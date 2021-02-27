Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Sunday Spotlight: Umm Kulthum

Love's Awakening In "Enta Omri," And the Vocal Nectar Of Egypt's Own-UMM KULTHUM!

When the eyes of love are lost in memory, you don’t hide the passion and the pain. In fact, it becomes you duty to project it into the world. How does love become special when never having been felt before? To have tasted love for the first time, and locking eyes with someone desiring to share in it with you. How does it feel? How does it taste?

One thing about love, it releases emotional and mental imprisonment. Through love comes freedom. From that very moment, when a person has fallen in love, comes a wellness of nurture, nectar, and intrinsic taste. Love gives us permission to be human. When we have fallen in love, with the right person, the fireworks are awakened. For in that moment, a Universal connection has been ignited. The movements between two people have forged into a complementary act. Rhythms are familiar. One sees one’s very image, and existence, within another. Ah! The power of love! How does it feel? What is the journey-that initial journey-in having fallen in love? From the very moment that one’s eyes have locked with another; and stillness becomes inevitable. The silent dance occurs.

Through the voice and musical artistry of one Egyptian, musical SHEROE and legend, we are given a taste, as to what that experience must feel like, when touching, Egyptian waters! The passion. The healing. Emotional release of one’s entrapment. It is truly an experience of Heaven’s bliss! For once, the pleasure in having moved through a certain period continues to navigate through such delights. And just what is it about the eyes? What is it about locking eyes, and its leading to the exchange of certain Souls? What a feeling it must be? The richness of her voice, the Earthly reflections of love’s awakenings reflects in the song, “Enta Omri.” Love’s release and mystery comes alive, through our Beloved Dame. . .

Umm Kulthum

https://www.azeemamag.com/stories/oum-kalthoum; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark
https://www.google.com/amp/s/focus.levif.be/culture/musique/voix-de-femme-1-7-oum-kalthoum-inaccessible-etoile/article-normal-475895.html.amp; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark
https://open.spotify.com/album/11ZxeqSGWS39nxlpeKeloL?highlight=spotify:track:0ivlkHUXmRfJWT3RwQuBcz

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

