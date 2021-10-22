Contributor Log In
Sunny Images Of Hope-Photograph and Song: Madclip 🇬🇷

The Sunniness Of Hope In Grecian Waters, Through The Late, Greek Musician MADCLIP and His Song, "Elpida!" 🇬🇷

Hope is one of the human virtues, which is hard to kill. It will continue to live on. Furthermore, it has a way of navigating through the most turbulent of times. Hope will always blossom and bloom-even in the most trying (and painful) circumstances. Her/history has proven such to be, true!

One of the most fascinating powers of imagery correlates to moving through the imagination of it all. If a person wants something (or someone) to be there, it can truly, happen. If a person yearns for love’s devotion, kindly note that it will continue to happen. If a person yearns for a hopeful devotion, just know that it will happen. However one chooses to move, just know that it will happen. It simply depends on the manner of faith and strength, which comes with it. Persistency and perseverance are also part of the deal. Whatever one envisions, it can be captured.

There are different layers, styles, and methods, of the visual arts when it comes to moving through the tranquilities of love’s nurture. There are specific layers of manifesting one’s loving desire in order to see it, through. Photography has that particular way about it. If we desire to capture a specific element of hope, love, faith, and other virtues, all we have to do is present it through the photograph. That’s all we have to do.

Have you ever experienced the very majesty of hope? What is it like? How does it lead to a greater performance (and experience) in our life’s journey? And, if you could capture an example of hope, through a photograph, what would it look like? Does it have a different image, when it it being manifested through another country? Let’s go deeper. Does hope present a different image based on the nation (and country), that it is birthed from?

For now, we are in Grecian waters. Therefore, let’s permit ourselves a brief eloquence into this sunny side of, hope.

Madclip

https://www.pinterest.es/pin/768919336368473918/
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/562175965990088775/
https://youtu.be/9jTAjs5vcus
https://open.spotify.com/album/2yEzTbr4yUrON7fEn0BjJC

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

