Sunday Poetic Vibes: Kokomo Arnold 🍑 #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic

Honey's Nourishment Of Milk Through KOKOMO ARNOLD'S Performance Of, "Milk Cow Blues!" 🐄

By

Milk and honey. Milk and honey. 🍯 Suckling honey for the nectar of that sweet elixir. Honey’s Milk. So delicious. Keeps me love’s and nutritious. Missing my honey. So, I gotta’ sing dat, “Milk Cow Blues”

Mother’s milk is missin.’ Feelin’ dat Heavenly kiss. Moves into a deep suspense of dat milk, cow Blues

Love moves deeper when drinkin,’ Mother’s milk a fixin‘; gotta’ find dat sweet honey in my milk cow blues

Keep movin,’ keep vibin,’ just flow with dat’ vibe; gotta’ remain focused when singin’ my milk, cow Blues

Maybe, just maybe, I’ll milk dat‘ perfect tune

Kokomo Arnold

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/473933560770962016/
https://youtu.be/B944jMtu6Qc
https://open.spotify.com/track/0a7TCob0PvzVkdwM0Nje8r

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

