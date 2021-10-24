Contributor Log In
Sunday Poetic Vibes: Minnie Ripperton 🍎 #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

Poetic Energy Of Water's Through MINNIE RIPPERTON'S, "Inside My Love!" #BlackAmericanHer/History

Inside love’s nectar, a fruit so warm; love’s delicate nurture cradles my yearning, in leaving the storm

Cradle me tightly, hold me delightly-Cradle me, cradle me, cradle me, as I hold onto you, during the storms

Inside of love’s nurture is a quaint and gentle space; tike moves oh so slowly, I look delicately touch her face

My waters move ever closer, as I look into your eyes; please don’t stray far away, for bring with you are misty eyes

Loving you is a song, found in oceans deep within the mind; the love is ever abundant, so don’t ever leave it, behind

Trace me in your rivers, lay me in the lakes; for one thing about love’s abundance is that she makes, no mistakes

Minnie Ripperton

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/489062840790398600/
https://youtu.be/jlgp-jjHzC0
https://open.spotify.com/track/64qumU8DunSmNXYQKuIVWv

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

