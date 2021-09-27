Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Sunny Choby: “Don’t be afraid to try new things, you never know what a new experience will reveal or create”

Naver give up

Sunny Choby
Sunny Choby, The youngest Startup Coach is on the rise.
An Entrepreneur steping up everyday towards serving the Nation with his Vision. Eyes full of Dreams and Blood full of Passion towards making every Lower and Middle class individual to Start their Startup journey with minimum Resources and Investments and ofcourse(it’s not any MLM or AFFILIATE) . Purely based on serving Actual ideas.

About Sunny,
He is Sunny Choby , He is an Entrepreneur since last 5 years. A shy Mechanical engineer turned into a Bold Entrepreneur. Now helping Lower and Middle class individual to Start their Startup journey from very scratch founders of Future founders and trekbhai.com .


Sunny Choby has seen many ups and downs in his life. Starting from nothing to selling three local startups and now Working on trekbhai.com and future founder. His tremendous Knowledge and Discipline helped him to emerge as a youngest aspiring Startup Coach.


Sunny Choubey is known for helping people to build their startup at Initial stage without any huge investments techniques. He is a master of Initial stage of Startup. And till now he has delivered to more than 100 clients through his live workshop.


Sunny Choby is such an inspiring person , We asked for where they do to take inspiration from.
Sunny said that when he started his journey as an entrepreneur. 5 Year ago. Their is no one who can hold his hand and tell him that this is the way to do a Startup. This was such a heartbreaking time for him. From then, Sunny stood up and said whenever he will have that experience of Starting up. Sunny will share his absolute experience with each and everyone who want to start his/her entrepreneurial journey.

Sunny’s Vision & Mission
Vision
Improving Ease in doing Startups.
(Making Startups So easy that even 8th Standard student can start their STARTUP).
Mission
Sunny choby is on the Mission of helping 1000 individual Startup Ideas till the end of 2021.

