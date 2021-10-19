Sunil Kumar of Reiliance Real Estate: “Have crystal clear goals”

Have crystal clear goals: — The more clarity you have in your goals, aims and purpose in life, the best you can focus and worry less about what people think. Many struggle to have the right motivation, which can be broken down to motive and action. I believe most people struggle because they do not have the right motive, and therefore don’t take the right action. I stay motivated by displaying my three-year goals on my computer screen, broken down into each year. This reminds me of the work, actions, and projects we are doing to create alignment.

As a part of our series about “dreamers who ignored the naysayers and did what others said was impossible”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sunil Kumar.

Sunil Kumar, author of From the Ground Up, 7 principles for building a business fast, CEO and founder of Reliance Real Estate & Funding Force, is the recipient of numerous awards for his role in making Reliance the fastest growing real estate company in Australia and New Zealand. Philosopher; inspirer; best-life enthusiast, Sunil is humbly dedicated to making all lives around him, happy bigger and brighter.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know you’ a bit better. Can you tell us your ‘backstory’?

I came to Australia in 2004 as a student. I undertook my Masters in Professional Accounting. My English was very limited, so I attended a few classes to improve. I continued studying for two and a half years at the University of Ballarat. I was also working part time selling mobile phones and newspapers, before I began selling Telstra phones. I definitely struggled a lot in the beginning, hardly earning a sufficient wage for paying my rent and other bills. But I was persistent every day for six months and I became more confident with the product and in my ability. For the next two years I was one of the top performing employees of the organisation, and along the way I helped many other new starters who had a similar struggle like mine. My first six months of learning a door-to-door job gave me a life time of skills to excel at my profession.

After university, I applied for my Real Estate License. It was at this point in my life where I took the next step in my career. In 2007 I started working in Real Estate. For three years I worked around the ‘Altona Bay Area’. Similarly, I spent sixth months learning the industry and performed as a top agent in the remaining two and half years. In 2011 I moved to Werribee to start Reliance Real Estate and the rest is history.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Right now, I’m working to promote and raise as much money from the sale of my new book, From the Ground Up, 7 Principles for building a business fast. This book is a journey of struggle, of almost going broke and then becoming one of the fastest growing companies in the country. I strongly believe it will empower and inspire many new businesses, entrepreneurs, leaders, migrants and early starters to achieve their dreams in business and life.

All proceeds are going to the Reliance Foundation, a division of Reliance Real Estate, where we do much work for non for profit organisations, such as Relay for Life and The Australian Cancer Council, inspiring a community connection by giving back where its most needed. We aim to make a difference through fundraising and active participation in local and broader communities.

In your opinion, what do you think makes your company or organization stand out from the crowd?

As a leader, it’s super important to me that we are known for our exceptional customer service and being the best in our profession. We at Reliance consider ourselves a learning and developing organisation where we train everybody in our organisation hard. We are the home of the top Real Estate agents and Mortgage brokers, working exceptionally well to provide an excellent experience to our clients. We work with the philosophy of ‘client for life’, meaning that once a client deals with us, our aim is provide an exceptional service so they stay with us. We invest so much time in creating a positive environment for our people, and our goal is to become the best of the best. Our Team is happy, excited, and always finding new and better ways to serve our clients. Our absolute focus is on our customer service and developing our team; these are the two most important elements which make us stand out from our competition.

Ok, thank you for that. I’d like to jump to the main focus of this interview. Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?

Back in 2012, it had just been less than a year since we started the business. The first six months went well, but after that we experienced struggles paying rent and team wages. My business partner at the time had a philosophy of paying less, he did not have any Real Estate experience as he was an investor only. Our staff were working on minimum wages. After our struggles truly started, he blamed me for the impending failure of the business. I was told I didn’t have what it takes to be a businessperson He had so much doubt in me and called me naive. He told me I was too excited and jumped into decisions too quick, and that this didn’t work in the business world. He told me to shut down the company and to move on as I would never make anything good of this business.

Being told I was too nice for the business world deflated me. I always had this thought that you needed to be money minded to be successful in the industry. To be completely honest, this took a toll on me. I had a young family, and I was struggling. We went from 11 team members, to two. I started to question if I was cut out for running a business. With time and a lot of consideration, it took me months to realise that I wanted to keep building this company. So, I did.

