Sunday Poetic Vibes: Oscar Brown 🍎 #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic

Working through the day, rewards are in sight; just may get a bigger pay, if I work with my might

Lawd help me stay blessed when the day’s movin,’ ahead; keep me straight and steady, movin’ with love, ahead

The day is so long, work is so weary; can’t stay for long, time is getting dreary; working by day, working by night

It’s about time I get a bigger reward, tonight

My family is happy, love is bloomin’ much more; not sure if the work will be even, more

Blossom by day and blossom my night, oh Dear Lawd, let this hard work produce, such sweet, sweet, delights

Oscar Brown