Sunday Wedding Blessings: Yosi Piamenta

A wedding day is one of the most important days for any woman’s life. There are beautiful reasons as to why its so important. For starters, its a union between two people. Furthermore, it serves to bring two families together. Of course, that’s when it is done right. When the coming together, for two people, permits a true union, and not divisions of it. Just remember that marriages are meant to complement two families, not isolate or remove family members.

Wedding days are also a time of sending blessings. Such blessings are meant to be carried by the newlyweds, into their everyday life. Of course, married life won’t always be easy. And when those moments of difficulty comes through, a couple can always bring out those blessings, for additional healing! Wedding blessings are meant to be carried through. It’s why such blessings have to be protected and safeguarded. Furthermore, it’s why not everyone can attend holistic weddings. Afterall, you begin to see who people truly are, once they know you are getting married!

Every blessing, at a wedding, is different. Of course, it also depends on the culture! Looking at Jewish culture, we have a song entitled, “Asher Bara!” Save a breakdown of the linguistics for now. As we can return to that, for a latter time. Simultaneously, there are a number of beautiful riches, left to be reflected, upon!

One can also take a song, such as “Asher Bara,” as a celebration of the Most High! Giving High Praise, to the Creator, and the myriad blessings, which are to come! That too, is meant for such a beautiful thing! However we are to bring holistic wellness, and the manifestation of it, into our lives, let us always remember to sing and celebrate, for future blessings to come! “Asher Bara!”

Yosi Piamenta