I slowly built my team back up from two to ten. The idea was to continue working on the business and looking after my people. I wanted to pay them generously and interact with my team in a way that ensured they felt respected and well rewarded.

But as the saying goes ‘nothing worthwhile comes easy’. So, I decided to focus on my day-to-day activates. I wanted to do my best every day and my aim was to improve the connections with my team and clients. I worked on my productivity, and I cut down all the other ‘noises’ that were stopping me. You can move mountains by being completely focused on anything you want to achieve in life, so I stayed in my own zone. I was starting my day with a run and then would spend almost 12 undisrupted hours to build my team, helping my clients and building a broken business. It took me almost one year to see small improvements as we were almost broke, but I was hopeful. I read books from people who had built a great business. I knew struggle was a necessary part of building a great business. After two and a half years of this focus on building the team, we opened our second office in 2005, and the rest is history. We were named the fastest growing company three years in row and made it to the top 10 fastest growing companies countrywide.

I remember meeting with him when we had grown to 45 team members. He thought that the reason for my success was because the market was good, and things worked out in my favor. Naysayers won’t see the hard work you put in. They always looking to blame if things do not work out and most times credit the luck for someone did exceptionally well.

In the end, how were all the naysayers proven wrong? 🙂

My biggest doubters watched me progress. They saw me serving more clients, building my business, watching our network grow online and saw how respected our team was. People like this often find a reason to blame certain events and make excuses for someone else’s success, whether the market is doing really well, or they try to highlight another person’s success over yours. I never went out of my way to show them I was succeeding; they were able to see that for themselves.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It is very hard to name one person who has helped or assisted in the success or growth, of me or the business. If I had to choose one person, it would be Ravi Gupta, who is also a very close friend. Ravi was the first person to join me. We clicked instantly and worked really well together, right from the start of our business relationship. Ravi had an inspiring mindset from a young age and has an excellent philosophy for life.

Although, there was a time where Ravi had left the industry for a few years. I then bought him back to start the business with me and we have been partners ever since. More importantly, he has always been there for me. He has advised me in an efficient and direct way. However, that hasn’t been in just a professional way, it is also in a personal way. We both share the same mentality of hard work, being ethical and ultimately doing the right thing for not just our team, but for the organisation as a whole. He has been an incredible friend at the personal level and an exceptional leader within our organisation.

It must not have been easy to ignore all the naysayers. Did you have any experiences growing up that may have contributed to building your resiliency? Can you share the story with us?

Yes, surely it was not easy. I only named one specific story above. But there are many more stories and obstacles faced along the way. The naysayers will never disappear. No matter where you are in life. They will have their role to play, and in the early days I wouldn’t have been able to say this, but now I can. They were doing their job. They are just like other distraction we face in achieving anything of worth value. My job was to stay focused on my journey and on the path where I could achieve a greater level of success for myself and my team. I’m staying focused on what I must achieve, and I have learnt to limit my noise to those naysayers.

There are two important things that have help me build resilience:

My reading habits. It is not possible to put in the words what the benefits of reading are but one of the best is it builds resilience towards achieving your goals and your destiny. Developing skills of resilience helps you handle stress more positively. Reading successful stories from the greats of history or our current times, gives us great insight to struggle being part of the journey. I am obsessed with improving and making myself the best version I can be. These books play a big part in this. Reading 30 minutes a day, keeps a lot of negativities away from me. I embrace the mindset of great business icons, sports stars and as many of the considered great minds as I can. My mind set is mostly about being positive and I tend to only pick up the facts of positive thought processes. Spending time with likeminded, driven, and positive people. Studies have shown that positive friendships and relationships at one period of life, predict sustainable happier thoughts later. I have found that this helps with building my resilience, staying in company of positive and driven people helps me stay positive and calm in any difficult circumstances. I always make the effort to stay with positive uplifting environment.

