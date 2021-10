Sunday Poetic Vibes: Kokomo Arnold 🍑 #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic

Milk and honey. Milk and honey. ๐Ÿฏ Suckling honey for the nectar of that sweet elixir. Honeyโ€™s Milk. So delicious. Keeps me loveโ€™s and nutritious. Missing my honey. So, I gottaโ€™ sing dat, โ€œMilk Cow Bluesโ€

Motherโ€™s milk is missin.โ€™ Feelinโ€™ dat Heavenly kiss. Moves into a deep suspense of dat milk, cow Blues

Love moves deeper when drinkin,โ€™ Motherโ€™s milk a fixinโ€˜; gottaโ€™ find dat sweet honey in my milk cow blues

Keep movin,โ€™ keep vibin,โ€™ just flow with datโ€™ vibe; gottaโ€™ remain focused when singinโ€™ my milk, cow Blues

Maybe, just maybe, Iโ€™ll milk datโ€˜ perfect tune

Kokomo Arnold