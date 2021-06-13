Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Sunday Wedding Blessings: Yosi Piamenta

Personal Reflectione On "Ashar Bara," As Performed By YOSI PIAMENTA!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

A wedding day is one of the most important days for any woman’s life. There are beautiful reasons as to why its so important. For starters, its a union between two people. Furthermore, it serves to bring two families together. Of course, that’s when it is done right. When the coming together, for two people, permits a true union, and not divisions of it. Just remember that marriages are meant to complement two families, not isolate or remove family members.

Wedding days are also a time of sending blessings. Such blessings are meant to be carried by the newlyweds, into their everyday life. Of course, married life won’t always be easy. And when those moments of difficulty comes through, a couple can always bring out those blessings, for additional healing! Wedding blessings are meant to be carried through. It’s why such blessings have to be protected and safeguarded. Furthermore, it’s why not everyone can attend holistic weddings. Afterall, you begin to see who people truly are, once they know you are getting married!

Every blessing, at a wedding, is different. Of course, it also depends on the culture! Looking at Jewish culture, we have a song entitled, “Asher Bara!” Save a breakdown of the linguistics for now. As we can return to that, for a latter time. Simultaneously, there are a number of beautiful riches, left to be reflected, upon!

One can also take a song, such as “Asher Bara,” as a celebration of the Most High! Giving High Praise, to the Creator, and the myriad blessings, which are to come! That too, is meant for such a beautiful thing! However we are to bring holistic wellness, and the manifestation of it, into our lives, let us always remember to sing and celebrate, for future blessings to come! “Asher Bara!”

Yosi Piamenta

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yosi_Piamenta#/media/File%3AYossi_Piamenta_in_Jerusalem’s_Old_City.JPG
https://open.spotify.com/track/50acMsicz4XtQUUqbnx49P

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Monday’s Musical Spotlight: Huda Sultan!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    I.K. Dairo’s Invitation Of Blessings, For The Natural Elegance, Of Two! #Nigeria

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Anne-Marie Nzie’s “Sarah” and Sarah’s Blessings For A Multiple Trace!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.