Based on your experience, can you share 5 strategies that people can use to harness the sense of tenacity and do what naysayers think is impossible? (Please share a story or an example for each)

1. Have crystal clear goals: — The more clarity you have in your goals, aims and purpose in life, the best you can focus and worry less about what people think. Many struggle to have the right motivation, which can be broken down to motive and action. I believe most people struggle because they do not have the right motive, and therefore don’t take the right action. I stay motivated by displaying my three-year goals on my computer screen, broken down into each year. This reminds me of the work, actions, and projects we are doing to create alignment.

2.An expectational routine Is one of the most important things to embrace. It ultimately achieves success professionally and personally. I have developed an excellent routine over the years. I wake up at 5.30am, go for a quick run and do yoga and meditation before I start my day. I’m already at peace and feel rewarded for the day ahead. I start in the office at 8:00am and finish almost at 7:00pm in the evening. My day is long, and I can get a lot accomplished within that time.

3.I am no nutritionist, but I’ve found the best thing for me is a sustainable diet. It keeps me focused and on track. In my early years, my diet was not supporting my energy levels. Over the last four years, I have sufficiently improved the food I put into my body. I don’t eat junk food or any food that decreases my energy. I choose only healthy and whole foods in my body. Most of us have a decrease in energy in the afternoon. To combat this, I stopped drinking coffee and replaced it with a healthy snack or fresh fruit. This has given me an extra 1.5 hours of my energy for a workday. So, make sure your diet supports your lifestyle.

4.Manage your energy — We all have a limited amount of energy so choose carefully as to where you spend it, I keep my routine very simple to achieve the best productively from every week. I have excelelnt morning routine to make absolutely most out of the start of the day. I also have remarkably simple wind down routine of an evening, it has given me a deep sense of peace and clarity and most importantly I spend quality time with my family. This means I am ready to start my day early to make the most out of it. Time focused on social media, listening to the news and constant marketing can deplete your energy. I personally like to stay away from my mobile phone for last two hours before the going to bed and first two hour from the time I wake up in the morning to direct my energy on tasks that are more important to me.

5.Learn & Grow — Lots of us are not qualified for what we do; like me, I have no real qualification to be the CEO of one of the fastest growing real estate & finance companies, but I have dedicated my time in learning & developing. This one quality can make you hugely successful in any field of your life. The best formular to succeeding anything in life, is by staying on a learning path and learning from the successful people who have come before you. Commit to being a lifelong learner. Either by textbooks, watching videos, listening to audio books and seminars or simply by staying in the uplifting company of likeminded people. One of my all-time favourite books is How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie. This book has the potential to change lives. We have so many ways of listening, reading, or watching things that provide value.

What is your favorite quote or personal philosophy that relates to the concept of resilience?

I believe there is nothing of value that we can achieve without being resilient. When you are trying to make your mark on the world, you will develop resilience. Whether by your competition in the industry or overall naysayers. If you accept that as part of the process, then it will be easier for you to overcome. Once you achieve success by being resilient, in one or two areas of your life, it will become your habit to be resilient on the face of all challenges. Like me authoring book, it was the most difficult project I have undertaken to date. Especially when I was busy in my profession, trying to achieve the most from my working day and staying up ‘’till late to write or waking up very early in the morning to finish a few paragraphs. So, if you are doing something of immense value, being resilient in the face of adversity is your best foot forward.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I think we are, as a human race, a little off track from our main aim of the game. That is one of the reasons we are facing so many challenges. It may sound spiritual, but one of the most important things is to be little more conscious, and kinder, in our actions How we expand our thinking; what we do even on an individual level, has an impact on a vast amount of people. This then naturally effects the environment and society we live in.

We have caused so much damage externally to our society and the environment in so many ways. I think we need to bring our focus back to basics and do the right thing, for not only ourselves, but most importantly for those around us, in preparation for the next generation. We want to be happy, joyful, and peaceful beings. I believe in the philosophy by Mahatma Gandhi “Any decision you make in life, consider the poorest man.” Whether your actions are going to directly or indirectly help or affect negatively.

We are having so much trouble and worry with Covid-19 and climate disasters at the moment. The more I read, the more I can see the terrible effects on our climate. We are in the right moment now to secure and protect our climate, not only to help the environment now, but for our future generations. We need to be more conscious with the steps we take now for down the track.

