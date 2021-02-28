Sunday Spotlight: The Balance Of Dream’s In Love’s Reality, LAILA MOURAD!

If you want to get back to the very foundation of music, you back into balance. However, balance is presented, or depicted, within a given culture. The performance of balance between masculine and feminine energies come into play, in a variety of shapes and forms. Music is one of them! Live performances are one of them! Instrumentation provides even more release for such a wonderful tale!

One of the positive and nourishing aspects of dreams is that when are granted the opportunity to bring them into reality! After all, are not dreams a secret yearning for what we wish to experience in reality? Perhaps, the reasons for why our realities have become painful, bland, or boring is because we have separated them from dreams! That, too, could serve for such a rationale! Maybe, its why dreams are so important. They always give us a way out of any nightmares we face, within reality.

Live performances and concerts have a special way of projecting the beauties of reality! They have a special and sacred mirror of presenting the fiction with reality. Egypt is one of such nations, which has a sacred wonder in projecting such. Of course, that is if you choose to navigate through its entire being. Its if you decide to maneuver through Egyptian landscapes, which are colored with Egyptian mysteries. For now, we have a balanced celebration of one Egyptian dame, who has used the celebration of music’s artistry and healing for the restoration of dreams. Her name is

Laila Mourad

https://fr.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leila_Mourad; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

More will come in our analysis of this performance and song. For now, let’s immerse in her interpretation and understanding of dreams. Let’s connect with her essence. Let’s hear her, for now! Sooner, we will delve further into her holistic world of dreams. Soon, we will come to navigate what it means to move into this world. What did it mean for her to create, this world? However, for now, let’s just listen. More conversation can happen in the here after!