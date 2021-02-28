Sunday Spotlight: MOUNIR MOURAD’S Balanced Dance!

When dance is circled into the world of music, one comes into realization for the duality of time. There is something captivating about a singer, who combines dance with music. For one, it serves to highlight just how rhythm creates its own wellness painting. Dance couples its own registry of poetry and persona. It is euphoric. It is healing. Even more is how it moves to shape the very allure, regarding the partnership between music and dance. It is music, which puts dance into performance. And, it is dance, which illuminates the very nurture of music’s bliss. Once the two come together, Heaven’s wonders of Universal artistry reveal themselves in full display. It doesn’t take long to experience such a wonder.

A singer who places dance as a feature of performance has access to another realm of the arts. For they are mirroring those invisible patterns and sacred movements of the world of artistry. Certain singers have a way of projecting their own persona through dance. They may not be the best of dancers. Their movements may even be simple and elementary. However, it is how they move, which performs the geometry of movement. It is how one navigates through time’s rhythm, which can paint a wonder of enchantment. On another level, there is a level of captivation, when a singer is able to perform through certain syncopation. Hitting every beat and moving in a way, that makes it appealing, and captivating, to the very eye.

Through a greater lens, when a male perform is able to move in syncopated rhythm, with feminine energy, the viewer experiences a blessed thing. For starters, it is a perfect observation into our feminine and masculine energies come to complement each other, within the Universal realm. A sense of balance has come into play. Having found comfort and holistic entertainment within feminine energy, a man experiences experience the naturalness of his humanity. It is pleasant and wise. Furthermore, what also comes to mind is how certain levels of passion and kindness illuminates the very yearnings for human love and existence. What makes it even more fulfilling is how dance and music’s performance demonstrate another way for humanity to existence; another world, in the perfect timing. Therefore, what comes to move through different measures is the wellness of human performance.

Back into Egyptian landscapes and trajectory, we are met with the performance of Egyptian, through masculine eyes, and his dance with feminine forms, birthing his existence. Watching him in performance, he is decorated, protected, and surrounded by Egyptian nurture and gentility. He has found comfort in his very own shape of movement. Feminine nurture supports him. The pleasantries of sight come into fruition. Such an artist is none other than. . .

Mounir Mourad

https://elcinema.com/en/person/1071079/gallery/124293022/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

Through this performance, dance is a reclamation of one’s individuality and persona. Dance is healing and a persona, of its own!

http://www.underscores.fr/chroniques/dossiers/2018/08/age-d-or-de-la-comedie-musicale-egyptienne-6/4/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

To listen to more on the work of Mounir Mourad, you may click on the following link: