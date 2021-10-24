Sunday Poetic Vibes: Kokomo Arnold 🍑 #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic

Milk and honey. Milk and honey. 🍯 Suckling honey for the nectar of that sweet elixir. Honey’s Milk. So delicious. Keeps me love’s and nutritious. Missing my honey. So, I gotta’ sing dat, “Milk Cow Blues”

Mother’s milk is missin.’ Feelin’ dat Heavenly kiss. Moves into a deep suspense of dat milk, cow Blues

Love moves deeper when drinkin,’ Mother’s milk a fixin‘; gotta’ find dat sweet honey in my milk cow blues

Keep movin,’ keep vibin,’ just flow with dat’ vibe; gotta’ remain focused when singin’ my milk, cow Blues

Maybe, just maybe, I’ll milk dat‘ perfect tune

Kokomo Arnold