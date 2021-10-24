Contributor Log In
Sunday Poetic Vibes: Oscar Brown 🍎 #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic

Precious Poetry Of Work, Through The Rhythm Of The Late, OSCAR BROWN!

Working through the day, rewards are in sight; just may get a bigger pay, if I work with my might

Lawd help me stay blessed when the day’s movin,’ ahead; keep me straight and steady, movin’ with love, ahead

The day is so long, work is so weary; can’t stay for long, time is getting dreary; working by day, working by night

It’s about time I get a bigger reward, tonight

My family is happy, love is bloomin’ much more; not sure if the work will be even, more

Blossom by day and blossom my night, oh Dear Lawd, let this hard work produce, such sweet, sweet, delights

Oscar Brown

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/761600986960822002/
https://youtu.be/KfXByKfexZs
https://open.spotify.com/track/55972ROUVEMPwgjMKgk0z7

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

