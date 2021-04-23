Sunset – The Philosophy of Life

Witnessing the sunset is a great sight and experience which can not be easily expressed in words. For few, it’s just another day gone by where the sun has disappeared from the horizon, but for many, it provides great insight and parity comparable to our wonderful LIFE.

LIFE is indeed an amazing blessing bestowed upon us where we lead ourselves in certain ways and behaviours and we call it our own lifestyle. The heart and soul of our lifestyle are the precious moments and memories that we make and cherish as we lead our lives. Since humans are social animals and mostly like to interact with other people, this Lifestyle may be quite bold and daring if you are an extrovert. Quite sunny and shiny just as the sun blossoming on a hot summer day in its full glory. Or it could be just like an introvert, with a mild and low key engagement with the outside world. They are calmer and gentle in their approach just like the twilight when the sun rays are diminishing and exhibit a very cool and calm ambience. This beauty and mellowness are ravishing and unparalleled. The key point here is the originality and uniqueness of each person’s nature and personality that makes them apart from the rest.

So whether you are like a rising sun or someone who has the wisdom of a twilight sun you are special by possessing your own individual personality and characteristics unlike anyone else. So make sure you have that belief, confidence, and admiration in yourself that enables you to keep that engagement and communication channel open that fosters positive energy for yourself and your community just like the sun.

Just like the sun that sets down will rise again on a fresh new day. This is a circle of life with all its gloom and glory, ups and downs, peaks and troughs. The dawn and dusk persona of the sun reminds us of the same reality of life we are going through. It’s quite comparable to the different phases and emotions of the living creatures. So something that rises with all its glory and reminiscence stays bright and sunny throughout the best part of the day depicts the extrovert nature of our life, but then needs to calm and settle down. The crucial thing here is maintaining a balance in the intensity and mellowness in our personalities at all times.

So life will be spent just like the sun’s journey in a day. You will rise, shine and set down. Your radiance will brighten the whole world near and beyond. It provides us the opportunity to reflect our book of Life with great wisdom and tenacity. So make the most of your time and energy by doing good and spreading the message of love and care for all. Let your legacy, present and future be a ray of sunshine for all that is as stunning, amazing and irresistible as a sunset.

Keep Safe and Healthy and embrace a sustainable lifestyle

The message of Love for all.

