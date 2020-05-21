I have been waiting to write this story my whole life. The question is, “Where do I begin?” I could start with the Sundays of my childhood, when my mother would sit my sister and me down and start the all-day process of doing our hair! The day went like this: washing, sectioning, blow-drying, oiling our scalps with the nasty stinky blue stuff, heating up the straightening comb on the gas stove, straightening our hair, and sometimes burning us. If we did not keep still, my mother shouted at us, “KUTAMA!” In Luganda, my parent’s native language, “Kutama” means, “bend your head down” in this context. If we didn’t comply, we could be hit with the back of the hairbrush. So, my sister and I did our best to listen and to keep our heads down. Those Sundays were times of Black female bonding, of sharing stories of our fears, hopes, and expectations for the week. We laughed. We ate. We waited for it to all be over. As a little Black girl struggling to navigate my world, I did not appreciate what a gift this time was for me. I gained so much support, strength, and familial camaraderie with my sister and mother. My little brothers watched in awe, wondering about the secrets we shared, hoping not to miss out! I feel a sense of deep love, when I think about those Sundays.

However, contending with my hair did not begin and end on Sunday. My hair was a daily struggle that was not limited to a single day. As I got older and spent more of my time out in the world, and not in the safety of my family on Sundays, I realized very quickly that my hair was definitely not the hair that the world wanted or considered beautiful. Contrary to my father’s wishes for me to wear my hair natural and in an Afro, because he thought it was most beautiful in its natural state, I yearned for long, straight, bouncy hair – and blond would be even better. I still remember those Prell shampoo commercials: a White woman with perfectly coiffed golden hair jumping out of a cab and into an exciting event. I wanted that life. If the hair commercials were correct, I could never hope for that life with my nappy hair. Not once in my childhood can I remember a Black woman springing from anything and off to an exciting something with a natural afro that resembled my hair. If I had, maybe I would not have been so dead set on getting a relaxer by the time I was 12.

I am also reminded of a time in my childhood, when I saw Whoopi Goldberg’s comedy act, where she plays a little girl. Her performance was very powerful and it really impacted me. Whoopi grabs an old white skirt and places it on her head to resemble long blonde flowing hair. She strokes it and swings it from left to right. As this little Black girl character in a child-like voice, she tells a story of how she wants to sail on the Love Boat, but with her pigtails that “don’t do nuffin’ and don’t blow in the wind,” she won’t be allowed on board. It was so true, so sad, and so relevant. Watching her, I remember doing the exact same imaginary play. I would close my eyes, having a “Bluest Eye” moment, and pretend that I had long flowing hair. I was so happy and at peace, as if long flowing straight hair was the answer to my problems, worries, or fears. I honestly think, those hair commercials in my youth placed that ridiculous notion in my head.

My mother fought me hard on the relaxer. As far as I was concerned she was keeping me from being truly happy and living an exciting life. I was so dramatic, thinking such things were life or death. At 12 years old, I believed that once I was able to relax my hair that a new and exciting life would follow. My parents told me again and again that I was beautiful the way I was. I was 12. What did they know? I wanted the life in the commercials. And my parents were not living that life, so how could they possibly know what they were talking about or what I wanted? They were old and old-fashioned. Relaxing my hair was my best ticket up and out…. Or, so I thought!

Little did I know that relaxing my hair was the beginning of my hair struggle and, metaphorically speaking, my struggle to achieve the life that I always wanted! Maintaining relaxed hair is not a once a week occurrence. Rather, it is a fight every day against the very nature of my hair. There is nothing relaxing about fighting nature. Actually, I was never more unrelaxed, than when my hair was relaxed. Relaxer is an oxymoron. They should call a relaxer, a stressor, instead.

Years of growing my hair out in a relaxer, only to have it break off and starting the process again. During my rebellious college years, I took a more drastic measure. At the end of the relaxing stage of torment, I cut my hair off with clippers on a number 3 setting. With the OJ Simpson trial and my transition into womanhood, a dramatic statement was called for. So, off my hair went. This cycle continued for years. I would swear that I would grow my hair natural and not relax it, but I would always go back. It was my creamy crack!

Finally, the relaxer-breakage-clipping-natural hair cycle ended, when I was 40. The madness had to stop. My hair stress was alleviated, with the decision to go back to natural and stay there. Once my hair was natural, my hair woes ended and my life really began.Without having the stress and worry over my hair, I could really enjoy my life with a new fervor. I could swim, dance, and exercise, without the concern of ruining my “relaxed” hairstyle. I had the wash and go hair that I had perceived, since my youth, as only allocated for White people. I saved a tremendous amount of money, by not having to get my relaxed hair styled every six weeks. I no longer had to worry about when my hair would start breaking again. Losing your hair is incredibly taxing, physically, mentally, and emotionally. I had cried so many tears over my hair. My scalp had experienced so many chemical burns. More importantly, staying natural gave me the time to really fall in love with my coils. Through trial and error, I found the right hair products and developed a hair routine that gave me the shine and softness to show my afro locks at their best. Coming to a place of peace with my hair and eventually love, I find it so strange why I relaxed my hair for so long, considering all the damage it did. I guess that is life. Sometimes it takes a whole lot of hurt to arrive at your truth and find your peace.

If only I could have stayed in the mindset of those warm, safe, loving Sundays with my mother and sister. I would have saved myself decades of tears, pain, hair loss and struggle. Like so many Black women, I had to learn the hard way: staying true to your hair roots and loving the way your hair grows from your head is the easiest path to having the life you’ve always wanted.