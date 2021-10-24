Contributor Log In
Sunday Poetic Vibes: Minnie Ripperton 🍎 #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic

Poetic Reflections Of MINNIE RIPPERTON'S Recording Of, "Baby, This Love I Have!"

Don’t lose a good thang, honey; my love is filled with, honey

Don’t miss a good thang, honey; just wanna heal you with spiritual honey

Wanna love you so much, into a loving caress; give me your love and I’ll share my, tenderness

Loving you is my joy, the sweetest of my joy; gotta’ keep it right and bring my love, so right

For love is of a Divine song, in your heart is where I belong; love me Dearly, sugar, for you are my delight

Just want to dream of you, until you are mine, one night

One day. One night. An afternoon. A sweet, holy night

Love me Dearly, and hold me true, one day and forever, I want to be with, you

One day. Many nights. Forever true. Just hear, distant love. I want to be, with you

Minnie Ripperton

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/489062840790398600/
https://youtu.be/HYUhMb74bjw
https://open.spotify.com/track/397fxHew7NyjryGWGr1Imy

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

