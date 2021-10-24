Sunday Poetic Vibes: Minnie Ripperton 🍎 #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

Inside love’s nectar, a fruit so warm; love’s delicate nurture cradles my yearning, in leaving the storm

Cradle me tightly, hold me delightly-Cradle me, cradle me, cradle me, as I hold onto you, during the storms

Inside of love’s nurture is a quaint and gentle space; tike moves oh so slowly, I look delicately touch her face

My waters move ever closer, as I look into your eyes; please don’t stray far away, for bring with you are misty eyes

Loving you is a song, found in oceans deep within the mind; the love is ever abundant, so don’t ever leave it, behind

Trace me in your rivers, lay me in the lakes; for one thing about love’s abundance is that she makes, no mistakes

Minnie Ripperton