diet and never misses a workout. Not even on her birthday. She believes hydration and rest are essential. She keeps her mind healthy too by meditating. JLo has been recognized as one of the most beautiful women in the world.



These women are living proof that sober is sexy. Alcohol is not required to be successful, powerful, and gorgeous. Alcohol is also not necessary to dance. JLo says, “Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that’s so good for me is key to my happiness.”



Three amazing women, each with their own unique reasons for choosing an alcohol free life. Stars, they’re just like us.

