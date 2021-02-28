Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Sunday Spotlight: MOUNIR MOURAD’S Balanced Dance!

The Power Of Dance and Its Decorating of Song, With Egypt's Own. . .MOUNIR MOURAD!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When dance is circled into the world of music, one comes into realization for the duality of time. There is something captivating about a singer, who combines dance with music. For one, it serves to highlight just how rhythm creates its own wellness painting. Dance couples its own registry of poetry and persona. It is euphoric. It is healing. Even more is how it moves to shape the very allure, regarding the partnership between music and dance. It is music, which puts dance into performance. And, it is dance, which illuminates the very nurture of music’s bliss. Once the two come together, Heaven’s wonders of Universal artistry reveal themselves in full display. It doesn’t take long to experience such a wonder.

A singer who places dance as a feature of performance has access to another realm of the arts. For they are mirroring those invisible patterns and sacred movements of the world of artistry. Certain singers have a way of projecting their own persona through dance. They may not be the best of dancers. Their movements may even be simple and elementary. However, it is how they move, which performs the geometry of movement. It is how one navigates through time’s rhythm, which can paint a wonder of enchantment. On another level, there is a level of captivation, when a singer is able to perform through certain syncopation. Hitting every beat and moving in a way, that makes it appealing, and captivating, to the very eye.

Through a greater lens, when a male perform is able to move in syncopated rhythm, with feminine energy, the viewer experiences a blessed thing. For starters, it is a perfect observation into our feminine and masculine energies come to complement each other, within the Universal realm. A sense of balance has come into play. Having found comfort and holistic entertainment within feminine energy, a man experiences experience the naturalness of his humanity. It is pleasant and wise. Furthermore, what also comes to mind is how certain levels of passion and kindness illuminates the very yearnings for human love and existence. What makes it even more fulfilling is how dance and music’s performance demonstrate another way for humanity to existence; another world, in the perfect timing. Therefore, what comes to move through different measures is the wellness of human performance.

Back into Egyptian landscapes and trajectory, we are met with the performance of Egyptian, through masculine eyes, and his dance with feminine forms, birthing his existence. Watching him in performance, he is decorated, protected, and surrounded by Egyptian nurture and gentility. He has found comfort in his very own shape of movement. Feminine nurture supports him. The pleasantries of sight come into fruition. Such an artist is none other than. . .

Mounir Mourad

https://elcinema.com/en/person/1071079/gallery/124293022/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

Through this performance, dance is a reclamation of one’s individuality and persona. Dance is healing and a persona, of its own!

http://www.underscores.fr/chroniques/dossiers/2018/08/age-d-or-de-la-comedie-musicale-egyptienne-6/4/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJVH25-MSYU

To listen to more on the work of Mounir Mourad, you may click on the following link:

https://open.spotify.com/album/2xZgEE1OonEpbKePUOdeYa

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Clara Nunes’ Vocal Dancing With Waters, In Heaven’s Artistic Delight!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Annie Cordy’s Happy Worlds In Reality’s Many Songs!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Waaberi’s Dance, In Coupling For Love!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.